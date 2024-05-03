Software-update: Home Assistant Core 2024.5.0

Home Assistant logo (79 pix) Versie 2024.5.0 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor homeautomation gemaakt in Python 3. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het MQTT-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie over Home Assistant verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons eigen forum. De volledige releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hier te vinden; dit is de aankondiging daaruit:

2024.5: Just a little bit smaller

The last two releases were massive! With our new drag ’n drop dashboards and the tools to organize your Home Assistant instance, it is hard to top those releases…So, this release is just a tiny bit smaller than those two, but still epic! My personal favorite is the new features added to the data tables, which many of you requested since the last update. But the ability to change the names of the devices shown on the energy dashboard is a close second!

Oh! We’ve held our State of the Open Home 2024 live stream! In case you’ve missed it, I would definitely recommend watching it back. There are tons of cool things and spoilers in there! But more importantly, it launched the Open Home Foundation, which now governs our beloved Home Assistant project! Read more in the State of the Open Home 2024 blog post.Anyway, I will not hold you any longer. Enjoy the release!

Home Assistant

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (55)

Hansie_P 3 mei 2024 09:27
Pas wel op met deze release. Er zijn veel issues zoals te lezen is in de comments. Ik liep zelf ook tegen problemen met Matter aan. De integratie werkt niet meer en de enige oplossing is om te restoren naar 2024.4.4

Edit: inmiddels is 2024.5.1 uit en deze lost een hoop issues op (waaronder het probleem met Matter)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hansie_P op 22 juli 2024 15:42]

Cergorach @Hansie_P3 mei 2024 10:24
Ik ga er vanuit dat het mogelijk is om meerdere Home Assistants naast elkaar te draaien (be it VM of HW), maar kan je je devices ook aansluiten op meerdere Home Assistants? Dat zou namelijk niet alleen handig zijn voor het testen van nieuwe versies en configuraties, maar ook als redundantie...
RobertMe @Cergorach3 mei 2024 10:33
Of het kan zal afhankelijk van de apparaten / aansturing zijn.

Alleen zal 2 live instanties tegelijkertijd draaien naar mijn idee altijd een slecht idee zijn. Immers is de kans dan best aanwezig dat ze tegenstrijdigheden of iets dergelijks doen. Stel beide doen een "toggle", dat zou dan betekenen dat de ene HA instance het apparaat aan zet en de andere HA instance het apparaat weer uit zet meteen daarna.
DainBramaged @RobertMe4 mei 2024 11:03
Kan zeker met HACS dus voor een vakantie huis of een Airbnb.
https://github.com/custom-components/remote_homeassistant
Polderviking @Cergorach3 mei 2024 10:33
Je kan altijd terug naar een restore point, of in je virutele omgeving een snapshot maken.
AJediIAm @Cergorach3 mei 2024 17:15
Voor API integraties en ZigBee2MQTT is het meestal geen probleem om meerdere home assistant integraties te hebben draaien. Met ZHA, Zwave en Thread kan het niet.

Ik heb 2 home assistant instanties en test de Beta. Meestal upgrade ik mij "productie instantie" het weekend voor de release maar de laatste beta.

Geen problemen met ZigBee of Matter ervaren maar your milage may vary. Een upgrade > check > rollback een prima optie om te kijken of het werkt.
Hansie9999 @Hansie_P3 mei 2024 11:13
Inderdaad,

Home assistant is de enige container bij mij die NIET automatisch met watchtower geupdate wordt,

Ik wacht meestal tot er een paar kleine extra updates geweest zijn voor ik update.
(tenzij er natuurlijk een zware security fix is, of een update van iets dat ik zelf echt nodig heb.)
ygeffens 3 mei 2024 09:32
Best wachten tot ze aan .3 of hoger zitten voor je update. Ik neem meestal de voorlaatste of de laatste van de maand, ALS er iets tussen zit dat ik echt wil.

Wel een fijn systeem om in te werken. De mogelijkheden zijn quasi eindeloos. Reeds 3 jaar geleden overgestapt van Homey naar HA en nog geen seconde spijt van gehad. Niet dat Homey het niet goed deed, maar wat ik nu extra kan...
RobertMe @ygeffens3 mei 2024 09:42
Best wachten tot ze aan .3 of hoger zitten voor je update.
Dit advies werkt niet. Als iedereen dit doet zou er immers nooit een .3 release komen. Immers zijn er geen bugs in de .0 release (die gemeld worden) doordat er geen gebruikers zijn. Dus is er ook geen noodzaak om patch-releases uit te brengen.

