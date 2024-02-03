Software-update: Lunacy 9.4.0

Lunacy logo (79 pix)Lunacy is een gratis grafisch ontwerpprogramma voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het heeft een grote hoeveelheid ingebakken content, zoals iconen, foto's, gemaskeerde afbeeldingen en illustraties. Het is ook in staat om Sketch-bestanden te openen en Sketch-plug-ins te gebruiken. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en Icons8 lijkt daarbij goed naar de community te luisteren. Versie 9.4 is uitgekomen en sinds versie 9.3.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Lunacy version 9.4

Faster launch times, lower memory usage

Lunacy now is compiled to the native code for all operating systems. This brings:

  • Lightning-fast app launch times. Now it is only 1-2 seconds compared to 6-10 seconds in the previous versions.
  • A significant decrease of memory usage by up to 300 MB (varies with the CPU architecture).
  • Slightly boosted overall rendering performance
Better cloud experience

We switched to a new transport protocol. This will help reduce latency when working with cloud documents.

9.3.6 Hotfix

Bug fixes
  • 20 bugs fixed

Versienummer 9.4.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Icons8
Download https://lunacy.docs.icons8.com/release-notes/#94
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 03-02-2024 08:05 0

03-02-2024 • 08:05

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Bron: Icons8

Update-historie

30-04 Lunacy 14.0 0
03-03 Lunacy 13.0 0
10-02 Lunacy 12.0 2
04-'25 Lunacy 11.3 0
03-'25 Lunacy 11.2 0
03-'25 Lunacy 11.1 0
03-'25 Lunacy 11.0 1
12-'24 Lunacy 10.10.0 0
11-'24 Lunacy 10.7.0 0
11-'24 Lunacy 10.6.0 0
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