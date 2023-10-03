Microsoft heeft versie 1.18 van Windows Terminal uitgebracht. Windows Terminal wordt met Windows 11 meegeleverd en maakt het mogelijk om in een scherm met tabbladen een command prompt, PowerShell, Windows PowerShell en Azure cloud shell te openen. Het programma heeft ondersteuning voor thema's en profielen. Nieuw in versie 1.18 is onder meer de mogelijkheid om tabbladen te verplaatsen en uit het terminalscherm te trekken, en is er een nieuwe rendering engine met ondersteuning voor arbitrary glyph overhangs. De complete changelog ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes wt -- foo will once again inherit the environment from its parent (#15897) You can customize this behavior with wt --inheritEnvironment or wt --reloadEnvironment on a per-tab/per-pane basis. You can also override this behavior with the profile setting {profile}.compatibility.reloadEnvironmentVariables (boolean, default true )

will once again inherit the environment from its parent (#15897) We no longer load the Settings editor library on launch, saving you tens of kilobytes of memory (#15628) (#15631)

You can now run profiles as Admin from the new tab menu by right-clicking them (#15679)

The profile preview in settings now shows you what a "powerline" font will look like when one is selected (#15365)

We actually did fix the homoglyph thing this time; hovering a URL that is pretending to be someone else through funny characters will see right through it (#15488)

For those of you debugging Terminal/the console with ETW, you can now group all API calls by originating process (#15737)

If you are using Preview, Canary or Dev we will now set an appropriate JSON $schema so you can auto-complete new settings (#15856) Bug Fixes Accessibility We've added automation property names to the 'Delete Color Scheme' button (#15994)

The key chord indicator in the command palette now has a background color (#15677)

Settings now groups elements in their containers for screen readers (#15756)

Screen reader users can now determine which color scheme is the current default (#15486)

Default Terminal and Color Scheme ComboBoxes no longer crop at 200% text scale (#15762)

Screen readers will now announce successful pane and tab moves (#15771) VT and terminal emulation Hard Reset ( RIS ) no longer disables Win32 input mode or focus event mode for pty clients (like Terminal) (#15476) Usability and UI We will no longer reload the settings as often when various OS knobs and switches change (#16004)

You can once again restart the first pane in a split with Enter after it exits (#16001)

after it exits (#16001) All actions now remember which pane originated them, so things like "export text" and "Move tab to new window" and "Duplicate" no longer summon one of the Old Ones (#15773)

The about dialog no longer tells you that you've got an update available to the same version you already have (#15378)

When the tab close button is disabled, it will no longer randomly reappear to taunt you (#15914)

The launch parameters (position, size) now properly support negative numbers (#15941) New Rendering Engine We no longer leave cursors all over the place (#15904)

Fonts like JetBrains Mono that render their ligatures in reverse now appear in the right colors (#15810)

We no longer invalidate more of the screen than we need to (#15929)

It now works properly on Windows versions earlier than 10.0.14393.0 (#15485)

Font features and axes work once again! (#15912)

We no longer crash when trying to render to a 0x0 surface (#15615)

DRCS soft fonts that are invalid (or have disappeared, or were never enabled) no longer crash the Terminal (#15889)

Both rendering engines have been prepared for horizontal scrolling (???) (#15707) Reliability We will no longer crash when checking for updates without a network (#16002)

If you're the one person who marks HKCU\Console as read-only, we won't crash during save for you (#15916)

as read-only, we won't crash during save for you (#15916) Actions with an empty keys array no longer cause unexpected kinetic disassembly (#16003)

array no longer cause unexpected kinetic disassembly (#16003) Duplicating elevate: true tabs has been fixed to not blast terminal off into space (#15548)

tabs has been fixed to not blast terminal off into space (#15548) The backing console no longer hangs when resizing while scrolling (#15618)

Instead of leaking memory for each window on Windows 10, we'll cache old windows and recycle them as needed (#15424) We introduced the leak to fix a crash in closing windows on Windows 10; this allows us to still leak the window but still be able to reclaim them.

Schema No longer is there a multiple schema conflict on "colorScheme" (#15748) Miscellaneous The WPF control now delay-loads UIAutomationCore.dll because it's incomplete in Windows RS1 (#15614)