Versie 9.5.4 van RoboForm is uitgekomen. Dit programma is ruim twintig jaar geleden ontstaan als een hulpmiddel bij het invullen van formulieren en is inmiddels doorgegroeid naar een complete wachtwoordmanager. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, Android en iOS, en als plug-in voor de meest bekende webbrowsers. Het programma is gratis te gebruiken, maar wel met enkele beperkingen. Naast het veilig opslaan van wachtwoorden, kan het ook sterke wachtwoorden genereren en waarschuwen als een wachtwoord voorkomt in een lijst met gelekte wachtwoorden. Aangezien het programma is alweer een tijdje niet in de Downloads langsgekomen, zijn hieronder de veranderingen sinds begin dit jaar voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Changes in version 9.5.4 Added New Popularity algorithm, now it just collects data.

Removed the mandatory MP entry every 30 days.

Fixed showing of notification about sharing to make it less annoying.

Stopped showing of license renewal notification in RoboForm Desktop.

Fixed a sometimes-observed crash in RoboForm Editor.

Miscellaneous bug fixes. Changes in version 9.5.2 Improved search algorithm some more.

Miscellaneous bug fixes. Changes in version 9.5.1 Improved search algorithm.

Fixed RoboForm installer download, do it in blocks now.

Added Papua New Guinea and Ecuador to the list of countries.

Changed paid RoboForm designation to "Premium" from "Everywhere".

Miscellaneous bug fixes. Changes in version 9.4.9 Fixed RoboForm Editor icon disappears from the Windows taskbar.

Fixed Site icons disappear from tree in RoboForm Editor.

Fixed an issue when RoboForm could sync too often.

Miscellaneous bug fixes. Changes in version 9.4.8 Added initial form filling Identity generated from user data.

Miscellaneous bug fixes. Changes in version 9.4.7 Fixed minor security bugs mentioned in the security audit report.

Firefox: fixed integration with Firefox installed via Microsoft Store.

Removed annoying RoboForm upgrade notification immediately after installing RoboForm.

Miscellaneous bug fixes. Changes in version 9.4.5 Security: do not use TLS certificates from current user's storage, get them from local machine's storage only.

Yandex Browser: fixed working with Basic Auth in Yandex Browser. Changes in version 9.4.4 Improved performance of RoboForm data sync. Changes in version 9.4.3 Security: fixed a number of security bugs mentioned in the security audit report.

Fixed RoboForm uninstallation for languages other than English.

Security: increased default number of PBKDF2 iterations to 100000.

Fixed installation into Chromium-based browsers.

Miscellaneous bug fixes. Changes in version 9.4.1 New Licensing scheme with Read Only mode and Free Device switching.

Read Only mode: even when you have no license, you can view and copy/paste your login info.

Free Device switching: Free Device can be moved to new device, up to 3 times total.