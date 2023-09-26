Versie 4.1.0 van SABnzbd is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste bestanden van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes
Bugfixes
- Added a dark mode for the Config, Login, and Wizard pages.
- Added multi-select to the History.
- Show the number of items in post-processing when in Tabbed mode.
- Added option
verify_xff_headerto include
X-Forwarded-Forwhen
validating if connections should be accepted when using a proxy.
- Added option to purge log files from the Folders Config page.
- Moved
Server IP address selectionand
On failure, try alternative NZBto Special settings.
- Special setting
ipv6_serverschanged to on/off.
- Only use 7zip to unpack
.zipfiles.
- Windows: Added option
enable_multiparto use par2cmdline-turbo
instead of Multipar for verification and repair. It is faster,
but on Windows it can fail on special (UTF8) filenames.
- macOS: Switched to par2cmdline-turbo for verification and repair.
- Linux: Detect more recent versions of 7zip.
- Windows: Use
All Userslocations during installation of shortcuts.
- Windows/macOS: Updated Python to 3.11.5, 7Zip to 23.01 and
UnRar to 6.23. All these updates include security fixes.
- Series duplicate detection did not detect duplicates.
- Sorting would append
.1to some filenames.
- If a paused queue contained items with
Forcepriority,
items with a lower priority would also be downloaded.
- Not all API-keys were removed during log-sanitization.
- In certain situations, not all data would be written to disk.
- Folder names could be sanitized too eagerly.
- Some articles would fail to decode.
- QuickCheck could wrongly rename files with identical content.
- Warning about
Scripts Folderlocation was triggered incorrectly.