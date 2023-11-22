Software-update: XYplorer 25.20

XYplorer logo (79 pix)Versie 25.20 van XYplorer is uitgekomen. Dit bestandsbeheerprogramma voor Windows heeft tabbladen, een uitgebreide zoekfunctie en een veelzijdige preview. Het is klein en hoeft niet te worden geïnstalleerd om zijn werk te kunnen doen. De gebruikersinterface is geheel naar eigen smaak in te stellen en er zijn diverse mogelijkheden om taken die vaak voorkomen, te automatiseren. Een standaardlicentie kost 35 dollar. Daarvoor mag het programma voor altijd worden gebruikt, maar word je slechts een jaar voorzien van updates. Voor het dubbele ontvang je de updates voor altijd. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

What’s New in 25.20?
  • Overall Spacing. Now you can fine-tune the overall spacing (or airiness, or density) of the main window. Do you want to see as much information as you can squeeze in, or do you prefer a more relaxed layout with larger click targets?
  • Dual Locations. Full support for dual locations allows you to open new folders in both panes with a single click, filter both panes with a single click, perform searches in both panes with a single click, and add the combined locations of both panes to your Favorites list. If you use dual panes, this is what you have been waiting for.
  • Highlight the Other Path. Now you can color code the path of the inactive pane in the folder tree. It can be useful to know what's on the other side and where it is.

Many Other Improvements. See change log.

XYplorer 22.50

Versienummer 25.20
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website XYplorer
Download https://www.xyplorer.com/download.php
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 22-11-2023 21:06
2 • submitter: danmark_ori

22-11-2023 • 21:06

2

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: XYplorer

Update-historie

15-03 XYplorer 27.00 0
17-02 XYplorer 26.90 6
19-01 XYplorer 26.80 0
26-11 XYplorer 26.70 0
02-11 XYplorer 26.60 0
07-10 XYplorer 26.50 0
09-'24 XYplorer 26.40 0
07-'24 XYplorer 26.30 3
07-'24 XYplorer 26.20 0
06-'24 XYplorer 26.10 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

XYplorer

geen prijs bekend

Systeem- en netwerkutility's

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
2
2
1
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
f0t0graaf 23 november 2023 16:17
Op dit moment loopt de black-friday actie (net gestart). $35 voor een lifetime license (50% korting) incl updates/upgrades. Op het moment dat ik dit schrijf, duurt de actie nog 1 dag en 16 uur.
danmark_ori
23 november 2023 23:57
Dezelfde versie zojuist gekocht ook: had (het tijdstip van) deze aanbieding opgeschreven in mei (dank je, @1DMKIIN )
1DMKIIN in 'XYplorer 24.40' :)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq