Software-update: Snagit 2024.0.4

Snagit 13 logo (75 pix) TechSmith heeft versie 2024.0.4 van Snagit uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat voor zowel Windows als macOS beschikbaar is, kunnen plaatjes, tekst, bewegende beelden en webpagina's worden afgevangen en bewerkt. Zo kunnen er effecten als perspectief, spotlight en magnify op worden losgelaten. Verder kunnen ter verduidelijking teksten, pijlen en cirkels worden aangebracht. De screenshots kunnen als afbeeldingen worden opgeslagen of direct in diverse programma's zoals Word en PowerPoint worden geïmporteerd. Sinds versie 2024.0.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Snagit 2024.0.4

Bug Fixes
  • Fixed an issue that sometimes caused a crash when editing text.
  • Fixed a crash that sometimes occurred during startup.

Snagit 2024.0.3

Feature Updates
  • Added an option to Editor Preferences to set the number of files in the Recent Captures Tray up to 200.
  • Added the ability to tag videos in the Recent Captures Tray.
  • Added a button to Stamp tool Quick Styles and search results to view additional stamps on the TechSmith Assets for Snagit website.
  • Updated Arrow and Line tool Quick Styles to more clearly display different widths.
  • Changed the translation of "stamp" from "timbre" to "tampon" for French installations of Snagit.
  • Improved the visibility of dropdown buttons on the video recording toolbar when using the cursor.
  • Increased the contrast color of Screen Draw step numbers to improve accessibility.
  • Updated the look and functionality of the software update process and progress windows.
  • Added the ability to close dialogs with the Escape key in the software update process.
Performance Improvements
  • Consolidated stamps included with Snagit to reduce installer and application sizes.
Updates for IT Administrators
  • Added an option to the Enterprise Deployment Tool which prevents installation of Microsoft SQL CE libraries needed to convert users' libraries from previous versions of Snagit.
  • Updated messaging in the Snagit Library when the option to convert media from older versions is disabled.
  • Disabled the Record a Video tour if video recording is disabled from the Enterprise Deployment Tool.
  • Updated Hunspell library to version 1.7.2.
  • Updated Snagit Support Tool to no longer depend on unsupported Microsoft.Expression.Interactions.dll or System.Windows.Interactivity.dll.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed an issue to allow multiple tags for videos in the Library.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when switching to view the Library.
  • Fixed a bug that on rare occasions would prevent capture on first launch of Snagit.
  • Fixed issues where automatically-flattened pasted images would be hidden behind other images or erroneously trimmed.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when stopping a video recording.
  • Updated the Capture Cursor option to turn on automatically when a cursor effect is selected.
  • Fixed issues to correctly revert font and theme colors when using the Quick Styles option to reset default styles.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when importing stamps.
  • Fixed the Stamps tool to allow users to enlarge the Tool Properties panel.
  • Fixed an issue to correctly replace stamp sets when importing an updated version from a different language.
  • Fixed buttons that overlapped text in Capture Preferences for the Spanish installation of Snagit.
  • Fixed truncated text in Capture Preferences for the French installation of Snagit.
  • Fixed an issue to correctly display category names for stamps downloaded to non-English installations of Snagit.

Snagit 2024.0.2

Updates for IT Administrators
  • Added Snagit's language setting to metadata when saving to PDF to support accessibility standards.
  • Improved screen reader accessibility of the Editor toolbar.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed an issue that prevented recent Chats from appearing in the Share to Microsoft Teams window.
  • Fixed Share to Slack window to allow text wrapping.

Snagit 2020.0

Versienummer 2024.0.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website TechSmith
Download https://download.techsmith.com/snagit/releases/2400/snagit.exe
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 21-12-2023 06:52
10 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

21-12-2023 • 06:52

10

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: TechSmith

Update-historie

16-07 Snagit 2026.3.0 4
01-05 Snagit 2026.2.0 3
01-04 Snagit 2026.1.1 0
13-03 Snagit 2026.1.0 0
11-02 Snagit 2026.0.1 3
14-01 Snagit 2026.0.0 21
10-'25 Snagit 2025.4.0 3
09-'25 Snagit 2025.3.1 5
08-'25 Snagit 2025.3.0 3
06-'25 Snagit 2025.2.1 0
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Reacties (10)

