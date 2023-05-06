Steam laat gebruikers nu zoeken op tags, ontwikkelaars, uitgevers en franchises

Valve heeft de zoekfunctie van Steam uitgebreid. Het is nu mogelijk om te zoeken op tags, ontwikkelaars, uitgevers en franchises. Ook is de zoekmachine van de pc-gamewinkel minder gevoelig voor verkeerd gespelde woorden, beweert Valve.

Als gebruikers bijvoorbeeld zoeken op de term 'dungeon crawler', kunnen ze een lijst van games bekijken met alle games die die tag hebben. Hetzelfde geldt voor als gebruikers zoeken op bepaalde gameseries, of ontwikkelaars en uitgevers. Voorheen was het enkel mogelijk om op games te zoeken via de hoofdzoekbalk van Steam.

Daarnaast zegt Valve dat typfouten of verkeerd gespelde woorden beter verwerkt kunnen worden. Als er op 'hgwart' gezocht wordt, dan komt er tussen de resultaten alsnog Hogwarts Legacy te staan, terwijl er voorheen geen resultaten werden gevonden. De zoekveranderingen gelden voor zowel de web-, als de mobiele versie van Steam.

In april bracht Steam een nieuwe Steam Client-bèta uit met enkele grote toevoegingen aan de UI van het gameplatform. Zo heeft de in-game overlay een toolbar gekregen met uiteenlopende nieuwe apps en widgets, waaronder een digitaal notitieblok voor de specifieke game die op dat moment gespeeld wordt.