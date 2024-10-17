Software-update: Mozilla Thunderbird 128.3.2

Mozilla Thunderbird logo (79 pix) De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 128.3.2 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen met ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts. Verder zijn er een spamfilter, spellingscontrole, kalender en adresboek, en heeft het een aanpasbaar uiterlijk.

In versie 128, die van Mozilla de naam Nebula heeft meegekregen, heeft de gebruikersinterface een opfrisbeurt gekregen. Verder kunnen folders en accounts van een accentkleur worden voorzien, worden notificaties in Windows in het Windows-notificatiescherm getoond en zijn delen van Thunderbird in Rust geschreven, wat de veiligheid ten goede moet komen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What’s Changed
  • Reinstated "All future events" to the calendar event filtering
What’s Fixed
  • Ctrl+Drag moved messages instead of copying them when running on Wayland
  • Fixed startup crash related to mailbox parsing
  • Saving an EML file that was opened from a file did not work
  • Delete confirmation could appear twice when using shift+delete
  • Performance could be degraded when using cards view with tags
  • Stored draft messages were not encrypted when recipients were not specified
  • "Attach this image to the message" checkbox not checked when inserting image
  • Quick filter state was not reset when a special view was chosen
  • Drag and drop to collapsed folders resulted in incorrect collapsed state
  • RSS feed with invalid hostname broke the RSS feed folder
  • New Account creation could fail to add SMTP server
  • Could not drag and drop multiple contacts from address book to destination fields
  • Delayed sending of message could fail when retrying copy to Sent folder
  • ICS calendar import could fail if it contained non-UTF-8 data
  • Searching with "Find Events Pane" failed if an event did not have a title
  • Visual and UX improvements
  • Could not import binary OpenPGP key file ending with whitespace
  • Thunderbird could crash on startup

Mozilla Thunderbird 128

Versienummer 128.3.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.thunderbird.net/en-US/thunderbird/all/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 17-10-2024 17:15
10 • submitter: danmark_ori

17-10-2024 • 17:15

10

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Update-historie

11-08 Mozilla Thunderbird 153.0.3 18
22-07 Mozilla Thunderbird 153.0 2
17-06 Mozilla Thunderbird 152.0 6
28-05 Mozilla Thunderbird 151.0.1 7
20-05 Mozilla Thunderbird 151.0 19
22-04 Mozilla Thunderbird 150.0 6
08-04 Mozilla Thunderbird 149.0.2 1
26-03 Mozilla Thunderbird 149.0 13
11-03 Mozilla Thunderbird 148.0.1 9
25-02 Mozilla Thunderbird 148.0 10
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Reacties (10)

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willemb2 17 oktober 2024 19:17
Pfff, eindelijk weer een normaal werkende zoekfunctie in de agenda. Het herstellen van regressies is geen sterk punt bij de TB ontwikkelaars.
zordaz
@willemb217 oktober 2024 20:59
Idd... Ik zit al twee jaar te wachten op de terugkeer van Movemail ondersteuning die is toegezegd....

In de tussentijd gebruik ik dan maar Betterbird, een soft fork van TB waar de hoofd ontwikkelaar het er in 1(!) avond in terug heeft gecodeerd. Hoe moeilijk kan het dan zijn?
beerse
@zordaz18 oktober 2024 11:49
Welke movemail ondersteuning en op welk platform?
Is het dat je TB de movemail actie van de lokale mailbox naar de TB opslag wilt doen?
Is het dat je de movemail applicatie wilt gebruiken om de mail van het lokale systeem naar TB te krijgen?

Is er nog een goede reden om met lokale systeem mailboxen te werken en TB daar rechtstreeks in te laten werken? Of kan je een pop of imap service opzetten?

