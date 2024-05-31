Astonsoft heeft versie 12 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze personal information manager maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren, en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan er niet met de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Microsoft, Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. Uitgebreide releasenotes zijn op deze pagina te vinden; de changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New in EssentialPIM 12.0 New default contacts view featuring a list of contacts with initials or pictures for easier identification.

Redesigned contact details window for a comprehensive overview.

Enhanced email efficiency with quick actions (reply, flag, mark as favorite, move, delete) by simply hovering over a message in the redesigned message list. Available in the default layout: Vertical View (in Groups).

Revamped email preview window with an emphasized subject and convenient action buttons.

Updated Tag Explorer for streamlined tag management and assignment. **

Quick add functionality extended to events, contacts, and passwords for faster data entry.

Tasks: Ability to save individual list filtering settings and calculate parent task completion based on child tasks. **

Transition to the Chromium engine for faster and more efficient rendering of HTML emails.

Numerous performance optimizations under the hood. ** Only in EssentialPIM Pro