Sandboxie logo (79 pix) Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om Windows-programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door de programma's of webbrowsers worden aangebracht, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en wordt als open source aangeboden. Het is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en een plus-uitvoering. Op deze pagina is te vinden welke extra's de plus-versie biedt. Daarnaast zijn enkele functies alleen beschikbaar voor mensen die het project financieel steunen. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Release v1.12.3 / 5.67.3

This build brings a lot of usability improvements most notably the ability to auto force all removable media (Requires a supporter certificate). In the settings exceptions can be specified, based on the volume serial number to exclude selected devices form forced sandboxing.

This build also enhances on the global hot keys, two new hot keys have been added Alt+Break to bring the sandman window in front with the top most flag set, and Ctrl+Alt+F to toggle disabling of forced processes, furthermore the terminate all (panic hotkey) Shift+Break has been improved, individual sandboxes can be configured to be excluded from a blanket global terminate all command, however when the panic hotkey is invoked 3 times with < 1 sec between presses it will terminate all boxed processes, no exceptions.

Also worth mentioning is an improvement to the service handling which allows to install and run the GOG launcher sand boxed in a reduced isolation box with the following configuration:

UnrestrictedSCM=y
RunServicesAsSystem=y
NoSecurityIsolation=y
Template=RpcPortBindingsExt

Further work is ongoing to make the GOG work in a standard sandbox. For a full list of changes and fixes please review the full Changelog.

Sandboxie

Versienummer 5.67.3 / 1.12.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Sandboxie
Download https://github.com/sandboxie-plus/Sandboxie/releases/tag/v1.12.3
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

zalazar 3 december 2023 00:37
David Xanatos zoals deze man uit Oostenrijk zichzelf noemt wil inmiddels wat aan de software verdienen. Het is uiteraard prima om voor open source software, donaties/giften te vragen en er is ook geld voor dat EV Code Signing certificate nodig. Dit is een terugkerend iets omdat het certifcaat uiteraard verloopt.
Dat er dus kosten zijn is duidelijk maar volledig gratis is het dus inmiddels niet meer voor alle functionaliteit.
Verder zijn de bedragen die hij nu vraagt eigenlijk te hoog en ook maar voor 1 jaar support en op de PayPal donation pagina zijn de bedragen per maand. De Eternal licentie kost zelfs EUR 1000 keep on dreaming...
Hij heeft de software als open source "gekregen" maar gaat er inmiddels niet meer als open source mee om.
Zelfs met de Classic (gratis) versie krijg je na verloop van tijd nag screens en moet je een aantal seconden wachten met de melding dat David goed werk doet dat beloond moet worden...

Edit: het is David Xanatos van Xanasoft software en geen David Xanasoft

[Reactie gewijzigd door zalazar op 24 juli 2024 20:00]

Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@zalazar3 december 2023 10:05
Aan de andere kant; een personal licentie met een jaar lang gratis updates is $40,-. Die eternal versie is echt voor maar een paar mensen weggelegd en niet voor de doorsnede gebruiker bedoelt. Ik ben het met je eens dat de prijs voor die versie aan de hoge kant is gezien dat ook een personal versie lijkt te zijn ipv een commercial editie: https://sandboxie-plus.com/feature-comparison/
zalazar @Bor3 december 2023 14:33
Op de genoemde pagina staat: Please note that to use Sandboxie Plus in a commercial or educational setting a Business Certificate is required!
Na de installatie van de Plus versie moet je een wizard doorlopen en o.a. aangeven:
• Personally, for private non-commercial use
• Commercially, for business or enterprise use
Als je "Commercially" selecteert dan kun je zonder licentie niet verder inderdaad.

Omdat de source code beschikbaar is, is het mogelijk te controleren hoe de licentie check werkt en dat zal ook de reden zijn dat er met een certificaat gewerkt wordt. Er zijn mensen die een fork hebben gemaakt van inmiddels oudere versies om dit te omzeilen. Aan de hand hiervan doet hij zo te zien telkens aanpassingen in de code.

