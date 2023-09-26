Software-update: SABnzbd 4.1.0

SABnzbd logo (75 pix) Versie 4.1.0 van SABnzbd is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste bestanden van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes
  • Added a dark mode for the Config, Login, and Wizard pages.
  • Added multi-select to the History.
  • Show the number of items in post-processing when in Tabbed mode.
  • Added option verify_xff_header to include X-Forwarded-For when
    validating if connections should be accepted when using a proxy.
  • Added option to purge log files from the Folders Config page.
  • Moved Server IP address selection and On failure, try alternative NZB to Special settings.
  • Special setting ipv6_servers changed to on/off.
  • Only use 7zip to unpack .zip files.
  • Windows: Added option enable_multipar to use par2cmdline-turbo
    instead of Multipar for verification and repair. It is faster,
    but on Windows it can fail on special (UTF8) filenames.
  • macOS: Switched to par2cmdline-turbo for verification and repair.
  • Linux: Detect more recent versions of 7zip.
  • Windows: Use All Users locations during installation of shortcuts.
  • Windows/macOS: Updated Python to 3.11.5, 7Zip to 23.01 and
    UnRar to 6.23. All these updates include security fixes.
Bugfixes
  • Series duplicate detection did not detect duplicates.
  • Sorting would append .1 to some filenames.
  • If a paused queue contained items with Force priority,
    items with a lower priority would also be downloaded.
  • Not all API-keys were removed during log-sanitization.
  • In certain situations, not all data would be written to disk.
  • Folder names could be sanitized too eagerly.
  • Some articles would fail to decode.
  • QuickCheck could wrongly rename files with identical content.
  • Warning about Scripts Folder location was triggered incorrectly.

Versienummer 4.1.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website SABnzbd
Download https://sabnzbd.org/downloads.html
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 26-09-2023 16:02 26

26-09-2023 • 16:02

26

Bron: SABnzbd

Update-historie

10-08 SABnzbd 5.1.0 19
12-06 SABnzbd 5.0.4 8
15-05 SABnzbd 5.0.3 21
01-05 SABnzbd 5.0.0 4
10-'25 SABnzbd 4.5.5 0
08-'25 SABnzbd 4.5.3 17
07-'25 SABnzbd 4.5.2 4
04-'25 SABnzbd 4.5.1 0
03-'25 SABnzbd 4.5.0 18
12-'24 SABnzbd 4.4.1 0
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Reacties (23)

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Djankie 26 september 2023 16:24
NZBget wordt helaas niet meer ondersteund. 5+? jaar geleden toen ervoor gekozen om verder te gaan met NZBget omdat SabNZB veel trager was kwa download speed.

Is hier nog vooruitgang opgeboekt?
vdtweak @Djankie26 september 2023 16:30
SABnzbd heeft zeer veel verbeteringen hierin gekregen, ik merk zelf geen verschil echt meer met de snelheid. En sowieso omdat steeds meer posts obfuscated zijn is SABnzbd aan te raden hierin.
HollowGamer @Djankie26 september 2023 16:44
Sinds ze zijn gemoved naar Python 3, is de snelheid min-of-meer zoals NZBGet.
Verder was NZBGet wel erg oud, en volgens mij heeft het ook een aantal CVE's.
gmmiddag 26 september 2023 16:23
ik gebruikte altijd NZBGET
jammer dat dat niet meer onderhouden wordt..
Jerie @gmmiddag26 september 2023 16:51
Er is een fork: https://github.com/nzbget-ng/nzbget en zoals @HollowGamer zegt er zit inderdaad een kwetsbaarheid in NZBget (of deze fork dat oplost weet ik niet). Linuxserver is trouwens nog niet naar deze fork geswitched.

Ik gebruik dit alles weinig (dusdanig weinig dat ik 4 werkende block servers heb, nog van jaren terug BF deals :Y)) maar ben zojuist eens geswitched naar Sabnzbd. Hoewel het Python is, heb ik niets te klagen over de performance.

