moOde audio player 9.1.0

Versie 9.1.0 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreid muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden afspelen die op het lokale netwerk zijn opgeslagen, van internetradiostations en diverse streamingdiensten. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dacs, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

This release is based on RaspiOS Bookworm Lite most recent packages as of 2024-MM-DD, Linux kernel 6.6.47, our suite of custom drivers and patches, and important updates and bug fixes as listed below.

Filter SQL variables for unwanted characters and commands

Filter music file metadata for unwanted Cross-site scripting (XSS)

Bump to Linux kernel 6.6.47

Bump to camillagui 2.1.0

Bump to shairport-sync 4.3.4

Bump to upmpdcli 1.8.16

Bump to upmpdcli-qobuz 1.8.16

Bump to upmpdcli-tidal 1.8.16

Add Bluetooth CODEC to Source format line in Audio Info

Add CSS media query for 1560x720 ultrawide resolution

Add AP fallback option to Spotify Config

Add webp mime type to Coverart extractor and Thumbnail generator

Add auto-refresh after updating radio station

Change Spotify Connect initial_volume to min 5 (from 0)

Change Radio station 200px thumbs to native resolution of main image

Change to 600px default for Radio and Playlist view thumbs

Improve spacing on alphabet index to avoid scrollbar highlight

Improve set_volume REST API to include Multiroom receivers

Move USB volknob and Rotary encoder settings to Peripheral Config

Add IanCanada I2S entries

Add HifiBerry DAC8x