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DedSec85 21 december 2023 07:31
Mooi tooltje. Ik vind alleen de licentie met € 70,- euro nogal prijzig voor installatie op 2 machines (1 gebruiker). De Snagit Editor is echter perfect voor blurren van zaken of dingen arceren. Eigenlijk spijt dat ik met Black Friday geen licentie heb gekocht. Was toen € 15,- euro goedkoper dacht ik. Toch eens naar Greenshot kijken denk ik.
sircampalot @DedSec8521 december 2023 07:52
Greenshot is prima, maar wel met enige risico's: sircampalot in 'PicPick 7.2.5'

Kan je verhelpen door default programma voor *.greenshot files te veranderen, en de OCR extentie niet installeren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door sircampalot op 23 juli 2024 12:27]

le1337 @DedSec8521 december 2023 07:59
Dit is eigenlijk de eerste keer dat ik deze tool ergens voorbij zie komen.

Zelf was ik altijd bezig met:
Lightshot, Gyazo, ShareX met Lightshot als go-to kan echter niet blurren.

Als ik echt iets weg moest halen ga ik vaak gewoon naar:
https://pixlr.com/nl/editor/ (Adobe Photoshop online in principe)

En dan paste, bewerk copy ik het weer.
turbojet80s @DedSec8521 december 2023 07:55
In Windows gebruik ik al jaren Windowstoets & shift & S en dan plak ik jet resultaat in Paint.net. Daar kun je heel veel in en heb je geen licentie kosten. Nu ik ook op MacOs zit zoek ik eigenlijk nog een vervanger voor Paint.net voor MacOs l, misschien dat Snagit een goed alternatief is? Heeft iemand ooit in dezelfde situatie gezeten en kan diegene mij een tip geven?
oossie @turbojet80s21 december 2023 08:56
ik gebruik het zakelijk waanzinnig veel op de Mac.
Binnen windows was het met alternatief (zonder kosten) Paint.NET gebruiken inderdaad.

Met SnagIT heb je gewoon heelveel opties beschikbaar en intelligente selectietool. Annoteren, blurren, copy pasten tussen reeds eerdere screencaptures. Opslaan in in SnagIT formaat en later weer kunnen verwerken. Teveel om op te noemen aan functies die je kan gebruiken.
RICCTWK @turbojet80s21 december 2023 09:02
Ben niet bekend met Paint, maar ik heb wel heel veel tools geprobeerd op Mac OS.

1. Sowieso als je een screenshot maakt kan je op de thumbnail klikken en kan je via de ingebouwde editor annoteren. (Weet je waarschijnlijk al)

2. Shottr, gratis tool die veel mogelijkheden heeft op dit vlak.

3. Cleanshot, mijn favoriet. Ik kwam hier steeds bij terug. Wel betaald, maar is wel echt de moeite waard als je het vaak nodig hebt.
lowfi @DedSec8521 december 2023 13:13
Ik gebruik snagit voor werk. Als ik naar het uurtarief kijk dan is dat binnen een aantal screenshots plus annotations etc die ~70 dollar (volume license ligt het vast lager) al terugverdient.

Greenshot en consorten hebben een clunky workflow die in de weg zitten voor efficient werken IMO.

Kan me voorstellen dat bij personal use dat anders ligt.
Azicre 21 december 2023 08:53
Snagit is een tool waar ik pas sinds vorig jaar in aanraking mee ben gekomen maar het is echt wel een heel handig stukje software. Wat het voor mij echt goed maakt is dat Snagit een bibliotheek heeft van alles screenshot die je ooit hebt gemaakt met Snagit dus je kan het heel handig als een archief dump gebruiken voor vanalles en nog wat. Allemaal automatic zonder dat je iets moet opslaan. Het is idd prijzig maar het is een perpetual license.
Mushroomician @Azicre21 december 2023 10:00
perpetual license? Niet écht...
One-time license cost - keep using version 2024 as long as your operating system allows
Dit betekent dat je dus niet zeker weet wanneer de volgende versie wordt uitgebracht. Bijvoorbeeld 2025 of 2026. Zij kunnen op elk willekeurig moment besluiten om 2024 niet meer van security updates te voorzien. En dan kun je het gebruiken, maar wil je het dan ook? En, indien van toepassing(?), werkt het ook als hun cloud-backend de client versie 2024 niet meer accepteert?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mushroomician op 23 juli 2024 12:27]

Rolfie @Mushroomician21 december 2023 13:17
Echt een cloud zit er niet achter.

Maar dat is een mogelijk issue, je kunt je ook afvragen hoevaak en hoe gevaarlijk is dit dan?

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