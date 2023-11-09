Als je een dns-look-up uitvoert, begint een recursor in eerste instantie met het stellen van de look-upvraag aan een dns-rootserver. Deze kan dan doorverwijzen naar andere servers, vanaf waar weer doorverwezen kan worden naar andere servers enzovoort, totdat uiteindelijk een server is bereikt die het antwoord weet of weet dat de look-up niet mogelijk is. Van dit laatste kan sprake zijn als de naam niet bestaat of de servers niet reageren. Het proces van het langslopen van verschillende authoritative servers heet recursie. Unbound is een dns-recursor met ondersteuning voor moderne standaarden, zoals Query Name Minimisation, Aggressive Use of Dnssec-Validated Cache en authority zones. Versie 1.19.0 is uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Features Fix #850: [FR] Ability to use specific database in Redis, with new redis-logical-db configuration option.

Merge #944: Disable EDNS DO. Disable the EDNS DO flag in upstream requests. This can be helpful for devices that cannot handle DNSSEC information. But it should not be enabled otherwise, because that would stop DNSSEC validation. The DNSSEC validation would not work for Unbound itself, and also not for downstream users. Default is no. The option is disable-edns-do: no

Expose the script filename in the Python module environment 'mod_env' instead of the config_file structure which includes the linked list of scripts in a multi Python module setup; fixes #79.

Expose the configured listening and outgoing interfaces, if any, as a list of strings in the Python 'config_file' class instead of the current Swig object proxy; fixes #79.

Mailing list patches from Daniel Gröber for DNS64 fallback to plain AAAA when no A record exists for synthesis, and minor DNS64 code refactoring for better readability.

Merge #951: Cachedb no store. The cachedb-no-store: yes option is used to stop cachedb from writing messages to the backend storage. It reads messages when data is available from the backend. The default is no. Bug Fixes Fix for version generation race condition that ignored changes.

Fix #942: 1.18.0 libunbound DNS regression when built without OpenSSL.

Fix for WKS call to getservbyname that creates allocation on exit in unit test by testing numbers first and testing from the services list later.

Fix autoconf 2.69 warnings in configure.

Fix #927: unbound 1.18.0 make test error. Fix make test without SHA1.

Merge #931: Prevent warnings from -Wmissing-prototypes.

Fix to scrub resource records of type A and AAAA that have an inappropriate size. They are removed from responses.

Fix to move msgparse_rrset_remove_rr code to util/msgparse.c.

Fix to add EDE text when RRs have been removed due to length.

Fix to set ede match in unit test for rr length removal.

Fix to print EDE text in readable form in output logs.

Fix send of udp retries when ENOBUFS is returned. It stops looping and also waits for the condition to go away. Reported by Florian Obser.

Fix authority zone answers for obscured DNAMEs and delegations.

Merge #936: Check for c99 with autoconf versions prior to 2.70.

Fix to remove two c99 notations.

Fix rpz tcp-only action with rpz triggers nsdname and nsip.

Fix misplaced comment.

Merge #881: Generalise the proxy protocol code.

Fix #946: Forwarder returns servfail on upstream response noerror no data.

Fix edns subnet so that queries with a source prefix of zero cause the recursor send no edns subnet option to the upstream.

Fix that printout of EDNS options shows the EDNS cookie option by name.

Fix infinite loop when reading multiple lines of input on a broken remote control socket. Addesses #947 and #948.

Fix #949: "could not create control compt".

Fix that cachedb does not warn when serve-expired is disabled about use of serve-expired-reply-ttl and serve-expired-client-timeout.

Fix for #949: Fix pythonmod/ubmodule-tst.py for Python 3.x.

Better fix for infinite loop when reading multiple lines of input on a broken remote control socket, by treating a zero byte line the same as transmission end. Addesses #947 and #948.

For multi Python module setups, clean previously parsed module functions in __main__'s dictionary, if any, so that only current module functions are registered.

Fix #954: Inconsistent RPZ handling for A record returned along with CNAME.

Fixes for the DNS64 patches.

Update the dns64_lookup.rpl test for the DNS64 fallback patch.

Merge #955 from buevsan: fix ipset wrong behavior.

Update testdata/ipset.tdir test for ipset fix.

Fix to print detailed errors when an SSL IO routine fails via SSL_get_error.

Clearer configure text for missing protobuf-c development libraries.

autoconf.

Merge #930 from Stuart Henderson: add void to log_ident_revert_to_default declaration.

Fix #941: dnscrypt doesn't work after upgrade to 1.18 with suggestion by dukeartem to also fix the udp_ancil with dnscrypt.

Fix SSL compile failure for definition in log_crypto_err_io_code_arg.

Fix SSL compile failure for other missing definitions in log_crypto_err_io_code_arg.

Fix compilation without openssl, remove unused function warning.

Mention flex and bison in README.md when building from repository source.