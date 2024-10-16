Bitwarden is een crossplatform- en opensource wachtwoordbeheerdienst die persoonlijke gegevens in een versleutelde digitale kluis opslaat. Het is in de basis gratis te gebruiken en voor een klein bedrag per jaar is er toegang tot diverse extra's, zoals het kunnen opslaan van totp-codes, inloggen met een YubiKey en opslagcapaciteit voor bijlagen. Bitwarden is beschikbaar online, als desktopclient, als mobiele app en als plug-in voor diverse webbrowsers. Nieuw in deze versie is onder meer dat standaard de inhoud van Bitwarden niet meer wordt getoond bij het maken van een schermopname en kan er op Linux nu ook met biometrie worden ingelogd in de browserextensie.

My Account Email verification during sign up: Users who create Bitwarden accounts through the web app will now be asked to verify their email before they create a master password. Learn more here. Password Manager Unlock with biometrics - Linux browser extension: Unlock with biometrics for the Bitwarden browser extension is now available for Linux users on Chromium-based browsers. Learn more here.

Desktop apps prevent screen capture: By default, desktops apps for Windows and macOS will now prevent screen capture and recording. Learn more here.

Sync a locked vault on desktop: Desktop apps can now manually sync even when the active account is locked. Learn more here. Admin Console Microsoft Sentinel integration: A new native integration is available for security information and event management (SIEM) with Microsoft Sentinel. The integration offers comprehensive event coverage across authentication, organizational activities, and vault items. Learn more here.

Ping Identity SCIM support: System for cross-domain identity management (SCIM) with Ping Identity is now officially supported for Bitwarden organizations. Use the Ping Identity SCIM integration to automatically provision members and groups in your Bitwarden organization. Learn more here.

Upgrade plan UI improvements: Improvements have been made to streamline the process for upgrading your organization to another plan. Learn more here.

Automatically log in users for allowed applications policy: This new policy will allow IdP administrators to enable non-SSO applications to automatically log in users when launched from their IdP dashboard. Learn more here.