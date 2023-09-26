Mozilla heeft versie 118 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. De browser, die sinds versie 116 minimaal Windows 10 of macOS 10.15 vereist, kan in deze uitgave onder meer webpagina's automatisch vertalen. Verder kunnen video-effecten, zoals blur, nu worden gebruikt in Google Meet en kunnen in de privémodus alleen systeemlettertypes en fontpacks worden gebruikt om zo de privacy beter te waarborgen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New Automated translation of web content is now available to Firefox users! Unlike cloud-based alternatives, translation is done locally in Firefox, so that the text being translated does not leave your machine.

Web Audio in Firefox now uses the FDLIBM math library on all systems to improve anonymity with Fingerprint Protection.

The visibility of fonts to websites has been restricted to system fonts and language pack fonts to mitigate font fingerprinting in Private Browsing windows.

Video Effects and background blur are now available to Firefox users on Google Meet! (Note: These effects have also been released retroactively to support Firefox versions back to Firefox 115.)

Firefox Suggest users (US-only at this time) will now be able to see browser add-on suggestions right in the address bar based on their keywords. Fixed Various security fixes. Enterprise You can find information about policy updates and enterprise specific bug fixes in the Firefox for Enterprise 118 Release Notes. Developer Developer Information Web Platform 10 new CSS math functions are now supported: round, mod, rem, pow, sqrt, hypot, log, exp, abs, sign.

OpaqueResponseBlocking is now enabled by default.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

Mozilla Firefox 118.0 voor Windows (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 118.0 voor Linux (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 118.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 118.0 voor Windows (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 118.0 voor Linux (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 118.0 voor macOS (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 118.0 voor Windows (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 118.0 voor Linux (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 118.0 voor macOS (Fries)