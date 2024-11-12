Mozilla heeft een tweede update voor versie 132 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. Deze uitgave voegt onder meer ondersteuning toe voor Microsoft PlayReady en Wide Color Gamut WebGL. Het eerste maakt streamen in 4k Ultra HD mogelijk en het tweede een breder en levendiger kleurbereik in Windows en macOS. Verder worden thirdpartycookies nu geweigerd als er voor 'strict mode' in Enhanced Tracking Protection wordt gekozen en staat comprimeren van certificaten nu standaard aan. In versie 132.0.2 zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Fixed Fixed possible errors when playing encrypted media content through some streaming providers. (Bug 1929491)

Added a mitigation to help reduce the frequency of duplicated push notifications reported by some users. (Bug 1928868)

Fixed hangs when printing from some sites when using the system print dialog. (Bug 1898184)

Fixed a crash which could occur when using Microsoft SSO on macOS. (Bug 1929622)

Fixed a crash in the Network Monitor developer tool which could occur in some circumstances. (Bug 1924882)

