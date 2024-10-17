De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 128.3.2 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen met ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts. Verder zijn er een spamfilter, spellingscontrole, kalender en adresboek, en heeft het een aanpasbaar uiterlijk.
In versie 128, die van Mozilla de naam Nebula heeft meegekregen, heeft de gebruikersinterface een opfrisbeurt gekregen. Verder kunnen folders en accounts van een accentkleur worden voorzien, worden notificaties in Windows in het Windows-notificatiescherm getoond en zijn delen van Thunderbird in Rust geschreven, wat de veiligheid ten goede moet komen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
What’s Changed
What’s Fixed
- Reinstated "All future events" to the calendar event filtering
-
Ctrl+Drag moved messages instead of copying them when running on Wayland
- Fixed startup crash related to mailbox parsing
- Saving an EML file that was opened from a file did not work
- Delete confirmation could appear twice when using shift+delete
- Performance could be degraded when using cards view with tags
- Stored draft messages were not encrypted when recipients were not specified
- "Attach this image to the message" checkbox not checked when inserting image
- Quick filter state was not reset when a special view was chosen
- Drag and drop to collapsed folders resulted in incorrect collapsed state
- RSS feed with invalid hostname broke the RSS feed folder
- New Account creation could fail to add SMTP server
- Could not drag and drop multiple contacts from address book to destination fields
- Delayed sending of message could fail when retrying copy to Sent folder
- ICS calendar import could fail if it contained non-UTF-8 data
- Searching with "Find Events Pane" failed if an event did not have a title
- Visual and UX improvements
- Could not import binary OpenPGP key file ending with whitespace
- Thunderbird could crash on startup