IPFire is een opensourcefirewall voor i586-, x86_64- en Arm-systemen. Het bevat onder andere een intrusion detection/prevention system, deelt het netwerk op in zones, doet stateful packet inspection en biedt vpn-mogelijkheden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.27 Core Update 181 uitgebracht, een stabiele uitgave voor productiesystemen. De bijbehorende aantekeningen zien er als volgt uit:

Today, we are releasing the latest update for IPFire as our special Black Friday gift for you. It comes with a large number of security updates in OpenSSL, Suricata, Apache & Samba as well as a number of kernel fixes.

This update features yet another kernel update based on Linux 6.1.61. It brings various security & stability fixes as well as improving IOMMU handling on ARM. To improve security, we have followed Google and disabled io_uring for the time being as it seems to have a lot of security issues. We have also switched from eudev to the upstream udev which is now part of systemd as eudev is no longer maintained and was lagging behind upstream.

OpenSSL 3.1.4: The OpenSSL project announced a security vulnerability (CVE-2023-5363)

suricata 6.0.15: This update patches a potential denial-of-service vulnerability in the MIME decoder

Apache 2.4.58 patches a number of security issues in the HTTP/2.0 engine (CVE-2023-45802, CVE-2023-43622 & CVE-2023-31122)

Samba 4.19.2: Various security issues have been fixed which could be exploited to cause data loss and elevate privileges (CVE-2023-3961, CVE-2023-4091, CVE-2023-4154, CVE-2023-42669 & CVE-2023-42670)