In de gratis Plus versie zit reclame en de interface ziet er wat vreemd uit omdat de reclame tekst/link "Support Sandboxie-Plus on Patreon" blurry is gemaakt.
Bij het aanmaken van een nieuwe Sandbox in de Plus versie, zijn er 7 opties, maar 1 daarvan is maar gratis.
Op GitHub staat GPL v3.0 vermeld maar of het in deze vorm daar nog steeds onder valt weet ik niet.
Cerberus_tm @zalazar3 december 2023 00:51
Ok dank voor de info, dit gaan we dus niet meer gebruiken.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
3 december 2023 10:07
Dit blijft handig om software te controleren voordat je het echt gaat gebruiken. Je kan goed zien wat de software precies aangepast en wat voor registerkeys er toegevoegd, verwijderd of veranderd worden.
Magic Power
@Bor3 december 2023 11:42
Zo heb ik het onder andere vroeger ook gebruikt. Als ik dan een programma wilde testen, installeerde ik het in een Sandbox environment van Sandboxie. Dan kon ik het testen en gebruiken in mijn eigen omgeving, met mijn eigen programma's en documenten, kon ik er documenten mee aanmaken en testen hoe goed die documenten waren.

Dat kon je rustig over meerdere dagen spreiden, want de Sandbox bleef bestaan om te testen. En als je dan klaar was, heb je je eventueel aangemaakte documenten nog, en is de software niet meer zichtbaar op je PC. En de veranderingen op je PC waren zichtbaar in de Sandbox environment, dus kon je daarin kijken welke bestanden en registry keys aangepast waren.
Swayzz 3 december 2023 02:02
Sandboxie is tegenwoordig een beetje overbodig als je een modern Windows-systeem gebruikt met Hyper-V en procesisolatie. Hedendaagse Windows-versies hebben betere software-isolatie standaard ingebouwd. Ik las dat de makers van Sandboxie niet zo goed bijblijven met verschillende soorten virussen/malware als het team dat verantwoordelijk is voor bijv. Windows Sandbox. Vanwege die redenen zou ik tegenwoordig eerder Cuckoo Sandbox, Virtualbox of Windows Sandbox aanraden in plaats van Sandboxie, dat al een aantal jaar achterloopt en zichzelf momenteel in de voet schiet.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@Swayzz3 december 2023 09:56
Sandboxie is tegenwoordig een beetje overbodig als je een modern Windows-systeem gebruikt met Hyper-V en procesisolatie.
Dat werkt- en doet totaal iets anders?
Vanwege die redenen zou ik tegenwoordig eerder Cuckoo Sandbox, Virtualbox of Windows Sandbox aanraden in plaats van Sandboxie, dat al een aantal jaar achterloopt en zichzelf momenteel in de voet schiet.
Waar loopt Sandboxie precies een aantal jaren achter? Virtualbox is een hypervisor en geen echte sandbox. Windows Sandbox is ook gebaseerd op een lightweight VM met als nadeel dat het een tijdelijke omgeving is. Bij het sluiten van de sandbox zijn de wijzigingen verdwenen.
The Sandbox environment is ephemeral, meaning that it is automatically discarded when the Sandbox is closed, and all changes made to the Sandbox are lost. There is no way to persist the data or installed programs within a Windows Sandbox.
De Windows sandbox staat echt volledig los van je bestaande Windows systeem. Het is een kaal Windows systeem en je hebt geen toegang tot je schijven, geïnstalleerde programma's en hardware zoals usb devices.

Sandboxie is een andere oplossing wat boven op je Windows installatie draait waarbij je alle hiervoor genoemde nadelen niet hebt. Volgens mij loopt het ook helemaal niet achter maar heeft het vooral een andere aanpak heeft gekozen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bor op 24 juli 2024 20:00]

Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@Swayzz3 december 2023 12:39
Ik las dat de makers van Sandboxie niet zo goed bijblijven met verschillende soorten virussen/malware als het team dat verantwoordelijk is voor bijv. Windows Sandbox.
En waar las je dat dan? Het lijkt mij onzin. Niet in de laatste plaats omdat de Windows Sandbox niet echt actief wordt ontwikkeld lijkt het en het in feite gewoon een in functie beperkte VM is. Een sandbox is ook geen virusscanner. Je kan inzetten op maatregelen tegen sandbox detectie en breakout kwetsbaarheden maar dat is het dan ook wel wanneer de sandbox goed werkt.

