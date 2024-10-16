Software-update: Bitwarden 2024.10.2

Bitwarden logo (79 pix) Bitwarden is een crossplatform- en opensource wachtwoordbeheerdienst die persoonlijke gegevens in een versleutelde digitale kluis opslaat. Het is in de basis gratis te gebruiken en voor een klein bedrag per jaar is er toegang tot diverse extra's, zoals het kunnen opslaan van totp-codes, inloggen met een YubiKey en opslagcapaciteit voor bijlagen. Bitwarden is beschikbaar online, als desktopclient, als mobiele app en als plug-in voor diverse webbrowsers. Nieuw in deze versie is onder meer dat standaard de inhoud van Bitwarden niet meer wordt getoond bij het maken van een schermopname en kan er op Linux nu ook met biometrie worden ingelogd in de browserextensie.

My Account
  • Email verification during sign up: Users who create Bitwarden accounts through the web app will now be asked to verify their email before they create a master password. Learn more here.
Password Manager
  • Unlock with biometrics - Linux browser extension: Unlock with biometrics for the Bitwarden browser extension is now available for Linux users on Chromium-based browsers. Learn more here.
  • Desktop apps prevent screen capture: By default, desktops apps for Windows and macOS will now prevent screen capture and recording. Learn more here.
  • Sync a locked vault on desktop: Desktop apps can now manually sync even when the active account is locked. Learn more here.
Admin Console
  • Microsoft Sentinel integration: A new native integration is available for security information and event management (SIEM) with Microsoft Sentinel. The integration offers comprehensive event coverage across authentication, organizational activities, and vault items. Learn more here.
  • Ping Identity SCIM support: System for cross-domain identity management (SCIM) with Ping Identity is now officially supported for Bitwarden organizations. Use the Ping Identity SCIM integration to automatically provision members and groups in your Bitwarden organization. Learn more here.
  • Upgrade plan UI improvements: Improvements have been made to streamline the process for upgrading your organization to another plan. Learn more here.
  • Automatically log in users for allowed applications policy: This new policy will allow IdP administrators to enable non-SSO applications to automatically log in users when launched from their IdP dashboard. Learn more here.

Bitwarden

Versienummer 2024.10.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Bitwarden
Download https://bitwarden.com/download
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 16-10-2024 21:00
13 • submitter: Munchie

16-10-2024 • 21:00

13

Submitter: Munchie

Bron: Bitwarden

Update-historie

24-07 Bitwarden 2026.7.0 10
26-06 Bitwarden 2026.6.1 0
30-05 Bitwarden 2026.5.0 24
15-05 Bitwarden 2026.4.1 4
02-04 Bitwarden 2026.3.2 55
05-03 Bitwarden 2026.2.1 17
06-02 Bitwarden 2026.1.1 5
12-12 Bitwarden 2025.12.0 9
15-11 Bitwarden 2025.11.0 21
10-'25 Bitwarden 2025.10.0 2
Meer historie

Lees meer

Bitwarden

geen prijs bekend

4 van 5 sterren
Beveiliging en antivirus

Reacties (13)

-Moderatie-faq
13
13
4
1
0
8
Wijzig sortering

Sorteer op:

Weergave:
amphora 17 oktober 2024 12:20
Weet iemand waarom de Mac versie nog steeds op 2024.9.0 zit?
UltraFris @amphora17 oktober 2024 13:29
Vond het al vreemd want na een handmatige download blijkt dat ook de Windows app nog steeds op 2024.9.0 zit, de Web versie is inmiddels wel op versie 2024.10.2 beland. Bron: https://github.com/bitwarden/clients/releases
slechtvalk 17 oktober 2024 01:14
Al jaren een zeer tevreden betalende gebruiker.
Ik raad het iedereen aan.
rikster @slechtvalk17 oktober 2024 06:47
Ja, hier ook, al betaal ik er pas sinds kort voor. Ik doe dat wel al langer voor bijvoorbeeld. Firefox en Thunderbird. Het aardige is dat je door te betalen door de marketing afdelingen van dit soort software bedolven wordt onder dankbetuigingen. Ik realiseer me dat dat heel erg Amerikaans is, maar het geeft stiekem toch een goed gevoel! ;)
Llopigat @rikster17 oktober 2024 19:42
Voor Firefox kan je helaas niet betalen. Je kan aan de mozilla foundation doneren maar dat geld komt niet tegoed aan firefox maar aan andere dingetjes die ze doen. Dat zijn vaak dingen die later weer ingeslikt worden, zoals Mozilla Hubs, Firefox OS, Firefox Reality. Toegegeven, het is allemaal wel door een andere partij overgenomen (Hubs wordt door een andere partij beheerd, Firefox OS is nu KaiOS en Firefox Reality is Wolvic geworden) maar de vaart is er natuurlijk helemaal uit.

