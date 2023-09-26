Versie 4.1.0 van SABnzbd is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste bestanden van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes Added a dark mode for the Config, Login, and Wizard pages.

Added multi-select to the History.

Show the number of items in post-processing when in Tabbed mode.

Added option verify_xff_header to include X-Forwarded-For when

validating if connections should be accepted when using a proxy.

to include when validating if connections should be accepted when using a proxy. Added option to purge log files from the Folders Config page.

Moved Server IP address selection and On failure, try alternative NZB to Special settings.

and to Special settings. Special setting ipv6_servers changed to on/off.

changed to on/off. Only use 7zip to unpack .zip files.

files. Windows: Added option enable_multipar to use par2cmdline-turbo

instead of Multipar for verification and repair. It is faster,

but on Windows it can fail on special (UTF8) filenames.

to use par2cmdline-turbo instead of Multipar for verification and repair. It is faster, but on Windows it can fail on special (UTF8) filenames. macOS: Switched to par2cmdline-turbo for verification and repair.

Linux: Detect more recent versions of 7zip.

Windows: Use All Users locations during installation of shortcuts.

locations during installation of shortcuts. Windows/macOS: Updated Python to 3.11.5, 7Zip to 23.01 and

UnRar to 6.23. All these updates include security fixes. Bugfixes Series duplicate detection did not detect duplicates.

Sorting would append .1 to some filenames.

to some filenames. If a paused queue contained items with Force priority,

items with a lower priority would also be downloaded.

priority, items with a lower priority would also be downloaded. Not all API-keys were removed during log-sanitization.

In certain situations, not all data would be written to disk.

Folder names could be sanitized too eagerly.

Some articles would fail to decode.

QuickCheck could wrongly rename files with identical content.

Warning about Scripts Folder location was triggered incorrectly.