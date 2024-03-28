Versie 24.02.1 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd, niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar er zijn ook downloads voor Windows en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT-videoframework. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

We’re delighted to announce the first maintenance release of the 24.02 series, tackling regressions, bugs, and crashes. A big thank you to everyone who reported issues during this transition – keep up the great work!