Wel is Sabnzbd net als NZBGet een one man show. Hetzelfde probleem kan zich dus zo voordoen.
TheDudez @Jerie26 september 2023 17:22
Je kan beter overstappen. Er wordt weinig gedaan aan de fork
Jee_Pee_1982 26 september 2023 16:15
jaren geleden was er veel te vinden en binnen te halen in combinatie met FTD.
iemand nog tips of dat nog steeds mogelijk is?
Joao @Jee_Pee_198226 september 2023 16:22
TRaSH guides op google :-)

TRaSH heeft ook een Discord server waar je terecht kan voor hulp! Zorg wel dat je de guide gelezen hebt en het concept snapt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Joao op 22 juli 2024 20:12]

dehardstyler @Joao26 september 2023 16:27
Hele goede tip deze, thanks!
Astie @Jee_Pee_198226 september 2023 16:22
NZBserver
Jeebus @Jee_Pee_198226 september 2023 16:23
the good ol' days
TheDudez @Jee_Pee_198226 september 2023 16:24
Spotweb? Echte tweakers gebruiken sonarr tv, radarr films, lidarr boeken en bazarr voor de ondertiteling.
pvdheu @TheDudez26 september 2023 16:28
Lidarr is voor muziek.. maar verder .. inderdaad ;)
TheDudez @pvdheu26 september 2023 17:21
Was in de war moet readarr zijn.
suheyl @TheDudez27 september 2023 09:50
Spotweb draai ik naast sonarr e.d. Handig om soms inspiratie op te doen. De genoemde software zoekt specifiek naar datgene wat je opgeeft, spotweb daarentegen laat je af en toe wat nieuws ontdekken ;-)
Johannezzzz @suheyl27 september 2023 11:51
Voor inspiratie en aansturing van Radarr en Sonarr gebruik ik Ombi, check deze eens.
suheyl @Johannezzzz27 september 2023 12:38
Als ik zo op de website kijk, krijg ik nog steeds de indruk dat je zelf iets zoekt en kunt aanvragen. Maar dan je weer specifiek iets aan het zoeken, niet? Bij Spotweb blader ik door wat erop staat, zonder daadwerkelijk iets te zoeken, en af toen kom je wat wat weer in sonarr kunt zetten voor verdere downloads. Of zie ik dat verkeerd?
Johannezzzz @suheyl27 september 2023 19:43
Alles wat uitgebracht is, en daardoor te downloaden is, kan je downloaden via Ombi in combinatie met Radarr en Sonarr, alles wat nog uit moet komen kan je in de wacht zetten en wordt gedownload zodra dit beschikbaar is.
Zoals boven aangegeven door een andere poster, SabNZB+Transmission aangestuurd door Radarr en Sonarr is momenteel de beste download ervaring, voeg hier Ombi aan toe of Petio (zelfde maar iets anders) en je hebt een makkelijke interface wat alles aanstuurt na volledig ingesteld te hebben.
Ombi en Petio worden ook veel gebruikt door Plex gebruikers die leden dan content laten aanvragen.
Ombi heeft ook veel suggesties en recente hot items, dit zoek jij denk ik.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Johannezzzz op 22 juli 2024 20:12]

suheyl @Johannezzzz28 september 2023 10:15
Thnx, dat laatste is idd interessant voor mij! Zal het eens proberen, een extra service erbij kan geen kwaad 8-)
TheDudez @suheyl27 september 2023 13:51
Radarr kan je zo instellen dat bijvoorbeeld films met een hoog cijfer en bepaald genre worden gedownload. Dan komt er van zelf wat nieuws binnen.
T_Spirit @TheDudez27 september 2023 13:44
Spotweb API is ook handig om te verbinden met de *arr variaties als extra bron om te zoeken in combinatie met SABNZBD 8-)
TheDudez @T_Spirit27 september 2023 13:48
Klopt maar Spotwebers houden zich niet echt aan de scene regels. Leuk als extra Back-up meer niet.
LieveGeit 26 september 2023 17:24
Kan iemand melden of het false positives zijn die ik zie op virustotal.com

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