Zelf update ik wanneer ik er zin in heb en evt tijd voor heb, maar over het algemeen wel elke maand. Dat is zo nu en dan dus ook een .0 release. En in al die jaren dat ik HA nu gebruik heeft dat maar tot maximaal een handvol problemen geleid, die meestal nogal minor waren (dus bv 1, of een enkele, automation die niet (goed) meer werkte, en niet "alles is stuk"). Maar uiteraard wel vooraf altijd netjes de breaking changes lezen en kijken of je wijzigingen moet doen.
TweakerCarlo @RobertMe3 mei 2024 17:27
Gewoon updaten! Goede en sterke reden @RobertMe . Dat vind ik ook!

Lees altijd even changelogs na! Zeker als je meerdere systemen koppelt of custom code van derde draait. De een is nu eenmaal niet zo snel als de ander met doorvoeren. Als je zelf aangepaste dingen hebt draaien dan ben jij die derde waar je rekening mee moet houden.

Bij twijfel voor een update waar mogelijk: maak altijd een snapshot/backup voor het updaten of wacht. Als je een update fout uitvoert moet je altijd en zsm terug kunnen gaan naar die laatst werkende staat. Iemand zegt, een 2de HA instantie hier. Success daarmee, dat is redundant en brengt hele andere uitdagingen met zich mee.
Backups worden op een ander level gedaan. Zeker als het bedrijfskritisch is.

De kleine veranderingen zijn goed te handelen of je moet zelf aangepaste dingen hebben draaien.
Ik heb een uitdaging gehad met shelly een tijdje geleden ma dat ging over een sensor die anders benoemd werd in de ESPhome YAML. Mijn fout dus.

Mijn gedachte is om geen enkel ecosysteem in te stappen dat een bridge oid gebruikt. Als je daar op vertrouwd is het een kwestie van tijd tot ineens een groot deel niet meer werkt.
Het is ook een kritiek koppelstukje waar iets fout kan gaan namelijk.
Daarnaast moet in mijn ha netwerken alles wat tot de vaste installatie behoort (lampen/sensoren) ook altijd werken/communiceren zonder tussenkomst van HA of welke server dan ook.

[Reactie gewijzigd door TweakerCarlo op 22 juli 2024 15:42]

Polderviking @ygeffens3 mei 2024 10:26
Mensen moeten het natuurlijk voor zichzelf weten, maar ik klets altijd de updates er gewoon onmiddelijk doorheen zoals ze binnenkomen en dat heeft me de laatste 2 of 3 jaar misschien één of twee keer op een noemenswaardige manier een beetje gemor opgeleverd.
Als iedereen updates gaat overslaan duurt het ook langer voordat issues aan het licht komen en de oorzaak er van helder is.
En bovendien kan je altijd gewoon restoren.
Zeker als je het in een virtuele omgeving draait zoals Proxmox en gewoon ff een snapshot schiet voordat je iets doet is dat kinderspel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Polderviking op 22 juli 2024 15:42]

Ortep @ygeffens3 mei 2024 16:52
Ik gebruik het al jaren en ik heb altijd direct geüpdatet.
Ik heb er nog nooit een probleem mee gehad.
AJediIAm @ygeffens3 mei 2024 17:18
De .0 versie is en blijft de best geteste versie. Elke release kan issues hebben en het gaat zo goed als altijd om een kleine groep gebruikers.
Je zou eventueel 24 uur kunnen wachten. Echt kritische bugs worden meestal in die tijd opgelost met een roll-forward.
JoHnnY-Btm 3 mei 2024 09:15
leuk als je van scratch een overzicht van alle apparaten wilt maken etc. denk ik zo.

voor mij heb ik al een app die dit prima doet van Nedis.
Xypod13 @JoHnnY-Btm3 mei 2024 09:28
Het is niet alleen een overzicht van je apparaten. Het is een heel smart home systeem waarmee je in principe elk type apparaat van welke vendor dan ook aan kan koppelen. Daarna kan je ze automatiseren en ze met elkaar laten werken. Het is in mijn ogen hoe een smart home systeem moet zijn, aangezien je niet aan 1 protocol of 1 vendor vast zit.
JoHnnY-Btm @Xypod133 mei 2024 09:50
dat kan in grote lijnen met de Nedis app die ik voor mijn verlichting gebruik ook gedaan worden.

