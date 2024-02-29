Er is een nieuwe versie van AIMP uitgekomen. Deze gratis, lichtgewicht mediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.

New: Sound Engine: AC3 codec support has been added for MKA container

Playlist: M3U - support for #EXTGRP tag

Playlist: XSPF - support for the "Annotation" and the "Info" fields Updated: General: localizations has been updated

Player: CUE sheets catching algorithm has been improved

Player: hotkeys editor's usability has been improved

Playlist: XSPF - improve relative paths generation

Tag Editor: unknown fields - an ability to delete all at once

Tag Editor: improve performance of batch editing of links to radio stations Fixed: Fixed: audio converter - FLAC / OGG - data from the Key and Catalog tag fields are not transfered to output file

Fixed: sound engine - WavPack - always decoded in 16-bit mode

Fixed: sound engine - WASAPI Shared - an error occurs on attempt to initialize Xonar U5 with Sonic Studio under Windows 11

Fixed: sound engine - WASAPI Shared - unable to recognize 32-bit float sample format

Fixed: internet radio - playback of high-res lossless streams is unstable

Fixed: playlist - the "send to" command is unavailable for virtual files (regression 5.30)

Fixed: playlist - XSPF - url-encoded utf8-paths cannot be resolved

Fixed: tag editor - few minor issues when operate with chapters in ID3v2

Fixed: skin engine - TASETabControl - scrolling during dragging does not work (regression 5.30)

Fixed: music library - flash drive files are deleted from the database during synchronization at app startup if drive letter is changed

Fixed: plugins - inputFFmpeg - unable to rewind the track if it has reached the end

Fixed: other minor issues