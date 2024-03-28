Versie 24.02.1 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd, niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar er zijn ook downloads voor Windows en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT-videoframework. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:
Kdenlive 24.02.1 released
We’re delighted to announce the first maintenance release of the 24.02 series, tackling regressions, bugs, and crashes. A big thank you to everyone who reported issues during this transition – keep up the great work!Changelog
- Fix crash on group cut. Commit.
- Fix possible startup crash. Commit.
- Fix typo. Commit.
- Fix appstream release notes formatting. Commit.
- Add release notes to AppData. Commit.
- Fix: some sequence properties incorrectly saved, like subtitles list, timeline zone. Commit. Fixes bug #483516.
- Fix: Windows crash clicking fullscreen button. Commit. Fixes bug #483441.
- Fix: cannot revert letter spacing to 0 in title clips. Commit. Fixes bug #483710.
- Fix: font corruption on Qt6/Wayland. Commit.
- Fix: Fix pan timeline with middle mouse button. Commit. Fixes bug #483244.
- Minor cleanup. Commit.
- When file fails to open, display MLT’s warning to help debugging. Commit.
- Fix crash trying to recover a backup after opening a corrupted file. Commit.
- Fix multiple subtitles issues: several tracks not correctly saved, sequence copy not suplicating subs, crash on adding new subtitle track. Commit. Fixes bug #482434.
- Update file org.kde.kdenlive.appdata.xml. Commit.
- Update file org.kde.kdenlive.appdata.xml. Commit.
- Add .desktop file. Commit.
- Updated icons and appdata info for Flathub. Commit.
- Org.kde.kdenlive.appdata: Add developer_name. Commit.
- Org.kde.kdenlive.appdata.xml use https://bugs.kde.org/enter_bug.cgi?product=kdenlive. Commit.
- Fix bin thumbnails for missing clips have an incorrect aspect ratio. Commit.
- On sequence change, recursively update each sequence that embedded it. Commit. Fixes bug #482949.
- When using multiple timeline sequences, fix change in a sequence resulting in effect loss if the tab was not changed. Commit.
- Fix crash on spacer tool with grouped subtitle. Commit. Fixes bug #482510.
- Fix crash moving single item in a group. Commit.
- Block Qt5 MLT plugins in thumbnailer when building with Qt6. Commit. Fixes bug #482335.
- [CD] Disable Qt5 jobs. Commit.
- Don’t allow autosave when the document is closing. Commit.
- Fix deleting single item in a group not working. Commit.
- Fix moving a single item in a group with alt not always working and breaks on undo. Commit.
- Fix another case of clips with mixes allowed to resize over another clip, add tests. Commit.
- Fix adding a mix to an AV clit that already had a mix on one of its components moving existing mix. Commit.
- Fix typo. Commit.
- Fix for Qt6’s behavior change in QVariant::isNull() (fixes speech to text). Commit.
- Fix crash on invalid gradient data. Commit. Fixes bug #482134.
- Enforce proper styling for Qml dialogs. Commit.
- Fix incorrect Bin clip video usage count and initialization, spotted by Ondrej Popp. Commit.