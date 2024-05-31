Versie 0.266 van MAME is uitgekomen. MAME staat voor Multiple Arcade Machine Emulator en is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om een grote hoeveelheid klassieke arcadespellen te spelen. MESS staat voor Multi Emulator Super System en emuleert een groot aantal oude computers, zoals de Commodore 64, Atari 2600, Gameboy en ZX Spectrum. De uitgebreide lijst met veranderingen staat hier; de releasenotes kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

MAME 0.266 is ready just in time for the end of May. The first thing you’ll notice is that Taito F3 video emulation has been reimplemented, fixing numerous long-standing graphical issues. The dynamic range compression used by several Yamaha synthesisers seems to finally be understood, fixing audible distortion. Speaking of sound, a previously missing Game Boy Advance sound channel is now emulated.

Several additional members of Nokia’s MikroMikko 1 line of 8-bit business computers from the 1980s are now supported. In PC emulation, S3 ViRGE video accelerator emulation has been simplified and improved. A couple more cartridge types have been added for MSX home computers.

This release also adds plenty of software list items and arcade bootlegs. Lots of code has been cleaned up and modernised, with various bugs fixed along the way. We’ve also added a workaround for the regression in clang 18 that was causing build failures.

As always, you can read about all the changes in this release in the whatsnew.txt file.