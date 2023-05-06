Steam laat gebruikers nu zoeken op tags, ontwikkelaars, uitgevers en franchises

Persoonlijk maak ik veel gebruik van de Augmented Steam
extensie in Firefox, wat ik met name handig vind is dat je boven de prijs van een spel een gedeelte hebt van Isthereanydeal.com waar je e.v.t. betere deals kan vinden voor het spel waar je interesse in hebt.
Voorbeeld: https://i.imgur.com/kLttxsh.png
Zo zie je hier dat je bij Humble Store, Valheim voor 6 euro minder kan halen, dit zijn uiteraard keys die je in Steam kan toevoegen.
Chrome: https://chrome.google.com...dlenaccegplpojghhmaamnnfp
Firefox: https://addons.mozilla.or...ox/addon/augmented-steam/
EDIT:
Augmented Steam is a browser extension by IsThereAnyDeal that improves your experience on the Steam platform by providing helpful information and tons of customization options.
Some selected features:
- Price details (current best, historical low) for any game or DLC sourced from many authorized stores
- More visible highlighting of games you own or have wishlisted or ignored (also works with your IsThereAnyDeal Waitlist and Collection!)
- Fine-tuned product search with search filters such as review count / score and Early Access
- Sort and filter options for the market, games, friends, groups, achievements, badges and reviews
- Links to popular websites with additional related information, plus the ability to add your own custom links
- Quick / Instant Sell items in your inventory
- Custom profile backgrounds and styles, visible to all users of Augmented Steam
- Take and store notes about any game
- Maximize information relevance by hiding unwanted content blocks from app pages or the homepage
- Automatically skip age gates for NSFW content
- Batch actions for various scenarios, e.g. registering multiple product keys or adding multiple DLCs to your cart at once
- And many more!
Augmented Steam is a fork and spiritual successor of Enhanced Steam, which has come to its end of life in February 2019.
In beide stores wordt deze extensie aangeraden, door het team van Firefox is deze extensie gecureerd en heeft hierbij een Recommended badge verkregen:
Recommended extensions are editorially curated extensions that meet the highest standards of security, functionality, and user experience. Firefox staff, along with community participation, selects each extension and manually reviews them for security and policy compliance before they receive Recommended status. These extensions may also qualify for promotions on the AMO homepage and other prominent locations. Developers cannot pay to have their extensions included in this program.
[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 1849202 op 22 juli 2024 21:41]