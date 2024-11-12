Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 132.0.2

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft een tweede update voor versie 132 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. Deze uitgave voegt onder meer ondersteuning toe voor Microsoft PlayReady en Wide Color Gamut WebGL. Het eerste maakt streamen in 4k Ultra HD mogelijk en het tweede een breder en levendiger kleurbereik in Windows en macOS. Verder worden thirdpartycookies nu geweigerd als er voor 'strict mode' in Enhanced Tracking Protection wordt gekozen en staat comprimeren van certificaten nu standaard aan. In versie 132.0.2 zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Fixed
  • Fixed possible errors when playing encrypted media content through some streaming providers. (Bug 1929491)
  • Added a mitigation to help reduce the frequency of duplicated push notifications reported by some users. (Bug 1928868)
  • Fixed hangs when printing from some sites when using the system print dialog. (Bug 1898184)
  • Fixed a crash which could occur when using Microsoft SSO on macOS. (Bug 1929622)
  • Fixed a crash in the Network Monitor developer tool which could occur in some circumstances. (Bug 1924882)

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 132.0.2 voor Windows (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 132.0.2 voor Linux (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 132.0.2 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 132.0.2 voor Windows (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 132.0.2 voor Linux (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 132.0.2 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 132.0.2 voor Windows (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 132.0.2 voor Linux (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 132.0.2 voor macOS (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox - about schem op Windows 11

Versienummer 132.0.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11, Windows Server 2022, Windows Server 2025
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 12-11-2024 19:30
7 • submitter: Technomania

12-11-2024 • 19:30

7

Submitter: Technomania

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Update-historie

13-05 Mozilla Firefox 138.0.3 10
02-05 Mozilla Firefox 138.0.1 9
29-04 Mozilla Firefox 138.0 11
16-04 Mozilla Firefox 137.0.2 8
08-04 Mozilla Firefox 137.0.1 29
01-04 Mozilla Firefox 137.0 17
28-03 Mozilla Firefox 136.0.4 8
25-03 Mozilla Firefox 136.0.3 16
18-03 Mozilla Firefox 136.0.2 35
11-03 Mozilla Firefox 136.0.1 6
Meer historie

Lees meer

Mozilla Firefox

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Browsers Mozilla Firefox

Reacties (7)

-Moderatie-faq
7
7
4
0
0
1
Wijzig sortering
PD2JK 12 november 2024 19:35
Hoe werkt dat comprimeren van certificaten, komen die in een zip container? Nemen die echt zoveel ruimte in wanneer je laten we zeggen 500 websites hebt bezocht?
Damic @PD2JK12 november 2024 19:40
Hu? Als je het over Bug 1929491 hebt gaat het over een media stream dat encrypted is Zie reactei hieronder ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Damic op 12 november 2024 22:53]

rbr320 @Damic12 november 2024 22:25
@PD2JK doelt op dit stuk tekst uit het artikel:
en staat comprimeren van certificaten nu standaard aan.
Zoals @Whatts hier uitlegt, bestaat het grootste deel van de data die tijdens de TLS handshake wordt verzonden uit de certificaatketen, dus deze door de server laten comprimeren voordat ze worden verzonden maakt de TLS handshake zeer waarschijnlijk sneller en in het slechtste geval niet tot nauwelijks langzamer. Uiteraard moet de server waarmee je verbindt dit wel ondersteunen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door rbr320 op 12 november 2024 22:30]

Damic @rbr32012 november 2024 22:53
Haaaa, ja daar had ik over gelezen
Alex3 @Damic12 november 2024 22:37
Ja, ik kreeg foutmeldingen op Npostart, moest Firefox steeds op nieuw starten en dan werkte het weer een poosje.
Whatts @PD2JK12 november 2024 20:05
Het gaat vooral om de snelheid van de TLS handshake blijkbaar.

https://www.phoronix.com/news/Mozilla-Firefox-132
Firefox 132 introduces support for Certificate Compression to reduce certificate sizes and enhance the speed of the TLS handhsake process on connections. Firefox has been shipping Certificate Compression within their nightly and beta builds for several months while only now with Firefox 132.0 it's being left enabled for the release builds.

Zlib, Brotli, and Zstd compression is supported for certificates. RFC 8879 outlines the standard for TLS Certificate Compression. See this Mozilla bug report tracker for more background information on the Certificate Compression support within Firefox.
En de RFC zelf:
https://datatracker.ietf.org/doc/rfc8879/
In TLS handshakes, certificate chains often take up the majority of
the bytes transmitted.

This document describes how certificate chains can be compressed to
reduce the amount of data transmitted and avoid some round trips
robbvdb 22 november 2024 20:34
Sinds deze update serieus meer crashes op FF, als er best een flink aantal tabs open staan.

Is deze versie heel veel meer memory hungry?

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq