Software-update: IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 181

IPFire logo (79 pix) IPFire is een opensourcefirewall voor i586-, x86_64- en Arm-systemen. Het bevat onder andere een intrusion detection/prevention system, deelt het netwerk op in zones, doet stateful packet inspection en biedt vpn-mogelijkheden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.27 Core Update 181 uitgebracht, een stabiele uitgave voor productiesystemen. De bijbehorende aantekeningen zien er als volgt uit:

IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 181 released

Today, we are releasing the latest update for IPFire as our special Black Friday gift for you. It comes with a large number of security updates in OpenSSL, Suricata, Apache & Samba as well as a number of kernel fixes.

Under The Hood

This update features yet another kernel update based on Linux 6.1.61. It brings various security & stability fixes as well as improving IOMMU handling on ARM. To improve security, we have followed Google and disabled io_uring for the time being as it seems to have a lot of security issues. We have also switched from eudev to the upstream udev which is now part of systemd as eudev is no longer maintained and was lagging behind upstream.

Security Updates Misc.
  • A long standing issue in OpenVPN has been fixed where the web UI offered to download a configuration package in an incorrect format when no password was configured (#11048)
  • Other package updates: lynis 3.0.9, Postfix 3.8.2, sysvinit 3.08, Tor 0.4.8.7, Zabbix Agent 6.0.22

Versienummer 2.27 - Core Update 181
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website IPFire
Download https://www.ipfire.org/download/ipfire-2.27-core181
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 25-11-2023 08:39 0

25-11-2023 • 08:39

0

Bron: IPFire

Update-historie

12-05 IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 194 0
10-04 IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 193 8
12-03 IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 192 2
19-12 IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 190 0
16-10 IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 189 2
09-'24 IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 188 4
08-'24 IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 187 5
06-'24 IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 186 2
04-'24 IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 185 0
03-'24 IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 184 7
Meer historie

Lees meer

IPFire

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
0
0
0
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq