Versie 9.1.0 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreid muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden afspelen die op het lokale netwerk zijn opgeslagen, van internetradiostations en diverse streamingdiensten. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dacs, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
moOde audio player 9.1.0
This release is based on RaspiOS Bookworm Lite most recent packages as of 2024-MM-DD, Linux kernel 6.6.47, our suite of custom drivers and patches, and important updates and bug fixes as listed below.Security
Packages
- Filter SQL variables for unwanted characters and commands
- Filter music file metadata for unwanted Cross-site scripting (XSS)
Updates
- Bump to Linux kernel 6.6.47
- Bump to camillagui 2.1.0
- Bump to shairport-sync 4.3.4
- Bump to upmpdcli 1.8.16
- Bump to upmpdcli-qobuz 1.8.16
- Bump to upmpdcli-tidal 1.8.16
Audio devices
- Add Bluetooth CODEC to Source format line in Audio Info
- Add CSS media query for 1560x720 ultrawide resolution
- Add AP fallback option to Spotify Config
- Add webp mime type to Coverart extractor and Thumbnail generator
- Add auto-refresh after updating radio station
- Change Spotify Connect initial_volume to min 5 (from 0)
- Change Radio station 200px thumbs to native resolution of main image
- Change to 600px default for Radio and Playlist view thumbs
- Improve spacing on alphabet index to avoid scrollbar highlight
- Improve set_volume REST API to include Multiroom receivers
- Move USB volknob and Rotary encoder settings to Peripheral Config
Bug fixes
- Add IanCanada I2S entries
- Add HifiBerry DAC8x
- Cardnum 0 always used in chip options config
- Unnecessary query for 'inpactive' in chkBtActive()
- USB volume knob and Rotary encoder settings missing from backup/restore
- CamillaDSP quick convolution crashing due to invalid ';' delimiter
- CamillaDSP crashing due to empty 'mixers' array in config
- Volume 0 not being set for renderer active reset during startup
- Secchk not excluding qobuzpass variable
- Revision code decoding for Pi 1 returns incorrect results