Software-update: Windows Terminal 1.18

Windows Terminal logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 1.18 van Windows Terminal uitgebracht. Windows Terminal wordt met Windows 11 meegeleverd en maakt het mogelijk om in een scherm met tabbladen een command prompt, PowerShell, Windows PowerShell en Azure cloud shell te openen. Het programma heeft ondersteuning voor thema's en profielen. Nieuw in versie 1.18 is onder meer de mogelijkheid om tabbladen te verplaatsen en uit het terminalscherm te trekken, en is er een nieuwe rendering engine met ondersteuning voor arbitrary glyph overhangs. De complete changelog ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes

  • wt -- foo will once again inherit the environment from its parent (#15897)
    • You can customize this behavior with wt --inheritEnvironment or wt --reloadEnvironment on a per-tab/per-pane basis.
    • You can also override this behavior with the profile setting {profile}.compatibility.reloadEnvironmentVariables (boolean, default true)
  • We no longer load the Settings editor library on launch, saving you tens of kilobytes of memory (#15628) (#15631)
  • You can now run profiles as Admin from the new tab menu by right-clicking them (#15679)
  • The profile preview in settings now shows you what a "powerline" font will look like when one is selected (#15365)
  • We actually did fix the homoglyph thing this time; hovering a URL that is pretending to be someone else through funny characters will see right through it (#15488)
  • For those of you debugging Terminal/the console with ETW, you can now group all API calls by originating process (#15737)
  • If you are using Preview, Canary or Dev we will now set an appropriate JSON $schema so you can auto-complete new settings (#15856)

Bug Fixes

Accessibility
  • We've added automation property names to the 'Delete Color Scheme' button (#15994)
  • The key chord indicator in the command palette now has a background color (#15677)
  • Settings now groups elements in their containers for screen readers (#15756)
  • Screen reader users can now determine which color scheme is the current default (#15486)
  • Default Terminal and Color Scheme ComboBoxes no longer crop at 200% text scale (#15762)
  • Screen readers will now announce successful pane and tab moves (#15771)
VT and terminal emulation
  • Hard Reset (RIS) no longer disables Win32 input mode or focus event mode for pty clients (like Terminal) (#15476)
Usability and UI
  • We will no longer reload the settings as often when various OS knobs and switches change (#16004)
  • You can once again restart the first pane in a split with Enter after it exits (#16001)
  • All actions now remember which pane originated them, so things like "export text" and "Move tab to new window" and "Duplicate" no longer summon one of the Old Ones (#15773)
  • The about dialog no longer tells you that you've got an update available to the same version you already have (#15378)
  • When the tab close button is disabled, it will no longer randomly reappear to taunt you (#15914)
  • The launch parameters (position, size) now properly support negative numbers (#15941)
New Rendering Engine
  • We no longer leave cursors all over the place (#15904)
  • Fonts like JetBrains Mono that render their ligatures in reverse now appear in the right colors (#15810)
  • We no longer invalidate more of the screen than we need to (#15929)
  • It now works properly on Windows versions earlier than 10.0.14393.0 (#15485)
  • Font features and axes work once again! (#15912)
  • We no longer crash when trying to render to a 0x0 surface (#15615)
  • DRCS soft fonts that are invalid (or have disappeared, or were never enabled) no longer crash the Terminal (#15889)
  • Both rendering engines have been prepared for horizontal scrolling (???) (#15707)
Reliability
  • We will no longer crash when checking for updates without a network (#16002)
  • If you're the one person who marks HKCU\Console as read-only, we won't crash during save for you (#15916)
  • Actions with an empty keys array no longer cause unexpected kinetic disassembly (#16003)
  • Duplicating elevate: true tabs has been fixed to not blast terminal off into space (#15548)
  • The backing console no longer hangs when resizing while scrolling (#15618)
  • Instead of leaking memory for each window on Windows 10, we'll cache old windows and recycle them as needed (#15424)
    • We introduced the leak to fix a crash in closing windows on Windows 10; this allows us to still leak the window but still be able to reclaim them.
Schema
  • No longer is there a multiple schema conflict on "colorScheme" (#15748)