HA zal in dat aspect wel een wat wijdere range hebben met enige toepassing, dat weet ik dan weer niet.
maar tot zover ben ik met de Nedis app zeer tevreden, voordeel is ook wel dat die de instellingen in een cloud omgeving middels een user account opslaat
Lauwes @JoHnnY-Btm3 mei 2024 09:52
voordeel is ook wel dat die de instellingen in een cloud omgeving middels een user account opslaat
Dat is net het nadeel waarom veel mensen naar HomeAssistant kijken. Want waarom moet er een internet verbinding zijn om een lamp aan te zetten
DeTeraarist @JoHnnY-Btm3 mei 2024 12:36
Wifi en Bluetooth zijn geen internet...
vosManz @JoHnnY-Btm3 mei 2024 09:58
voordeel nadeel is ook wel dat die de instellingen in een cloud omgeving middels een user account opslaat
FTFY ;)

Een van de grote voordelen van Home Assistant is juist dat je alles lokaal kan gebruiken, zonder afhankelijk te zijn van een cloud omgeving/account. Ook instellingen kun je back-uppen, zowel lokaal als naar een cloud aanbieder naar keuze. Uiteraard kun je ook cloud integraties gebruiken, maar die keuze is helemaal aan jezelf. Persoonlijk heb ik het liefst alles lokaal draaien, zodat ik niet van een externe partij afhankelijk ben. Maar die keuze kan iedereen natuurlijk zelf maken. Het mooie van Home Assistant is dat het allemaal kan :)
Frappuccino @JoHnnY-Btm3 mei 2024 12:07
Dude, serieus. 8)7 |:(
vosManz @JoHnnY-Btm3 mei 2024 13:30
Jazeker kan dat. Je kan HA volledig afschermen van 'de buitenwereld' zodat echt alles lokaal werkt. Maar je kan het ook van buitenaf beschikbaar maken zodat je er overal bij kan. Eventueel via een VPN voor wat extra veiligheid. Je kan het dan zowel via de browser als via hun companion app gebruiken. En als je echt een voorkeur hebt voor cloud of gemak (of als je je de makers van Home Assistant financieel wil helpen) kun je ook 'Home Assistant Cloud' afnemen.

Mijn eigen voorkeur/doel is overigens om Home Assistant zo te automatiseren dat handmatige aansturing (zeker op afstand) eigenlijk niet nodig is. Ik kan er wel op afstand bij, maar gebruik het eigenlijk zelden.

Dus eigenlijk kan het met Home Assistant allemaal, maar zoals je zelf al aangeeft, voor ieder wat wils :)
lenwar @JoHnnY-Btm3 mei 2024 21:40
Home Assistant draait volledig lokaal. Er zijn geen verplichtingen richting de cloud (uitzonderingen op clouddiensten natuurlijk).
Je hebt de ‘optie’ om het vanaf internet beschikbaar te maken. Dit kan op verschillende manieren.

Doordat er dus geen cloudafhankelijkheid is, zal HA altijd blijven werken. Het nadeel van verplichte cloud-verbonden diensten is, dat als de cloud-dienst ermee stopt om welke reden dan ook, dat je niets meer hebt.
Gohan040 @JoHnnY-Btm3 mei 2024 09:45
Misschien je er eerst eens in verdiepen, nedis app vergelijken met Home assistant is als appels en peren.
Somoghi @Gohan0403 mei 2024 09:55
Zou eerder zeggen fruit met elstar appels, maar goed :)
Blubkens @JoHnnY-Btm3 mei 2024 09:28
Tot je iets koopt wat niet van Nedis is en weer een extra app hebt.
JoHnnY-Btm @Blubkens3 mei 2024 09:50
dat heb ik reeds wel getest met een smart plug van van een andere fabrikant dan Nedis en dat werkte perfect en nog steeds
JWvdVeer @JoHnnY-Btm3 mei 2024 11:12
Daar zal dan van een compatibele vendor zijn (waarschijnlijk rebrand TuYa).
Probeer maar eens Philips Hue, Samsung Smartthings, je router van bijv. ASUS, je printer van welk merk dan ook, je thermostaat, je Google hubs, je robotstofzuiger van welk merk dan ook, wat Apple Home producten, Somfy zonnescherm en je HomeWizard stroom-/watermeter maar eens toe te voegen. 97% kans dat elk van voorgenoemden niet lukt, 99.999% dat ze bij elkaar niet lukken.
In Home Assistant heb je 90+% dat dit gaat lukken, hoewel je soms vooraf even moet kijken of je niet al te ongelukkig merk kiest.
porky-nl @JoHnnY-Btm8 mei 2024 10:12
Volgens mij mis je zijn punt.

