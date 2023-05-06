Steam laat gebruikers nu zoeken op tags, ontwikkelaars, uitgevers en franchises

Valve heeft de zoekfunctie van Steam uitgebreid. Het is nu mogelijk om te zoeken op tags, ontwikkelaars, uitgevers en franchises. Ook is de zoekmachine van de pc-gamewinkel minder gevoelig voor verkeerd gespelde woorden, beweert Valve.

Als gebruikers bijvoorbeeld zoeken op de term 'dungeon crawler', kunnen ze een lijst van games bekijken met alle games die die tag hebben. Hetzelfde geldt voor als gebruikers zoeken op bepaalde gameseries, of ontwikkelaars en uitgevers. Voorheen was het enkel mogelijk om op games te zoeken via de hoofdzoekbalk van Steam.

Daarnaast zegt Valve dat typfouten of verkeerd gespelde woorden beter verwerkt kunnen worden. Als er op 'hgwart' gezocht wordt, dan komt er tussen de resultaten alsnog Hogwarts Legacy te staan, terwijl er voorheen geen resultaten werden gevonden. De zoekveranderingen gelden voor zowel de web-, als de mobiele versie van Steam.

In april bracht Steam een nieuwe Steam Client-bèta uit met enkele grote toevoegingen aan de UI van het gameplatform. Zo heeft de in-game overlay een toolbar gekregen met uiteenlopende nieuwe apps en widgets, waaronder een digitaal notitieblok voor de specifieke game die op dat moment gespeeld wordt.

Steam zoekfunctie

Door Kevin Krikhaar

Redacteur

Feedback • 06-05-2023 12:35 16

06-05-2023 • 12:35

16

Lees meer

Steam gaat binnenkort weergeven of games PlayStation-controllers ondersteunen
Steam gaat binnenkort weergeven of games PlayStation-controllers ondersteunen Nieuws van 6 september 2023
Steam stopt vanaf juli met Google Analytics-integratie
Steam stopt vanaf juli met Google Analytics-integratie Nieuws van 16 mei 2023
Valve test nieuwe UI voor Steam op desktop, toolbar met nieuwe apps in overlay
Valve test nieuwe UI voor Steam op desktop, toolbar met nieuwe apps in overlay Nieuws van 28 april 2023
Steam werkt vanaf 1 januari 2024 niet meer op Windows 7 en 8.1
Steam werkt vanaf 1 januari 2024 niet meer op Windows 7 en 8.1 Nieuws van 28 maart 2023
Steam voegt functie toe om games lokaal over te zetten naar andere apparaten
Steam voegt functie toe om games lokaal over te zetten naar andere apparaten Nieuws van 18 februari 2023
Meer producten en artikelen
Software Games Steam Valve

Reacties (16)

-Moderatie-faq
16
16
6
1
0
7
Wijzig sortering
Anoniem: 1849202 6 mei 2023 12:40
Persoonlijk maak ik veel gebruik van de Augmented Steam extensie in Firefox, wat ik met name handig vind is dat je boven de prijs van een spel een gedeelte hebt van Isthereanydeal.com waar je e.v.t. betere deals kan vinden voor het spel waar je interesse in hebt.

Voorbeeld: https://i.imgur.com/kLttxsh.png
Zo zie je hier dat je bij Humble Store, Valheim voor 6 euro minder kan halen, dit zijn uiteraard keys die je in Steam kan toevoegen.
Augmented Steam is a browser extension by IsThereAnyDeal that improves your experience on the Steam platform by providing helpful information and tons of customization options.

Some selected features:

- Price details (current best, historical low) for any game or DLC sourced from many authorized stores
- More visible highlighting of games you own or have wishlisted or ignored (also works with your IsThereAnyDeal Waitlist and Collection!)
- Fine-tuned product search with search filters such as review count / score and Early Access
- Sort and filter options for the market, games, friends, groups, achievements, badges and reviews
- Links to popular websites with additional related information, plus the ability to add your own custom links
- Quick / Instant Sell items in your inventory
- Custom profile backgrounds and styles, visible to all users of Augmented Steam
- Take and store notes about any game
- Maximize information relevance by hiding unwanted content blocks from app pages or the homepage
- Automatically skip age gates for NSFW content
- Batch actions for various scenarios, e.g. registering multiple product keys or adding multiple DLCs to your cart at once
- And many more!

