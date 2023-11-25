Er is met versienummer 8.21 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 29.159 titels, wat er zestig meer zijn dan twee weken geleden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: High-DPI scaling and initial Vulkan support in the Wayland driver.

Beginnings of support for ARM64EC target.

Updates to the locale database. Bugs fixed in 8.21 (total 29): #9127: Multiple applications require system stream support in the MPEG-I splitter (Drome Racers, Ninki Seiyuu no Tsukukurikata)

#22596: PhotoScape unable to change/save files

#34197: RootMagic 6 error on launch (Invalid operation GDI+ (Code 1))

#36739: PreSonus Studio One 2.6 user interface/controls text is invisible

#47609: Multiple apps crash on unimplemented function msvcp140.dll.??0?$codecvt@_UDU_Mbstatet@@@std@@QEAA@_K@Z (Godhood, WechatOCR)

#52963: d3d10core:d3d10core & d3d11:d3d11 - test_resinfo_instruction() fails on Debian 11 + Intel GPU

#53287: MxManagementCenter crashes on unimplemented function msvcp140.dll.??0?$codecvt@_SDU_Mbstatet@@@std@@QEAA@_K@Z when adding a camera

#54554: kernel32:file & ntdll:file get unexpected count values on Windows 11

#54839: 3DMark 2000: missing benchmark information

#54962: GDI+ text rendering does not handle carriage returns

#55058: dbghelp:dbghelp - SymRefreshModuleList() sometimes returns 0 in 64-bit Wine

#55165: Age of Empires II Definitive Edition quits on startup, due to WinVerifyTrust() failing on game binaries.

#55215: user32:text - test_DrawTextCalcRect() crashes on Windows

#55403: Office 2021 needs Windows.Management.Deployment.PackageManager

#55437: Death Stranding: "Start" and "Back" buttons are reversed

#55504: .NET 7 not working

#55640: ModOrganizer 2.5.0 beta 5+ (Qt 6.5) requires a better uisettings3::GetColorValue implementation

#55660: HID with more than 8 axis overwrites inputs after it

#55709: Flutter apps that use the local_auth package need Windows.Security.Credentials.UI.UserConsentVerifier

#55770: Port Royale 2: flickering in the menus and during gameplay

#55788: Wayland driver: GNOME: no cursor over Wine windows when 2 monitors connected

#55795: .NET 8 SDK Installer does not finish setup

#55847: SetThreadDpiHostingBehavior not implemented

#55886: No more audio (FreeBSD and OSS) since Wine 8.15

#55888: Quicken stopped working after upgrading to wine 8.20

#55898: WinSCP crashes with wine-8.20

#55909: wine does not start with free(): invalid pointer when compiling without xrandr

#55918: printf() can overrun the "p10s" buffer with certain values when using 24-bit precision

#55929: wined3d: wined3d_state_get_ffp_texture() breaks DragonAge Origins