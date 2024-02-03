Lunacy is een gratis grafisch ontwerpprogramma voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het heeft een grote hoeveelheid ingebakken content, zoals iconen, foto's, gemaskeerde afbeeldingen en illustraties. Het is ook in staat om Sketch-bestanden te openen en Sketch-plug-ins te gebruiken. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en Icons8 lijkt daarbij goed naar de community te luisteren. Versie 9.4 is uitgekomen en sinds versie 9.3.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Lunacy version 9.4

Lunacy now is compiled to the native code for all operating systems. This brings:

Lightning-fast app launch times. Now it is only 1-2 seconds compared to 6-10 seconds in the previous versions.

A significant decrease of memory usage by up to 300 MB (varies with the CPU architecture).

Slightly boosted overall rendering performance

We switched to a new transport protocol. This will help reduce latency when working with cloud documents.

9.3.6 Hotfix