Wat als er eentje niet werkt?
Bongoarnhem @JoHnnY-Btm3 mei 2024 09:43
En jij zit aan een vendor vast. Zodra die beslist ergens mee te stoppen moet jij ook stoppen. HA zorgt dat elk merk met elkaar kan samenwerken met of zonder vendor.

Lees je in, de mogelijkheden zijn eindeloos.
JoHnnY-Btm @Bongoarnhem3 mei 2024 09:52
goed punt, Nedis gebruik ik al ruim 3 jaar en ik zit niet zozeer vast aan de vendor want ze zijn voor zover ik kan bepalen wel dat andere apparaten van een andere vendor er makkelijk op werken.

de mogelijkheden van HA zullen vast en zeker breder zijn
micnocom @JoHnnY-Btm3 mei 2024 10:25
Nedis is een Tuya jasje en werkt met alles wat van Tuya is. Dus ook bijvoorbeeld de LSC apparaten van Action zullen werken. (Bij de beschrijving van de app in de appstore staat)
• The Nedis SmartLife app works seamlessly with any smart home device powered by Tuya
Waardoor je ook zou kunnen kijken of je de "Smart Life" of "Tuya" App niet leuker vind of meer features heeft dan die van Nedis.

HA of een Homey werken met protocollen en niet met merken, het Tuya/Nedis systeem wat jij gebruikt is alles over Wifi terwijl HA dus kan praten en combinaties en automatiseringen kan maken tussen, bijv. Wifi (Tuya), Zigbee (bijv. Hue), 433Mhz (bij KlikAanKlikUit) Systemen.

Voorbeeldje;
M'n gordijnen gaan dicht, Samsung TV gaat aan en de lichten worden in "film modus" gezet als ik op de knop van de KlikAanKlikUit afstandsbediening druk die ik daarvoor heb ingesteld en het na 18:00uur is in de avond.

[Reactie gewijzigd door micnocom op 22 juli 2024 15:42]

JoHnnY-Btm @micnocom3 mei 2024 12:32
Nedis kan ook vrijwel veel automatiseringen en combinaties maken ivm licht aan en of modussen configuratie allicht is dat bij HA dan iets meer uitgebreider, ik zie op dit moment het nut niet van in om HA te gaan gebruiken maar dat neemt niet weg dat het een goed stuk software is afhankelijk wat je er mee wilt bereiken.

tot zover kom ik prima uit de voeten met de Smart Nedis app
micnocom @JoHnnY-Btm3 mei 2024 12:44
Ik snap je, ik probeerde alleen te verduidelijken waarom anderen zeggen dat je de Nedis app niet kan vergelijken met een HomeAssistent.
arie_papa 3 mei 2024 11:27
Growatt plugin is voor de zoveelste keer weer stuk. Weer terug naar 2024.4.3
Rido @arie_papa3 mei 2024 13:38
Gebruik je de standaard Growatt integratie van HA? Ik heb die ook een tijdje geprobeerd, maar ik kreeg vervolgens problemen met de ShinePhone app. Waarschijnlijk omdat je maar een x-aantal verzoeken mag doen naar de Growatt server.

Ik ben nu overgestapt op Grott, die fungeert als interne proxy Growatt server (op een RPI) die vervolgens alle data realtime naar HA en de normale Growatt server kan sturen. Echt ideaal!
AJediIAm @arie_papa3 mei 2024 17:33
De stabiliteit van de Growatt plugin is een probleem waar ik maar al te bekend mee ben, maar dit keer heb ik er vreemd genoeg geen last van...

Tip: gebruik ook Grott: https://github.com/muppet3000/homeassistant-grott
Dit is aan add-on die tussen de omvormer en growatt server zit en het verkeer ontsleutelt.

Het werkt ook in combinatie met de Growatt integratie.

Het is even goed lezen hoe het ingesteld wordt maar ik vond het de moeite waard. Stuur vooral een PM als je hulp nodig hebt.
tdsm 3 mei 2024 09:08
Correcte release notes link: https://www.home-assistant.io/blog/2024/05/01/release-20245/
sys64738 Moderator F&V 3 mei 2024 09:50
Ontzettend mooi spul. Helaas is mijn iPad die als control panel aan de muur hangt nu echt te oud geworden. De app werd al tijdje niet meer ondersteunend maar nu doet hij het ook niet meer in Safari.

