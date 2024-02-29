Software-update: AIMP 5.30 build 2540

AIMP logo (75 pix) Er is een nieuwe versie van AIMP uitgekomen. Deze gratis, lichtgewicht mediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.

New:
  • Sound Engine: AC3 codec support has been added for MKA container
  • Playlist: M3U - support for #EXTGRP tag
  • Playlist: XSPF - support for the "Annotation" and the "Info" fields
Updated:
  • General: localizations has been updated
  • Player: CUE sheets catching algorithm has been improved
  • Player: hotkeys editor's usability has been improved
  • Playlist: XSPF - improve relative paths generation
  • Tag Editor: unknown fields - an ability to delete all at once
  • Tag Editor: improve performance of batch editing of links to radio stations
Fixed:
  • Fixed: audio converter - FLAC / OGG - data from the Key and Catalog tag fields are not transfered to output file
  • Fixed: sound engine - WavPack - always decoded in 16-bit mode
  • Fixed: sound engine - WASAPI Shared - an error occurs on attempt to initialize Xonar U5 with Sonic Studio under Windows 11
  • Fixed: sound engine - WASAPI Shared - unable to recognize 32-bit float sample format
  • Fixed: internet radio - playback of high-res lossless streams is unstable
  • Fixed: playlist - the "send to" command is unavailable for virtual files (regression 5.30)
  • Fixed: playlist - XSPF - url-encoded utf8-paths cannot be resolved
  • Fixed: tag editor - few minor issues when operate with chapters in ID3v2
  • Fixed: skin engine - TASETabControl - scrolling during dragging does not work (regression 5.30)
  • Fixed: music library - flash drive files are deleted from the database during synchronization at app startup if drive letter is changed
  • Fixed: plugins - inputFFmpeg - unable to rewind the track if it has reached the end
  • Fixed: other minor issues

Aimp 5.0 screenshot

Versienummer 5.30 build 2540
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AIMP
Download https://www.aimp.ru/?do=download&os=windows
Bestandsgrootte 15,12MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

29-02-2024
2 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

29-02-2024 • 17:23

2

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: AIMP

scorpio 1 maart 2024 11:31
Plugins from previous versions will not work <<<.>> Ik skip deze ff
Guroe 1 maart 2024 18:29
Ik denk niet dat het juist is in deze tijd software uit Rusland te gebruiken. Eveneens vind ik het niet handig dat Tweakers aandacht aan Russische software geeft.

