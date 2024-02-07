Blackmagic Design heeft versie 18.6.5 van DaVinci Resolve uitgebracht. DaVinci Resolve is een videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar in de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en het betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio, dat over extra functionaliteit beschikt, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en frames per second te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processors en OpenFX-plug-ins gebruik te maken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's New in DaVinci Resolve 18.6.5 Support for Blackmagic RAW SDK 3.6.1.

Support for Sony Burano X-OCN clips.

Gyro stabilization with Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K.

Ability to import and export compound clips in OpenTimelineIO.

Ability to import and export clip markers in OpenTimelineIO.

Import module support for Python 3.12.

Multi-layer EXR mattes now use the layer name as default node label.

The add new version key shortcut now works with multiple clip selections.

The new version action now applies correctly on the selected clip.

Curves and HDR zones graphs now display correctly in compound nodes.

Addressed an issue with the Fusion fold transition at some resolutions.

Addressed an issue when rotating clips with Resolve FX Depth Map.

Addressed an exposure issue for some media managed Sony XAVC clips.

Addressed artifacts with Dolby Vision trims on some AMD systems.

Addressed artifacts with ACES transforms on some AMD based Macs.

Addressed incorrect control ranges in Resolve FX Relight directional mode.

Addressed issue with dynamic project switching from the Fusion page.

Addressed a mesh point update issue changing Fusion grid warp size.

Addressed issue with HDR option visibility in Fusion color space transform.

Addressed media sync issues after bin import or copy in cloud projects.

Addressed audio normalization setting not retained with render presets.

General performance and stability improvements.