Ach. Tijd voor een andere oplossing / nieuwere iPad.
Somoghi @sys647383 mei 2024 09:59
Al eens naar openkiosk gekeken?
hydex @sys647383 mei 2024 09:56
Ik zit daar ook aan te denken. Is het wel veilig om die iPad continue aan de lader te laten hangen?
nujtrug @hydex3 mei 2024 10:04
Je zou ook de stroomvoorziening en batterijpercentage van de iPad in Home Assistant kunnen steken en op basis daarvan regelmatig de stroom even stopzetten, batterij tot bepaald percentage laten zakken en weer opladen tot bv 90%.
sys64738 Moderator F&V @nujtrug3 mei 2024 10:29
Zou inderdaad kunnen maar dan gaat hij ook s nachts aan (ook dat kun je weet afvangen met motion detection of time based). Wordt onnodig ingewikkeld.

Uurtje aan overdag zit al genoeg moeten zijn.
jossmusix @hydex3 mei 2024 10:00
Ik kan je het volgende adviseren even te bekijken:
YouTube: iPad Wall Mount Update!
Volgens mij kunnen iPads tegenwoordig 24/7 aan de oplader, maar dat weet ik niet zeker.
Wat betreft de batterij van de iPad, je zou een smartstekker onder je voeding van je iPad kunnen zetten en die met automation laten aan en uit schakelen afhankelijk van het batterijpercentage van de iPad.
Dreamvoid @jossmusix3 mei 2024 13:24
Wat echt jammer is, is dat er geen iPads zijn met draadloos opladen, dus je moet altijd iets knutselen met kabeltjes/stekkers.
jossmusix @Dreamvoid3 mei 2024 15:54
Ja gemiste kans! Je had 'm dan ook veel breder in kunnen zetten.
sys64738 Moderator F&V @hydex3 mei 2024 10:39
Volgens mij is het geen probleem. Maar ik ga wel even nadenken over een schedule.
Fryskje @sys647383 mei 2024 15:18
Ik heb (geen iPad) een Android tablet aan de muur hangen naast de bank waar ik vaak zit. Deze schakelt in op motion detection en ik heb hem met een smart plug aan de oplader. Zodra de batterij onder de 15 procent komt klikt de stekker aan en zodra hij op 80.procent is met laden dan klikt hij weer uit.
evanraalte @sys647383 mei 2024 10:21
Welke iPad gebruik je? Ik had dit idee voor een iPad Air uit 2013. Weet ik meteen of dat de moeite is :)
sys64738 Moderator F&V @evanraalte3 mei 2024 10:26
Die heb ik ook een dat werkt dus niet meer. De App is het handigst en die heeft iOs 15 of hoger nodig. Dus een Air 2 of 5th gen of hoger iPad.
evanraalte @sys647383 mei 2024 12:48
Bummer! Heb je al eens gekeken naar een alternatieve browser? E.g. brave of Firefox? In principe kan je dashboard daar ook op draaien.
zertyx @sys647383 mei 2024 11:02
Ik heb in huis een schakelaar vervangen door een NS Panel.
Na het flashen met ESPHome, is dat ook wel iets handig waar je sensoren en dergelijk kan weergeven en toestellen/lampen bedienen.

Klein, maar het zit dan wel mooi afgewerkt in de muur zonder breekwerk.
sys64738 Moderator F&V @zertyx3 mei 2024 11:35
Das ook heel mooi inderdaad. Maar mijn dashboard bevat vrij veel data (buienradar, zonnepanelen, lampen, reistijd naar werk). Dus een NS Panel is geen echte vervanger. Maar ik bedenk me ineens wel paar plekken waar zon ding heel mooi zou staan.
gwilpshaar 5 mei 2024 10:57
Ben niet zo blij dat ik deze update gedaan heb, alles draaide als een zonnetje maar na deze update kwam HA niet meer online. Vreesde dat ik met een schone installatie en backup terugzetten moest beginnen.

Ook heel vaag, ik las dat het energie overzicht was aangepast. Bij mij is ineens het stroomverbruik verwisseld met die van de zonnepanelen!

Ik ga voortaan zeker een aantal updates overslaan

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

