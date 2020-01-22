Database 250 miljoen records van Microsoft-klanten stond onbeschermd online

De klantendatabase van de supportafdeling van Microsoft stond onbeschermd online en was korte tijd te zien met elke webbrowser, zonder authenticatie. Dat heeft het bedrijf zelf bekendgemaakt. Het gaat om 250 miljoen records, maar in veel gevallen waren privégegevens niet zichtbaar.

De database was online te vinden door een configuratiefout in de beveiliging van de database, schrijft Microsoft. Een wijziging van die configuratie vond plaats op 5 december vorig jaar, waarna beveiligingsonderzoekers van Comparitech er op 29 december achter kwamen. Microsoft fixte het probleem op 30 en 31 december, schrijven zij.

De database omspande de contacten die Microsofts ondersteuningsafdeling met klanten had gehad tussen 2005 en eind 2019. Het ging in totaal om 250 miljoen records, maar in veel van die gevallen waren privégegevens door de software onleesbaar gemaakt. In enkele gevallen, bijvoorbeeld als er onverwachte tekens in een veld stonden, was de informatie nog wel te lezen. Microsoft heeft getroffenen naar eigen zeggen op de hoogte gebracht. Het is onbekend om hoeveel klanten het gaat.

Volgens Comparitech kunnen scammers de informatie misbruiken om zich nog beter te kunnen voordoen als supportmedewerker van Microsoft, een truc waarmee oplichters vaak proberen om Windows-gebruikers geld afhandig te maken. Volgens Microsoft is er geen aanwijzing dat criminelen de database in handen hebben gekregen.