Firefox valt namelijk onder de mozilla corporation (een dochter van de foundation). Dat hebben ze ooit zo belastingtechnisch ingeregeld omdat ze anders niet die miljoenen van Google mochten ontvangen. Daardoor zijn de inkomststromen van de foundation en de browser nu gescheiden.

Ik snap ook niet dat ze niet gewoon een "badge" verkopen in de browser ofzo, of een betaalde sync functie met meer opties. In plaats daarvan komen ze met flut zooi als die VPN die gewoon mullvad is, en lang niet zo goed als iCloud private relay. Thanks but no thanks, ik gebruik Mullvad maar niet via Mozilla, want dan kan ik het overal gebruiken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Llopigat op 17 oktober 2024 19:46]

rikster @Llopigat19 oktober 2024 09:09
Ik lees de informatie van Mozilla (-Foundation, -Corporation en MZLA Technologies Corporation) toch echt anders:

De Mozilla Foundation (een non-profit organisatie) is de (volledige) eigenaar van de Mozilla Corporation en van MZLA Technologies Corporation (ook weer non-profit organisaties). De Mozilla Corporation is de instantie die de releases van Firefox voor zijn rekening neemt.
Over de verdere activiteiten (en de mate waarin die door giften worden mogelijk gemaakt, dus de verdeling van de poet over al die activiteiten) van de Foundation kunnen we eindeloos twisten (een korte blik op bv. wat Reddit-threads maakt dat we daar niet zelf over hoeven te beginnen), maar iha. ben ik van mening dat ze goed werk verrichten om het Internet een beetje 'netjes' te houden. Bovendien zijn ze een stuk minder navelstaarderiger dan veel van hun meer commerciële concurrenten en andere instellingen doordat ze zich buigen over vrijwel alle aspecten van het Internet en dat ook buiten de eigen landsgrenzen doen. Verder geven ze 'grants' ed. aan allerlei onderzoekers wereldwijd. Ik vind dat zeer nuttig. Zie b.v. https://assets.mozilla.ne...dn-2022-fs-final-0908.pdf

Het geld komt dus wel degelijk ook ten goede aan FF, zij het niet rechtstreeks. Als je de jaarverslagen doorspit zie je dat dat een niet onaanzienlijk deel van de begroting aan deze activiteit opgaat (al valt dat onder 'software dev.', wat inhoudt dat je niet exact kunt zien wat daarvan FF gerelateerd is).

Dat ze af en toe ergens in investeren dat niet erg succesvol lijkt/wordt is eerlijk gezegd m.i. geen verschil met succesvolle bedrijven als Alphabet/Meta/MS, die er soms een zaak van gemaakt lijken te hebben om iedere potentiële concurrent op te kopen en dood te laten bloeden als ze er niet binnen de kortste keren meer uit kunnen halen dan ze er in gestopt hebben, wat gezien de bedragen die ze vaak neertellen zeer regelmatig het geval is.
De markt van IT-innovaties is bezaaid met voorbeelden van ooit veelbelovende bedrijven die al lang naar de eeuwige jachtvelden vertrokken zijn. Dat ze (Mozilla) diensten willen aanbieden die voor ons niet heel relevant zijn (of lijken) is gezien hun internationale oriëntering minder vreemd dan je op het eerste gezicht zou denken. Dat VPN-product werd dankzij hun inspanning bereikbaarder voor gebruikers in diverse landen dan ze voorheen waren en dat was bedoeld om er voor te zorgen dat iets als 'vrijheid van meningsuiting' in die landen geen dode letter zou zijn. Dat is een onderbelicht aspect van de activiteiten van de Mozilla Foundation wat m.i. het gevolg is van het feit dat wij ons daar in NL (nog?) geen zorgen over (hoeven te) maken (en bij extensie geldt dat voor veel z.g. 'Westerse democratieën').

Tot slot: Mozilla en in het verlengde daarvan FF zijn al talloze keren 'dood' verklaard. Dat gebeurt deels ogv. marketing-data die op zijn minst onvolledig of misleidend zijn. Menigeen is van mening dat Mozilla-bashing een globale sport lijkt te zijn en dat ze voorbij gaat aan het belang van de Foundation. Ik vind hen een zeer waardevolle bijdrage leveren (maar dus niet alleen mbt. FF) en dus zijn ze mijn maandelijkse donaties waard.
Llopigat @rikster19 oktober 2024 17:07
Ik snap dat je het anders ziet dan ik maar voor mij is Firefox het enige dat telt. Ik wil niet dat ze met mijn geld de sinterklaas uithangen, met name als hun eigen positie zeer onzeker is. Het is dan wel niet dood maar het marktaandeel is zo tanende dat veel websites er geen rekening meer mee houden. En als ik iets wou doen voor mensen buiten de westerse democratieen dan zou ik wel geld geven aan Unicef en Amnesty enzo.

