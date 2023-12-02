Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om Windows-programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door de programma's of webbrowsers worden aangebracht, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en wordt als open source aangeboden. Het is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en een plus-uitvoering. Op deze pagina is te vinden welke extra's de plus-versie biedt. Daarnaast zijn enkele functies alleen beschikbaar voor mensen die het project financieel steunen. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

This build brings a lot of usability improvements most notably the ability to auto force all removable media (Requires a supporter certificate). In the settings exceptions can be specified, based on the volume serial number to exclude selected devices form forced sandboxing.

This build also enhances on the global hot keys, two new hot keys have been added Alt + Break to bring the sandman window in front with the top most flag set, and Ctrl + Alt + F to toggle disabling of forced processes, furthermore the terminate all (panic hotkey) Shift + Break has been improved, individual sandboxes can be configured to be excluded from a blanket global terminate all command, however when the panic hotkey is invoked 3 times with < 1 sec between presses it will terminate all boxed processes, no exceptions.

Also worth mentioning is an improvement to the service handling which allows to install and run the GOG launcher sand boxed in a reduced isolation box with the following configuration:

UnrestrictedSCM=y RunServicesAsSystem=y NoSecurityIsolation=y Template=RpcPortBindingsExt

Further work is ongoing to make the GOG work in a standard sandbox. For a full list of changes and fixes please review the full Changelog.