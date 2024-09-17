Software-update: moOde audio player 9.1.0

moOde audio player logo (79 pix) Versie 9.1.0 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreid muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden afspelen die op het lokale netwerk zijn opgeslagen, van internetradiostations en diverse streamingdiensten. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dacs, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

moOde audio player 9.1.0

This release is based on RaspiOS Bookworm Lite most recent packages as of 2024-MM-DD, Linux kernel 6.6.47, our suite of custom drivers and patches, and important updates and bug fixes as listed below.

Security
  • Filter SQL variables for unwanted characters and commands
  • Filter music file metadata for unwanted Cross-site scripting (XSS)
Packages
  • Bump to Linux kernel 6.6.47
  • Bump to camillagui 2.1.0
  • Bump to shairport-sync 4.3.4
  • Bump to upmpdcli 1.8.16
  • Bump to upmpdcli-qobuz 1.8.16
  • Bump to upmpdcli-tidal 1.8.16
Updates
  • Add Bluetooth CODEC to Source format line in Audio Info
  • Add CSS media query for 1560x720 ultrawide resolution
  • Add AP fallback option to Spotify Config
  • Add webp mime type to Coverart extractor and Thumbnail generator
  • Add auto-refresh after updating radio station
  • Change Spotify Connect initial_volume to min 5 (from 0)
  • Change Radio station 200px thumbs to native resolution of main image
  • Change to 600px default for Radio and Playlist view thumbs
  • Improve spacing on alphabet index to avoid scrollbar highlight
  • Improve set_volume REST API to include Multiroom receivers
  • Move USB volknob and Rotary encoder settings to Peripheral Config
Audio devices
  • Add IanCanada I2S entries
  • Add HifiBerry DAC8x
Bug fixes
  • Cardnum 0 always used in chip options config
  • Unnecessary query for 'inpactive' in chkBtActive()
  • USB volume knob and Rotary encoder settings missing from backup/restore
  • CamillaDSP quick convolution crashing due to invalid ';' delimiter
  • CamillaDSP crashing due to empty 'mixers' array in config
  • Volume 0 not being set for renderer active reset during startup
  • Secchk not excluding qobuzpass variable
  • Revision code decoding for Pi 1 returns incorrect results

moOde audio player

Versienummer 9.1.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website moOde audio
Download https://github.com/moode-player/moode/releases/tag/r910prod
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

17-09-2024 • 07:30

17-09-2024 • 07:30

12

Bron: moOde audio

Update-historie

07-06 moOde audio player 9.3.6 0
26-05 moOde audio player 9.3.5 1
14-05 moOde audio player 9.3.4 1
29-04 moOde audio player 9.3.3 2
14-04 moOde audio player 9.3.2 2
23-03 moOde audio player 9.3.0 13
08-03 moOde audio player 9.2.6 5
24-02 moOde audio player 9.2.5 1
07-02 moOde audio player 9.2.4 5
22-01 moOde audio player 9.2.3 3
JanFrituurpan 17 september 2024 10:25
Onlangs op de raspberry pi 2 gezet om spotify en plexamp af te spelen. Werkt prima, al is hdmi audio uitvoer mogelijk niet de beste keuze.
Falco
@JanFrituurpan17 september 2024 10:32
Ik zou inderdaad een hat of USB DAC gebruiken, maar in moOde 9.* zou het hdmi audio wel moeten kunnen. Heb er zelf helaas geen ervaring mee, want mijn versterker heeft geen hdmi inputs....

Weet alleen niet of dat ook voor een RPi2 geldt, want die is geen 64-bit en moOde 9.* is 64-bit only....

