Software-update: KiCad 7.0.9

KiCad logo (79 pix)Versie 7.0.9 van KiCad is uitgebracht. KiCad is een verzameling opensourceprogramma's waarmee elektronische schema's en printplaatlay-outs ontworpen kunnen worden. Verder kan het een bill of materials, Gerber-bestanden en een 3d-weergave van het pcb en de componenten maken. KiCad beschikt over een uitgebreide bibliotheek van componenten, inclusief het symbool, de footprint en 3d-modellen. Een Spice-simulator ontbreekt evenmin. Uitgebreide informatie over de vernieuwingen in versie 7.0 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden; de changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

General Schematic Editor Symbol Editor Simulator
  • Fix small signal AC simulation failure when using current source. #15626
  • Include spice model comment lines in pin assingment "Reference" window. #15660
  • Don’t turn an empty string into a '0' in spice model editor. #15871
Board Editor Footprint Editor
  • Show empty libraries in library tree panel. #15875
  • Fix crash when copying and pasting all objects. #15930
Gerber Viewer
  • Fix case sensitivity for gerber file extension wildcards. #15877
3D Viewer
  • Fix crash with certain 3D models. #15336
Calculator Tools
  • Correct transmission line conductor loss calculation. #15873
Command Line Interface
  • Fix doubled text variable substitution. #15765
Windows macOS
  • Fix external text editor command failure. #15326
  • Fix stand alone mode crash when quitting using the dock bar menu. #15024

KiCad 6.0 PCB editor

Versienummer 7.0.9
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website KiCad
Download https://kicad.org/download/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 09-11-2023 09:06 1

09-11-2023 • 09:06

1

Bron: KiCad

Update-historie

08-05 KiCad 9.0.2 0
31-03 KiCad 9.0.1 10
20-02 KiCad 9.0.0 7
19-02 KiCad 8.0.9 9
13-01 KiCad 8.0.8 3
04-12 KiCad 8.0.7 0
15-10 KiCad 8.0.6 2
08-09 KiCad 8.0.5 4
07-'24 KiCad 8.0.4 0
06-'24 KiCad 8.0.3 0
KiCad

geen prijs bekend

styno
9 november 2023 12:02
Fijn, ze wat bugs gefixt waar ik daadwerkelijk last van had in 7.0.8. O+