Het marktaandeel is nu in de VS al onder de 2% gedropt waardoor het niet meer ondersteund hoeft te worden door websites van de overheid volgens de richtlijnen van het USWDS (US Web Design System): https://designsystem.digital.gov/ . Het is niet alleen bashing, dit is gewoon gebaseerd op harde data. Het marktaandeel daar is nu 1,9%. En het steeds minder supporten van Firefox door websites geeft natuurlijk een impuls om het nog verder te laten dalen.

Ook is de VS bezig met een rechtszaak tegen google en proberen het betalen voor google als standaard zoekmachine te verbieden. Er is door de rechter al een uitspraak gedaan tegen dit beleid, al zal het even duren voor we de effecten zien ivm hoger beroep. Google betaalt daar een hoop voor aan Mozilla en Apple. Apple overleeft dat wel maar voor Mozilla is het eigenlijk de enige serieuze inkomstenstroom. De deal met Google is al jaren een zwaard van damocles dat boven hun hoofd hangt. Bovendien geeft het een perverse impuls in de richting van de belangen van de reclame tracking industrie.

De VPN deal maakt het niet bereikbaarder voor mensen in andere landen. Firefox rekent evenveel geld als Mullvad zelf en biedt juist minder betaalmogelijkheden (alleen creditcard en paypal). Mullvad biedt anonieme kraskaarten, bitcoin betalingen, en je kan ze zelfs geld in een envelopje sturen! Mullvad vraagt niet eens een email adres, naam, land enz. Ze geven je een random toegangscode en dat is alles. Via de firefox methode moet je een account aanmaken met email. Mozilla was hiermee op zoek naar een alternatieve geldstroom maar biedt helemaal geen meerwaarde.

Voor mij is de continuiteit maar ook het marktaandeel van Firefox het grootste belang. Mozilla doet niks om het tij te keren, het is al 10 jaar tanende. Het probleem dat we nu zien is dat zelfs websites niet meer de moeite doen om het te ondersteunen. Ik krijg steeds vaker een melding dat ik maar op moet hoepelen met mijn browser, in dit geval zelfs van bijvoorbeeld Apple: https://support.apple.com...irements-axm6d9dc7acf/web

Dus ja als ik zou kunnen betalen voor Firefox zou ik dat zeker doen (ik doneer ook aan andere open source projecten zoals bijvoorbeeld KDE). Maar de foundation, nee. Dat geld gaat teveel naar dingen waar ik geen interesse in heb en het probleem dat echt de olifant in de kamer is niet vooruit helpt.

Overigens ben ik helemaal niet bekend met die bashing discussies op reddit, ik doe nauwelijks social media en reddit heb ik al lang geleden vaarwel gezegd toen die lul spez terug kwam met zijn acties tegen de community. En ik zat ook niet in die topics. Het bovenstaande is gewoon mijn eigen mening.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Llopigat op 19 oktober 2024 17:35]

MRE-Inc @slechtvalk17 oktober 2024 07:32
Gebruik zelf Enpass. Via werk kan ik ook Bitwarden krijgen, maar kwam erachter dat er in de kleur codering geen onderscheid wordt gemaakt tussen hoofdletters en kleine letters.

Rood = Hoofdletter
Rood = Kleine letter
Groen = Cijfer
Blauw = teken

Bij Enpass en wellicht ook andere password managers, wordt voor de kleine letters in het wachtwoord ook een aparte kleur gebruikt.
Llopigat @MRE-Inc17 oktober 2024 19:39
Ik heb liever dat ze een lettertype pakken waar het verschil gewoon duidelijk is eigenlijk.
teek2 @slechtvalk17 oktober 2024 08:58
Heb het jaren gebruikt (met Vaultwarden), dit is idd 1 van de beste pasword managers die ik ooit gebruikt heb.

Ben recent overgestapt naar Proton Pass (want ik heb Proton family met de hele fam). Overstap (export/import) ging perfect. En ik vind Proton’s implementatie van “password” delen een stuk makkelijker, je maakt een map, zet er dingen in en kiest met wie je deelt. Bij BitWarden vond ik dat gedoe met organizations wat omslachtig, maar misschien werkt dat in een bedrijf, met een admin, wellicht beter?
reaper_unique 17 oktober 2024 11:32
Hier ook tevreden gebruiker van Bitwarden. Al heb ik wel moeite met het auto-invullen van de credentials op Mobile. Dat kan beter (op Android toch).
Cissmayazz @reaper_unique18 oktober 2024 08:31
Ik merkte hetzelfde probleem. Recent de bèta versie (native app ipv xamarin) geïnstalleerd en dat gaat allemaal veel vlotter nu.

https://bitwarden.com/blog/native-mobile-apps/
voorstad 21 oktober 2024 16:55
Dat heeft waarschijnlijk hier mee te maken:

https://github.com/bitwarden/clients/issues/11611

Helaas, dit is hoe goede opensource software richting enshitification gaat. Einde Bitwarden voor velen dus.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.