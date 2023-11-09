Versie 7.0.9 van KiCad is uitgebracht. KiCad is een verzameling opensourceprogramma's waarmee elektronische schema's en printplaatlay-outs ontworpen kunnen worden. Verder kan het een bill of materials, Gerber-bestanden en een 3d-weergave van het pcb en de componenten maken. KiCad beschikt over een uitgebreide bibliotheek van componenten, inclusief het symbool, de footprint en 3d-modellen. Een Spice-simulator ontbreekt evenmin. Uitgebreide informatie over de vernieuwingen in versie 7.0 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden; de changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
General
Schematic Editor
- Fix orphaned lock files.
- Set focus back to the main window after dialog is dismissed. #15603
- Draw zero sized rectangles on OpenGL canvas. #15850
- Fix zero sized or too thick rectangles when plotting to PDF. #15862
- Prevent rectangles from always being filled when plotting to HPGL.
- Fix random lines connecting to circles when plotting in HPGL.
- Improve bitmap caching performance.
- Don’t show integer overflow errors in release builds. #15529
Symbol Editor
- Fix crash when updating symbols. #15715
- Fix crash when placing symbol. #15728
- Do not allow file overwrite when importing third party schematics. #15570
- Implement printing and plotting for directive specific label shapes. #15650
- Handle flipped horizontal and vertical justifications in fields grid. #15677
- Support database columns with numeric data. #15662
- Fix crash when loading schematic with a symbol the has a anme containing {slash} instead of /. #15791
- Handle justification when hit testing fields. #15722
- Fix the insufficient privileges message in symbol remap dialog.
- Fix loading legacy schematic files with ERC markers.
Simulator
- Synchronize value field when renaming a symbol. #15621
- Update title bar when renaming the canvas symbol.
- Synchronize value field when performing symbol "Save As". #15647
- Handle read only libraries when saving symbol from canvas. #15519
- Show empty libraries in library tree panel. #15875
Board Editor
- Fix small signal AC simulation failure when using current source. #15626
- Include spice model comment lines in pin assingment "Reference" window. #15660
- Don’t turn an empty string into a '0' in spice model editor. #15871
Footprint Editor
- Do not create duplicate layer names when importing Altium PCB. #15583
- Save flip board status in custom preset.
- Fix selection of graphics only footprints in single layer view modes. #15284
- Extend boundary size of canvas.
- Fix search crash when changing boards.
- Fix crash when exporting GERBER files. #15782
- Fix incorrect arc in some cases when s-expression uses mid-points. #15694
- Fix bug in custom rules evaluator.
- Don’t import Altium objects to disabled layers. #15586
- Perform full high contrast update of vias and pads if net names are shown. #15657
- Fix rendering issue with vias not connected on all layers. #15329
- Correct path of PCB drawing sheet file on "Save As". #15551
- Repair stand alone application 3D plugin path resolution. #15322
- Start measuring from first mouse drag location instead of mouse click location. #15623
- Fix errors in calculating tuning length. #10614
- Fix broken drawing sheet rendering when board view is flipped. #15768
- Fix decreasing via size giving option not found in design rules. #15774
- Improved difficult footprint selection issue. #15813
- Fix a regression causing missing polygons when importing Eagle boards. #15829
- Reduce the pen width used to plot oval shapes for a better look when generating drill map files.
- Restore fill polygons on proper layers when flipping zones.
- Fix crash for zero length lines on edge cuts layer when running DRC. #15865
- Do not create unexpected zones on solder mask layers. #15847
- Do not change blind/buried via layers when adding new layers. #15856
- Fix loading through hole pads when drill token is missing.
- Fix a crash when using length tuning tools. #15874
- Fix invisible rats nest rendering while moving footprint on white background. #15841
- Honour custom layer names for top and bottom copper layers in custom rules. #15835
- Include solder mask in STEP export stackup height. #15632
- Fix crash when selecting a zone on inner layer and reducing the number of copper layers. #15866
- Do not route tracks tighter than DRC allows. #14898
- Fix DRC crash. #15853
- Fix crash when linking footprints to external library. #15797
- Fix crash when using "Duplicate Zone onto Layer…" if the original zone has multiple copper layers. #15916
- Fix false positive when performing footprint parity DRC. #15917
- Fix footprints being difficult to select in high-contrast modes.
- Fix broken via shoving when routing. #15840
- Don’t run DRC checks against reference images. #15932
Gerber Viewer
- Show empty libraries in library tree panel. #15875
- Fix crash when copying and pasting all objects. #15930
3D Viewer
- Fix case sensitivity for gerber file extension wildcards. #15877
Calculator Tools
- Fix crash with certain 3D models. #15336
Command Line Interface
- Correct transmission line conductor loss calculation. #15873
Windows
- Fix doubled text variable substitution. #15765