Lunacy logo (79 pix)Lunacy is een gratis grafisch ontwerpprogramma voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het heeft een grote hoeveelheid ingebakken content, zoals iconen, foto's, gemaskeerde afbeeldingen en illustraties. Het is ook in staat om Sketch-bestanden te openen en Sketch-plug-ins te gebruiken. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en Icons8 lijkt daarbij goed naar de community te luisteren. Versie 10 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende verbeteringen in aangebracht:

Redesigned left sidebar

We redesigned the left sidebar to give you more space on the canvas:

  • Adjustable panel
  • Vertical toolbar is back
  • New stylish icons for the content tabs
In-app prototype player

You can now play prototypes directly on the canvas. Press G or click the play icon on the toolbar. In the prototype mode, you can also make tweaks to the design on the fly.

Web prototype player

If you’re working on a cloud document, you can now copy a link to its prototype in the Share panel and share it with your client or teammate. Note: Actually, this is a teaser of the Lunacy web version. The full web version is coming soon.

Rotate Copies tool

With this tool, you can now create multiple rotated copies of any shape around a central point. Perfect for designing patterns, circular layouts, and symmetrical artwork.

Shared libraries

If you’re working on a cloud document, you can now connect another Lunacy cloud document to it and use its styles and components as a UI kit. The UI kits that were available in the previous versions are deprecated.

Improvements
  • Reworked SVG import and export.
  • New export option: Export Text as Path. The option is enabled by default. Disable it to prevent converting text to paths during SVG export.
  • You can now edit x/y positions of control points in the Path Editor.
  • Improved corner radius logic for complex paths.
  • A series of improvements to eliminate issues with undo operations in some cases could not be restored after restarting the app.
  • You can now set percentage values in numeric fields (e.g., 50%, 25%, or even 50%+25).
  • Removed numerical naming for layers in the tree. No more “Group Copy 12 Copy 25345.”
  • The Invert zoom option for the scroll wheel is now available in the View menu.
  • A double click over a corner radius handle now sets the radius of the shape corners to the value set by the Big nudge parameter. Alt+double click will change the radius of this corner only. Shift+double click will set the corner radius to the latest value you applied.
  • You can now double-click over a rotation handle to turn a layer 90 degrees clockwise.
  • You can now reorder grid layouts by dragging their settings up and down in the right panel.
  • Improvements to address issues where undo operations were sometimes not restored after restarting the app.
Bug fixes
  • Over 400 bugs fixed.

Versienummer 10.0.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Icons8
Download https://lunacy.docs.icons8.com/release-notes/#1001
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Icons8

Lunacy

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

George Verboven 3 september 2024 01:20
Is er ook zoiets om Android apps te maken?
(en dan bedoel ik niet Android studio)

