TechSmith heeft versie 2024.0.2 van Camtasia voor Windows en macOS uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen op een eenvoudige manier video's voor trainingen en presentaties worden gemaakt. Het kan op aparte sporen de microfoon, de webcam, wat er op het beeldscherm gebeurt, het geluid dat op de computer wordt afgespeeld, en de invoer van muis en toetsenbord opnemen. Dit alles kan vervolgens afzonderlijk worden bewerkt en er kunnen verder effecten aan worden toegevoegd om zo professionele video's te maken. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar alle mogelijkheden op een rijtje worden gezet. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Feature Updates
Performance Improvements
- Improved thumbnail for Background Removal visual effect.
- In the Dynamic Captions Tool, the height of the Transcription panel will be persisted across runs of Camtasia.
- New dialog shows when Camtasia needs to be periodically connected to the internet.
- Improved accuracy of caption transcription.
Bug Fixes
- Merged change to make Dynamic Captions hover over preview more performant.
- Improved error handling on startup when licensing errors occur.
- Fixed a bug that could cause unexpected resizing to take place when animating a cropped media.
- Fix the project name with double byte characters encoded correctly.
- Fix transition preview when hovering over transitions.
- Localization fixes.
- Fixed bug where the Tool Panel or Properties Panel would remain permanently closed until Camtasia is restarted.
- Fix a bug on adding downloaded assets to the timeline which can shift all other media on the track
- Cursor click sounds now are audible when applied to any media that click sound effects can be added to.
- Fix startup delay in Home window when using a business license key
- Improved visual consistency and usability of search bars in the tool panel
- Auto-proxying now happens for imports from Mobile Connect, Snagit, asset service and more locations.
- Improved an error dialog that appears when importing an invalid file to Camtasia Rev.
- Fixed a bug that could cause Scale to Fit to be calculated incorrectly.
- Added helper text to alert user when Dynamic Backgrounds are not available in Camtasia Rev.
- Fixed a bug that could prevent projects started in Camtasia Rev from being shown in Recent Projects.
- Fixed a bug that could cause the playhead region selector to collapse when showing the the context menu.
- Dynamic Captions from Audiate now use the properties and options available inside Camtasia when imported.
- Fixed a crash that could take place when initializing the recorder.
- Customer survey does not appear anymore if the survey has already been taken.