[Reactie gewijzigd door Falco op 17 september 2024 10:43]

JanFrituurpan @Falco17 september 2024 11:02
Ja hdmi uitvoer werkt prima, maar een DAC zou mooier zijn. Moest wel het nodige aanpassen in de configuratie zodat hdmi cec niet steeds inspringt.
Falco
@JanFrituurpan17 september 2024 11:39
OK, maar welke versie heb je er dan opgezet, de laatste bullseye versie 8.3.9 want die is nog 32-bit?
JanFrituurpan @Falco17 september 2024 13:57
Correct
Model: Pi-2B 1.1 1GB
moOde: 8.3.9 2024-02-23
RaspiOS: 11.9 Bullseye 32-bit
Kernel: 6.1.21 32-bit
MPD ver: 0.23.14
Falco
@JanFrituurpan17 september 2024 14:41
Het ligt natuurlijk aan de kwaliteit die je wil, maar een usb dac hoeft tegenwoordig niet meer superveel te kosten. Heb zelf (tweedehands) een SMSL SU-1 aan de ene RPi (woonkamer) en een Topping D10s aan de andere RPi (kantoor).

Dat werkt uitstekend, en wordt automagisch herkend door moOde

Staat er zelfs weer eentje op MP zie ik net....
https://www.marktplaats.n.../m2152861199-s-m-s-l-su-1

[Reactie gewijzigd door Falco op 17 september 2024 14:46]

pentode 17 september 2024 08:20
moOde geprobeerd maar het kon me niet bekoren. Het blijft toch heel persoonlijk.
Bij moOde was oa de search niet vooruit te branden. Maar N=1 misschien hebben andere audiophiles betere ervaringen.
Dus weer terug gegaan naar Volumio op de rpi met een audio dac hat. En Navidrome in een Docker container via een web-portal te beluisteren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door pentode op 17 september 2024 08:20]

freshy98 @pentode17 september 2024 11:44
Hoe groot is jouw library?
De mijne zal niet mega groot zijn, maar de search werkt prima.

Enige wat ik mij kan indenken is het RPi model dat je gebruikt.
Dus, welke gebruik je?

FYI: IK gebruik een RPi4B.
pentode @freshy9817 september 2024 16:44
~168 GB ~35000 bestanden ~7000 mappen dus dat valt wel mee ;-P
Volumio doe 't wel indexen en vlot opzoeken. Navidrome Music Server dito.
Met oa MusicBrainz alle meta data ed aangevuld. De RPI is een 3B ff uit 't hoofd. Met een IQaudIO DAC hat.
freshy98 @pentode17 september 2024 18:14
MP3's? Ik zou zo niet weten hoeveel ik heb.
Bijna alles in aiff formaat, dus schijf ruimte zegt niks, aangezien in mijn geval het bijna een TByte is.

Tijdje terug naar versie 9.x gegaan ivm nieuwe setup (alles van Ian Canada, i2s uit naar een Holo Audio Spring 3 Level 2 DAC).
Share via NFS en eerste scan ging heel rap, en zoeken is instant.

Zou dus niet kunnen zeggen waarom het bij jou traag is.
Andere, trage, SD kaart? Geheugen zal het toch ook wel niet zijn.
pentode @freshy9817 september 2024 21:16
Volumio draait prima op dezelfde rpi. Het micro sd kaartje is een Sandisk van goede kwaliteit.
De muziek en meta data staan op een cifs/samba share. Kan daar nog NFS van maken.
Maar tot nu toe bevalt Volumio prima.

Terzijde: Ooit vlak voor het millennium begonnen met m'n muziek collectie om te zetten. Toen nog naar mpeg3.
En er stond een ProMedia Terratec M3PO speler in het audio rack ;-) Een eerdere versie. Met een ide/pata 40GB harddisk. Old school, andere tijden. Vrienden familie wisten niet wat ze zagen en hoorden ;-P
Met pc's, servers en cd wisselaars weken bezig geweest op de boel te converteren naar mpeg3.
Falco
17 september 2024 08:38
Nog heel even wachten, want Tim heeft het zelf nog niet in de announcements gezet. Deze release staat al wel op GitHub, maar auto update zal nog niet werken zolang het niet officieel aangekondigd is.

https://moodeaudio.org/forum/forumdisplay.php?fid=17

Update: inmiddels is de aankondiging gedaan en is ook de in-place update beschikbaar.
https://moodeaudio.org/fo...d=6908&pid=57591#pid57591

[Reactie gewijzigd door Falco op 17 september 2024 15:26]