Miscellaneous

  • The WPF control now delay-loads UIAutomationCore.dll because it's incomplete in Windows RS1 (#15614)

Windows Terminal

Versienummer 1.18.2681.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://github.com/microsoft/terminal/releases/tag/v1.18.2681.0
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

03-10-2023 20:31
submitter: KipKroket

03-10-2023 • 20:31

10

Submitter: KipKroket

Bron: Microsoft

Reacties (10)

Anoniem: 24916 3 oktober 2023 22:03
Toevallig vandaag geïnstalleerd omdat ik bij openen Terminal nog steeds PowerShell krijg. Dit probleem zie ik op veel computers, terwijl hij ook ingesteld staat op standaard Terminal openen.

Onder settings van PowerShell kan ik ook niet meer kiezen voor Terminal als Default profile.

Iemand een idee? Ik zie het op erg veel computers...
zaadstra @Anoniem: 249163 oktober 2023 22:13
Linker bovenhoek - menu settings -> [Startup] Default profile: Command Prompt.

Staat inderdaad default op Windows PowerShell. Volgens mij bedoelde je dat je Command Prompt wilde hebben?

Anoniem: 24916 @zaadstra3 oktober 2023 22:42
Nee, Terminal, maar is op veel computers niet meer te kiezen, terwijl ik dat een tijd terug wel degelijk zo ingesteld heb.

Bij about zie je wel gewoon Terminal 1.18

Blokker_1999 @Anoniem: 249164 oktober 2023 07:45
Een belangrijke opmerking hier:

Terminal is een terminal emulator en de opvolger van conhost, de vorige terminal emulator. Powershell en CMD zijn shells, een shell heeft een terminal of terminal emulator nodig om mensen met de shell te laten werken.

Je wil meestal een bepaalde shell openen, niet een terminal emulator. Daarom dat het correcter is van Microsoft om naar de Shell te verwijzen.

En de default shell van Terminal kan je aanpassen in de settings terwijl als je de shell opent, dit stilaan standaard in Terminal moet gebeuren.
Anoniem: 24916 @Blokker_19994 oktober 2023 13:56
Duidelijk, thnx.
Maar waarom kon ik voorheen toch echt voor Terminal kiezen als shell?
Die optie stond er echt bij en was ook daadwerkelijk te kiezen.
CH4OS
@zaadstra3 oktober 2023 22:57
Windows PowerShell is iets anders dan PowerShell. Windows PowerShell wordt veel meegeleverd, maar krijgt geen of nauwelijks support meer vanuit Microsoft. PowerShell (7) is een losstaande shell, die nog wel onderhouden wordt, maar moet even apart geïnstalleerd worden.
CH4OS
@Anoniem: 249163 oktober 2023 22:55
Onder settings van PowerShell kan ik ook niet meer kiezen voor Terminal als Default profile.
Ik neem aan dat je het andersom bedoelt, dat je PowerShell 7 wilt kiezen als default profile in Windows Terminal? :) Ik heb overigens 3 profielen, PowerShell, PowerShell 7 (zijn dezelfde twee) en Windows PowerShell (versie 5).

Vibonacci 4 oktober 2023 06:28
We no longer load the Settings editor library on launch, saving you tens of kilobytes of memory.
Kijk, eindelijk eens een verbetering waar ik tijden op heb zitten wachten.
PommeFritz @Vibonacci4 oktober 2023 10:12
Dit klinkt inderdaad als een hele pietluttige optimalisatie....
Het enige echte merkbare nut dat dit misschien heeft is dat hij wellicht ietsje sneller opstart, maar dat noemen ze er niet bij dus het zal wel niet.
stappel_ 4 oktober 2023 13:13
Snel installeren en kijken of ze eindelijk de get-credentials bug gefixed hebben.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