Of zijn er andere redenen om movemail te gebruiken? Het opslag systeem van TB is naar keuze mbox of maildir, dat is in te stellen vlak voor het toevoegen van een nieuw account in TB. Daar kan je andere applicaties op laten werken als moet je dan wel zelf rekening houden met tegelijk gebruik...
zordaz
@beerse18 oktober 2024 14:13
Ik bedoel inderdaad het rechtstreeks kunnen uitlezen van lokale mailboxen van een systeem, doorgaans Unix of Linux. Dat heeft erin gezeten sinds de Netscape tijd eind jaren 90 (toen gebruikte ik het al) en is er om onduidelijke redenen ergens rond 2020 uitgehaald...

Apart voor elke systeem een lokale Imap en/of Pop inrichten is omslachtig en niet triviaal.

[Reactie gewijzigd door zordaz op 18 oktober 2024 14:14]

beerse
@zordaz18 oktober 2024 15:16
De reden om dat er uit te halen is mij toen wel duidelijk uitgelegd. Er was iets met het betrekkelijk weinig gebruik en best veel werk, al is dat een gedrocht reden. Ook is er toen aangegeven waar/hoe er alternatieve mogelijkheden zijn. Bijvoorbeeld een (local/prive) pop of imap proces waar thunderbird op kan aansluiten.

Eerlijk is eerlijk, zelf heb ik dat al jaren niet gebruikt, mijn linux systemen mailen allemaal naar centrale mailboxen die weer via imap zijn uit te lezen.
En voor 'af en toe' mailboxen kan je natuurlijk de 'movemail' applicatie gebruiken om de gegevens in je (locale) thunderbird folders te zetten.
zordaz
@beerse18 oktober 2024 16:06
Ik ben bekend met de uitleg, en die was echt veel te kort door de bocht. Daarnaast is de functionaliteit eruit gehaald zonder migratiepad of waarschuwing bij updates; je movemail boxen waren opeens verdwenen. Het is alles bij elkaar een slechte ontwerpkeuze geweest, die ook nog eens dramatisch is doorgevoerd.

Er is toen ook een hele discussie geweest op o.a. Bugzilla. Het gebruik van Movemail is juist niet goed te meten omdat veel van deze systemen niet aan internet hangen (de welbekende telemetrie bias...). Daarnaast verdween hiermee weer een van de onderscheidende elementen van Thunderbird en wordt het steeds meer eenheidsworst.

Het feit dat deze code binnen 1 avond door 1 ontwikkelaar terug te mergen was in een fork van TB zegt genoeg over de complexiteit ervan. Die valt dus echt wel mee. Zelfs een extensie was niet bespreekbaar. Later is toegezegd dat de functionaliteit terug zou komen, daar wacht ik nog steeds op...
wimhey @willemb218 oktober 2024 19:38
Ik begrijp eigenlijk niet goed waarom een e-mailclient gebundeld wordt met een agenda. Om Microsoft na te apen? Ik vindt het veel logischer dat een browser, zoals vroeger, gebundeld wordt met een e-mailcliënt. Een e-mailclient moet html kunnen renderen en een e-mailclient moet html kunnen editen. Ik weet het, Seamonkey is ook een optie, maar ik heb de indruk dat die wat achterloopt.
willemb2 @wimhey19 oktober 2024 21:16
Tsja. Bij mij bepaalt wat er per e-mail binnenkomt toch vrij sterk de agenda. Daarbij ook uitnodigingen voor vergaderingen. Eén muisklik en het staat in je agenda. Microsoft doet een hoop vervelende dingen, maar de combinatie van e-mail client met een PIM vond ik altijd wel handig. Eigenlijk was de PIM veel beter dat de e-mail client, want de HTML rendering was en is prut in Outlook. Vooral sinds in Office 2007 daarvoor de engine van Word werd gebruikt.
Soldaatje 17 oktober 2024 17:26
Bèta 3 voor Android is ook gisteren uitgekomen:
https://github.com/thunderbird/thunderbird-android/releases
Alex3 23 oktober 2024 01:16
128.3.3 is ook al uit.

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