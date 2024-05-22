Versie 26.00 van XYplorer is uitgekomen. Dit bestandsbeheerprogramma voor Windows heeft tabbladen, een uitgebreide zoekfunctie en een veelzijdige preview. Het is klein en hoeft niet te worden geïnstalleerd om zijn werk te kunnen doen. De gebruikersinterface is geheel naar eigen smaak in te stellen en er zijn diverse mogelijkheden om taken die vaak voorkomen, te automatiseren. Een standaardlicentie kost 35 dollar. Daarvoor mag het programma voor altijd worden gebruikt, maar word je slechts een jaar voorzien van updates. Voor het dubbele ontvang je de updates voor altijd. In deze uitgave treffen we voornamelijk cosmetische veranderingen aan.

What’s New in 26.00? Rapid Access Folders. Rapid Access Folders let you focus on the areas of your file system that are important to you by moving them to the top of the folder tree. With just a few drags and drops, you can see distant locations up close and side-by-side, and create your own customized folder tree with only the branches you need, in the order you want. Shorter paths, less scrolling, no more irrelevant information cluttering your view. Makes your daily file management a whole lot easier.

Preview with Rounded Corners. Now you can add rounded corners to images previewed in the Hover Box for a little retro touch.

Grayscale Preview. Now you can have a grayscale version of the images previewed in the Hover Box for an even more retro touch.

Path Column Drop. Now you can drag and drop items directly into the subfolders listed in the Path column. Pretty cool.

Quick Audio Preview. Now you can easily and intuitively change the playback position and volume using mouse gestures in the 2D plane. Probably the coolest audio preview on the market. Many Other Improvements. See change log.