Augmented Steam is a fork and spiritual successor of Enhanced Steam, which has come to its end of life in February 2019.
Chrome: https://chrome.google.com...dlenaccegplpojghhmaamnnfp
Firefox: https://addons.mozilla.or...ox/addon/augmented-steam/

EDIT: In beide stores wordt deze extensie aangeraden, door het team van Firefox is deze extensie gecureerd en heeft hierbij een Recommended badge verkregen:
Recommended extensions are editorially curated extensions that meet the highest standards of security, functionality, and user experience. Firefox staff, along with community participation, selects each extension and manually reviews them for security and policy compliance before they receive Recommended status. These extensions may also qualify for promotions on the AMO homepage and other prominent locations. Developers cannot pay to have their extensions included in this program.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 1849202 op 22 juli 2024 21:41]

EnigmaNL @Anoniem: 18492026 mei 2023 13:44
Augmented Steam is inderdaad een geweldige addon. Ik gebruik daarnaast ook nog de SteamDB addon zodat je belangrijke statistieken van het spel kunt zien zoals spelersaantallen en wanneer het spel voor het laatst geüpdatet is (op die manier kun je zien of een spel "dood" is of niet).
RobertPeterson @Anoniem: 18492026 mei 2023 12:48
Bedank! Ga dit eens proberen!
Anomnomnomymous @Anoniem: 18492026 mei 2023 14:41
Oh perfect! Nooit gehoord van deze extension: ik ging altijd manueel naar die site toe, dus dit is een behoorlijke verbetering.
Dank je wel voor de tip.
Hansvw22 @Anoniem: 18492026 mei 2023 16:45
Dankjewel. ik wist niet van het bestaan van deze extensie.
Cerberus_tm @Anoniem: 18492026 mei 2023 20:02
Hee, dank voor de tip, heel handig! Alleen het markeren wanneer iets al in mijn ITAD-lijsten staat lijkt niet te werken, maar dat is niet erg, gebruik ik toch al Steam tags voor.
GekkePrutser 6 mei 2023 16:26
Ik hoop dat je nu ook gewoon kan zoeken op AAA releases. Ik mis er toch best wel eens eentje omdat er zoveel andere zooi in de store staat. 5000 candy crush clones en dat soort troep.
EliteGhost @GekkePrutser8 mei 2023 13:23
Aan de andere kant zitten er ook zeker pareltjes tussen alle spellen die niet worden aangemerkt als "AAA". Maakt het wel lastig om effectief te filteren op spellen die eventueel leuk zouden zijn.
GekkePrutser @EliteGhost8 mei 2023 13:30
Ja zeker en ik heb daar ook veel van. Alleen de signaal/ruisverhouding is in de indie markt veel groter. Maar ik zou een AAA zoekoptie wel erg prettig vinden voor als ik daar wel naar zoek.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GekkePrutser op 22 juli 2024 21:41]

EliteGhost @GekkePrutser8 mei 2023 14:24
"Maar ik zou een AAA zoekoptie wel erg prettig vinden voor als ik daar wel naar zoek."
Had ik even mee moeten beginnen: daar mee eens :)
RobertPeterson 6 mei 2023 12:47
Handig! Heb nu wel eens het idee dat sommige games overal buiten vallen en daardoor moeilijk te vinden zijn!

Hopelijk maakt die het voor iedereen makkelijker

[Reactie gewijzigd door RobertPeterson op 22 juli 2024 21:41]

BiaggioLuciano 6 mei 2023 13:42
Oké, top dat het nu eindelijk kan. Blijft vreemd dat dit ook echt nu pas kan. Want ik gebruik Steam niet vaak meer de laatste jaren (afgelopen 4 jaar maar 2 spellen gekocht), maar dit lijkt me toch niet zo’n ingewikkelde functie? Toegeven ik heb geen flauw benul van storefront code DUs ik kan het ook gewoon erg onderschatten. Of het was gewoon geen prik aangezien je wel op tags kon klikken.
HollowGamer 6 mei 2023 15:06
Ben benieuwd welke search engine ze hier voor gebruiken. :)

Maar ik vond inderdaad de zoekmachine altijd wisselvallig, maar gelukkig gaan ze hem niet zo uitbreiden als op YouTube, want die toont allemaal resultaten door elkaar, wat gewoon niet werkt.
Linksquest Moderator Spielerij
6 mei 2023 16:09
Ik vond de zoekmachine in de store altijd goed zijn werk doen, ben zeer benieuwd hoe zoeken met tags werkt, maar vind het geen verkeerde toevoeging.
Crazy Harry 7 mei 2023 03:45
Zo graag zou ik een filter hebben die zoekt naar multiplayer games die een selectie van vrienden ook hebben.
Alxndr 7 mei 2023 09:30
Nooit nodig gehad, nooit gemist, maar klinkt toch erg vreemd dat zulke basisfunctionaliteit blijkbaar ontbrak.

Van mij mogen launchers gewoon helemaal verdwijnen, ze voegen echt helemaal niets toe in mijn ogen, games kopen kan net zo goed, of beter, ergens anders. Nog erger, sinds het er zoveel zijn is het gewoon bloatware geworden.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq