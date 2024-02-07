Software-update: DaVinci Resolve 18.6.5

DaVinci Resolve logo (79 pix)Blackmagic Design heeft versie 18.6.5 van DaVinci Resolve uitgebracht. DaVinci Resolve is een videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar in de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en het betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio, dat over extra functionaliteit beschikt, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en frames per second te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processors en OpenFX-plug-ins gebruik te maken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's New in DaVinci Resolve 18.6.5
  • Support for Blackmagic RAW SDK 3.6.1.
  • Support for Sony Burano X-OCN clips.
  • Gyro stabilization with Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K.
  • Ability to import and export compound clips in OpenTimelineIO.
  • Ability to import and export clip markers in OpenTimelineIO.
  • Import module support for Python 3.12.
  • Multi-layer EXR mattes now use the layer name as default node label.
  • The add new version key shortcut now works with multiple clip selections.
  • The new version action now applies correctly on the selected clip.
  • Curves and HDR zones graphs now display correctly in compound nodes.
  • Addressed an issue with the Fusion fold transition at some resolutions.
  • Addressed an issue when rotating clips with Resolve FX Depth Map.
  • Addressed an exposure issue for some media managed Sony XAVC clips.
  • Addressed artifacts with Dolby Vision trims on some AMD systems.
  • Addressed artifacts with ACES transforms on some AMD based Macs.
  • Addressed incorrect control ranges in Resolve FX Relight directional mode.
  • Addressed issue with dynamic project switching from the Fusion page.
  • Addressed a mesh point update issue changing Fusion grid warp size.
  • Addressed issue with HDR option visibility in Fusion color space transform.
  • Addressed media sync issues after bin import or copy in cloud projects.
  • Addressed audio normalization setting not retained with render presets.
  • General performance and stability improvements.

DaVinci Resolve

Versienummer 18.6.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Blackmagic Design
Download https://www.blackmagicdesign.com/products/davinciresolve/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 07-02-2024 15:26
8 • submitter: guidogast

07-02-2024 • 15:26

8

Submitter: guidogast

Bron: Blackmagic Design

Update-historie

24-04 DaVinci Resolve 20.0 bèta 2 34
05-04 DaVinci Resolve 20.0 bèta 1 10
21-03 DaVinci Resolve 19.1.4 0
20-01 DaVinci Resolve 19.1.3 7
18-12 DaVinci Resolve 19.1.2 1
02-12 DaVinci Resolve 19.1.1 6
12-11 DaVinci Resolve 19.1 22
17-10 DaVinci Resolve 19.0.3 20
02-10 DaVinci Resolve 19.0.2 0
07-09 DaVinci Resolve 19.0.1 11
Meer historie

Lees meer

DaVinci Resolve

geen prijs bekend

4 van 5 sterren
Design en multimedia

Reacties (8)

-Moderatie-faq
8
8
8
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
Jahe1990 7 februari 2024 16:37
Ik wacht nog steeds op de update die aparte vensters introduceert. Ik maak veel video’s met een verticale resolutie en, zelfs met meerdere schermen, is de voorvertoning belachelijk klein. Hierin moet Blackmagic Design een voorbeeld nemen aan (en ja, ik geloof zelf ook niet dat ik dit zeg) CapCut!
Mr.Veng @Jahe19907 februari 2024 16:56
Werkt de optie in het menu "Workspace > Dual screen" dan niet goed genoeg daarvoor?
https://youtu.be/qoTBiJYBbv0?t=75
Jahe1990 @Mr.Veng7 februari 2024 21:25
Helaas niet, ik wil mijn preview window graag verticaal maken zodat er geen loze zwarte balken links en rechts van het beeld staan. De dual screen workspace lost dit probleem niet op.
Htbaa @Jahe19907 februari 2024 22:29
Is het niet een feature van de betaalde Studio versie die een extra beeldscherm kan gebruiken voor je preview zodat je het altijd full screen kan zien? Staat me iets van bij namelijk.

Edit: gevonden https://www.oneminutevide...nitor-in-davinci-resolve/

[Reactie gewijzigd door Htbaa op 24 juli 2024 11:47]

rickvdvulkaan 7 februari 2024 16:49
Resolve is een fijn programma, maar soms lijkt het net of er niemand op hun kantoor echt ervaring heeft met monteren. De gebruikers lijken wel hun bugtesters, en er missen nog zoveel basic features.
protected22 @rickvdvulkaan7 februari 2024 19:02
Resolve word wel veel gebruikt bij grote producties zover ik weet. Welke basic features missen er nog volgens jou?
rickvdvulkaan @protected228 februari 2024 00:35
Ik gebruikt resolve zelf ook bij grote producties. graag zelfs. Maar met name voor de grading. Het staat wat minder bekend om de editing.

om wat voorbeelden te noemen tijdens de edit;

-fatsoenlijke track-patching is er nog steeds niet, wat in elke "professionele" NLE standaard is.

-er is geen directe shortcut voor trim out/trim in. je moet "togglen" tussen de trim modes.

-er is geen shortcut voor "place on top" zonder audio zodra je source een timeline is. lijkt wat vergezocht, maar dit is voor het monteren van een "B roll" aardig belangrijk. Heeft ook te maken met het gebrek aan track patching.

-gewoon even de mogelijkheid om je venster een beetje in te delen voor bijvoorbeeld een staande video (jup, we komen er gewoon niet meer omheen, ookal ben ik er geen fan van. klanten vragen erom)

-multicam editing is heel basic, je kan niet even je venster met al je camera hoeken uitvergroten en op een ander scherm projecteren, of zelfs het huidige scherm. Je moet het doen met die kleine postzegeltjes. leg dat maar even aan een regisseur uit.

Ik kan nog wel zat wat van dit soort pietlullige dingetjes opnoemen. Dit lijkt mierenneukerij, maar als het je dagelijkse werk is, kan dit best vervelend worden.

Ik ben gebruiker sinds dat blackmagic het heeft overgenomen, en ze hebben enorm veel toegevoegd aan wat ooit alleen een grading applicatie was. Eyeon fusion, fairlight, en nog een hoop eigen ontwikkelingen werden toegevoegd. Wat heel gaaf was, maar het werd ook stug. In het begin waren er enorm veel kinderziektes, releases leken wel op wat andere software alpha releases zouden noemen, Ik nam het voor lief, maar ondertussen zijn er enorm veel van die knullige dingetjes die net niet af zijn verwaterd, terwijl er overduidelijk resources genoeg zijn als je ziet wat voor "sexy" dingen ze toevoegen. (sommige wel echt nuttig, eerlijk is eerlijk)

een zwart frame in je export omdat daar net een (fusion) effect even moeilijk deed, kan funest zijn als je iets published of aanlevert bij de televisie. Dit soort dingen zie ik echt bij geen enkele andere NLE. Maargoed, het stimuleert wel om alles goed na te checken..

al met al vind ik het toffe software, en gebruik ik het in het algemeen liever dan bijvoorbeeld premiere, en weet ik ondertussen waar de haken en ogen zitten, maar jammer zijn sommige dingen wel. voor sommge producties (dus bijvoorbeeld multicam projecten), ga ik toch even voor andere NLE's.

[Reactie gewijzigd door rickvdvulkaan op 24 juli 2024 11:47]

NeHoX 7 februari 2024 20:58
Ik ben benieuwd wanneer de extra tabbladen op de IPad standaard beschikbaar komen en niet via de workaround met Bluetooth toetsenbord.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq