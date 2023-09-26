Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 118.0

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 118 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. De browser, die sinds versie 116 minimaal Windows 10 of macOS 10.15 vereist, kan in deze uitgave onder meer webpagina's automatisch vertalen. Verder kunnen video-effecten, zoals blur, nu worden gebruikt in Google Meet en kunnen in de privémodus alleen systeemlettertypes en fontpacks worden gebruikt om zo de privacy beter te waarborgen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New
  • Automated translation of web content is now available to Firefox users! Unlike cloud-based alternatives, translation is done locally in Firefox, so that the text being translated does not leave your machine.
  • Web Audio in Firefox now uses the FDLIBM math library on all systems to improve anonymity with Fingerprint Protection.
  • The visibility of fonts to websites has been restricted to system fonts and language pack fonts to mitigate font fingerprinting in Private Browsing windows.
  • Video Effects and background blur are now available to Firefox users on Google Meet! (Note: These effects have also been released retroactively to support Firefox versions back to Firefox 115.)
  • Firefox Suggest users (US-only at this time) will now be able to see browser add-on suggestions right in the address bar based on their keywords.
Fixed Enterprise Developer Web Platform
  • 10 new CSS math functions are now supported: round, mod, rem, pow, sqrt, hypot, log, exp, abs, sign.
  • OpaqueResponseBlocking is now enabled by default.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 118.0 voor Windows (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 118.0 voor Linux (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 118.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 118.0 voor Windows (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 118.0 voor Linux (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 118.0 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 118.0 voor Windows (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 118.0 voor Linux (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 118.0 voor macOS (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox - about schem op Windows 11

Versienummer 118.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 26-09-2023 19:47
42 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

26-09-2023 • 19:47

42

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Update-historie

16-04 Mozilla Firefox 137.0.2 8
08-04 Mozilla Firefox 137.0.1 29
01-04 Mozilla Firefox 137.0 17
28-03 Mozilla Firefox 136.0.4 8
25-03 Mozilla Firefox 136.0.3 16
18-03 Mozilla Firefox 136.0.2 35
11-03 Mozilla Firefox 136.0.1 6
04-03 Mozilla Firefox 136.0 23
18-02 Mozilla Firefox 135.0.1 7
04-02 Mozilla Firefox 135.0 25
Meer historie

Lees meer

Mozilla Firefox

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Browsers Mozilla Firefox

Reacties (42)

-Moderatie-faq
42
41
26
1
0
11
Wijzig sortering
flapr00m 27 september 2023 07:29
# firefox translations uitschakelen

about:config
browser.translations.enable false

opstarten gaat merkbaar sneller ...
CH4OS @flapr00m27 september 2023 10:31
Wel jammer dat dit via deze configuration flag uitgeschakeld moet worden. Binnen de settings vanuit de applicatie zit die optie namelijk niet (ik zag het net althans niet).
jcbvm 26 september 2023 20:19
Vind het altijd bijzonder hoe mozilla Firefox nog overeind houdt tegenover de grote jongens. Op de een of andere manier is er toch nog steeds een trouwe user base.
teek2 @jcbvm26 september 2023 23:31
Je browser is je auto op de digitale snelweg. Je wilt dat die auto het beste met jou voor heeft, dat die jou beschermt. Je wilt niet dat die auto je gegevens aan iedereen weggeeft die het maar wil en eigenlijk in dienst staat van de reclame industrie.

Daarom gebruik ik Firefox. Dat en Firefox containers, zodat je makkelijk meerdere MS365 en Google omgevingen kunt scheiden.

Verder vind ik het gewoon prima werken ook, altijd snel, nooit issues. Ik zie ook gewoon geen reden om Edge of Chrome te gebruiken.
jcbvm @teek227 september 2023 08:05
Ik snap je punt, maar het is natuurlijk niet zo dat Microsoft en Google jouw gegevens zomaar weggeven aan anderen, hooguit gebruiken ze het voor eigen doeleinden.

Daarnaast vraag ik me altijd af hoeveel er nu echt gedeeld als je verder niet inlogt met je Google of Outlook account.
prutsger @teek227 september 2023 09:19
Je vergelijking gaat niet meer op. Als je nu een nieuwe (electrische) auto koopt deel je ook allerlei data met bedrijven. Heb mij er nog niet volledig in verdiept dus wil het graag weten als ik er naast zit, maar ik weet er nu geen een die niet op een softwareplatform is gebaseerd dat geen gegevens deelt met bigtech / fabrikant.

Misschien moet Mozilla ook maar auto's gaan bouwen :)
CH4OS @teek227 september 2023 10:33
Je browser is je auto op de digitale snelweg. Je wilt dat die auto het beste met jou voor heeft, dat die jou beschermt. Je wilt niet dat die auto je gegevens aan iedereen weggeeft die het maar wil en eigenlijk in dienst staat van de reclame industrie.

Daarom gebruik ik Firefox. Dat en Firefox containers, zodat je makkelijk meerdere MS365 en Google omgevingen kunt scheiden.

Verder vind ik het gewoon prima werken ook, altijd snel, nooit issues. Ik zie ook gewoon geen reden om Edge of Chrome te gebruiken.
Firefox is ook niet zo beschermend als je zou denken. Zoek eens op 'Firefox hardening', dan kom je echt veel artikelen en videos tegen, waaronder bijvoorbeeld https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fr8UFJzpNls, die een en ander heel goed uitlegt.
closefuture @jcbvm26 september 2023 22:31
Omdat Google Mozilla meer dan 400 miljoen per jaar betaald: https://www.pcmag.com/new...e-search-deal-for-firefox
Jazco2nd
@closefuture26 september 2023 23:07
Das ook direct het grote probleem: Google gaat veel minder betalen doordat er minder gebruikers zijn.

Mozilla moet dus elders zn geld ophalen om de kosten te dekken.
GekkePrutser @Jazco2nd27 september 2023 01:14
Ja en dat doen ze door dezelfde filosofie als Chrome te hanteren, om zich te richten op de massa die Mozilla allang vergeten is.

Ondertussen irriteren ze hun laatste overgebleven supporters enorm.
RRRobert @GekkePrutser27 september 2023 07:43
Ja en dat doen ze door dezelfde filosofie als Chrome te hanteren, om zich te richten op de massa die Mozilla allang vergeten is.

Ondertussen irriteren ze hun laatste overgebleven supporters enorm.
Huh? Ik gebruik Firefox al sinds 2007 of 2008 als preferred browser en ik heb me eerlijk gezegd nog nooit lopen irriteren aan het gedrag van moederbedrijf Mozilla.
blaatenator @RRRobert27 september 2023 09:19
[...]
lopen irriteren aan het gedrag van moederbedrijf Mozilla.
Het gedrag van dat moederbedrijf was jaren geleden voor mij de reden om Firefox niet langer te gebruiken. Dat, en de tendens om allerlei opties steeds verder te verstoppen. Dan nog de incidenten zoals het moment dat in ALLE browser instanties ALLE add-ons niet langer geladen konden worden omdat Mozilla een certificaat had laten verlopen, exact de situatie waar lang daarvoor gewaarschuwd was of het Mr Robot gebeuren waarbij ongevraagd en onzichtbaar op afstand een Mr Robot promotie add-on geïnstalleerd werd in alle Firefox instanties...
YoMarK @blaatenator27 september 2023 09:27
Best benieuwd naar welke browser je dan bent overgestapt ala je je aan dit soort dingen irriteert.
MrFax @GekkePrutser27 september 2023 01:57
Huh? Mozilla wordt al tientallen jaren door Google betaald om het hun standaard zoekmachine te maken.
Floor @GekkePrutser27 september 2023 07:14
Waar erger jij je dan aan?
Ik gebruik het dagelijks en persoonlijk vind ik het nog steeds een erg fijne browser. Geen punten tot ergernis behalve in de Android variant die voor elke scheet een nieuwe tab opent
PrimusIP @jcbvm26 september 2023 23:00
Het was vroeger mijn favoriete browser, in de tijd van Internet Explorer en als ik me niet vergis Chrome er. nog niet was.
Tegenwoordig is Safari mijn primaire browser (daar is ook nog wel wat op af te dingen) en heb ik nog steeds Firefox als secondaire browser en als gewone browser op Linux spul. Op mijn werk gebruik ik Edge en een enkele keer Chrome. Maar thuis probeer ik eigenlijk van beide vandaan te blijven (op mijn werk heb ik die luxe niet). Ik ben ook nog niet overtuigd van Chromium. Het zal ongetwijfeld fijn en veilig zijn, maar ik heb (wellicht onterecht?) toch het gevoel daarmee Chrome zelf teveel macht te geven.
Uchy @PrimusIP27 september 2023 09:32
Op mijn werk kan ik firefox gebruiken omdat dit weinig rechten vereist en ergens in de user data kan installeren :)
Uruk-Hai @jcbvm26 september 2023 20:55
Die trouwe userbase is er waarschijnlijk vooral vanwege de aandacht die Mozilla aan privacy besteed.
rookie no. 1 @jcbvm26 september 2023 20:59
Bijzonder, maar erg blij mee. Denk vooral door de trouwe developers en eigenaren die niet voor het grote geld gaan.
Maurits van Baerle
@jcbvm26 september 2023 22:27
Zo'n 200 miljoen gebruikers, om (een beetje) precies te zijn.
grote_oever @jcbvm26 september 2023 23:10
Ik vind het nog steeds bijzonder dat er zo weinig mensen op Firefox zitten. Met name omdat de grote bedrijven, zoals Microsoft en Google toch echt wel een grote vinger in de pap hebben. Ik gebruik Firefox al een zeer lange tijd, maar waar ik voorheen nog wel eens tegen een website aanliep die niet werkte, werkt het nu perfect en zonder enige problemen.
_NooT_ @grote_oever27 september 2023 13:35
De hoofreden is volgens mij omdat Firefox op geen enkel platform / besturingssysteem de standaard browser is.
De meeste mensen gebruiken gewoon de standaard browser en hebben gewoonweg niet van alternatieven als Firefox gehoord. Als ze dan toch moeten kiezen, kiezen ze voor een naam die bekend is.

Zelf gebruik ik al erg lang Firefox en vind dit toch wel de fijnste browser die ik ken.
Als webdesigner en -developer vind ik de webontwikkelaartools van de browser prettiger en overzichtelijker dan die van anderen. Daarnaast heb ik het idee dat met name de laatste jaren Firefox zich het beste aan o.a. CSS standaarden houdt, wat voor mij doorslaggevende reden zijn om FF als hoofdbrowser te gebruiken.

Maar de gemiddelde gebruiker interesseert dat niet en maakt zich niet zo druk over online privacy, monopolies, etc. dus ik begrijp goed dat die bij het vertrouwde blijft.
Zolang het maar werkt.
MulMonkey @_NooT_27 september 2023 15:42
Ik zie hier heel veel verkeerde informatie staan. Op vele Linux distro's is Firefox de standaard meegeleverde browser.

Daarnaast switchen mensen juist heel vaak naar andere browsers: zowel op Windows als op Mac. Google Chrome is iets wat veel mensen vaak als eerste downloaden via de Microsoft Edge browser. Ik denk dat er een soort gevoel heerst bij mensen dat Chrome een goede browser is. Want dat is voor veel mensen het beeld dat ze hebben bij browsers.

Firefox is mijn go-to browser op elk OS. Ondanks de kritiek van sommige mensen, denk ik dat Mozilla een meer betrouwbaar bedrijf is dan Google of Apple qua privacy, qua hun gebruikerservaring voorop te stellen. En niet hun geldstromen.
_NooT_ @MulMonkey28 september 2023 08:36
Dat FF de standaard browser op vele Linus distros is, was me niet bekend.

Hoeveel mensen een andere browser installeren is me niet bekend, al kom ik het niet veel tegen bij klanten, vrienden en familie. Ik had dit inderdaad anders moeten formulieren en niet als een 'feit' moeten verwoorden.

Buiten jouw idee, heb ik nog 2 theorieën waarom uberhaupt een andere browser wordt geïnstalleerd:
  • Mensen gebruiken verschillende apparaten, waarop niet altijd dezelfde browser standaard is en vinden 1 hiervan prettiger dan de anderen, of vinden het sowieso prettig overal dezelfde browser te gebruiken.
  • In het geval van Chrome zou zelfs een reden kunnen zijn dat deze met de Google zoekpagina start. Lang niet idereen die ik ken weet dat je de startpagina eenvoudig kan veranderen of vindt dat teveel gedoe.
GekkePrutser 26 september 2023 20:12
De lokale vertaling is erg fijn inderdaad. Deze is trouwens al heel lang beschikbaar, ook automatisch, via een officiele plugin.
MrCrashdummy @GekkePrutser26 september 2023 23:06
Wat bedoel je precies met automatisch?
GekkePrutser @MrCrashdummy27 september 2023 01:10
Zoals in het artikel genoemd wordt: Automatisch als in "vertaal altijd deze taal"
MrCrashdummy @GekkePrutser27 september 2023 09:39
Ah, top thanks!
Phenos2 26 september 2023 21:05
Over een paar dagen: Software update Firefox 118.01 :)
bitshape @Phenos227 september 2023 00:58
Als je dat updaten vervelend vindt, pak dan de ESR versie. ;)
Phenos2 @bitshape27 september 2023 10:56
Nee dat niet maar valt me op dat er heel vaak een klein updeetje volgt vlak na een release.
ymmv @bitshape27 september 2023 21:53
De ESR krijgt nog steeds beveiligingsupdates, maar geen feature updates.
ymmv @Phenos229 september 2023 13:42
Het duurde uiteindelijk drie dagen. 118.0.1 is nu uit.
Hentailord 26 september 2023 23:54
Heeft ook iemand last van Cloudflare verificatie van mensen die blijft loopen na update?
GekkePrutser @Hentailord27 september 2023 01:12
Cloudflare zijn sowieso echt hufters als het op Firefox aankomt. Ik draai zelf Firefox op FreeBSD en ik heb heel vaak van die verificatie onzin :(

Met chromium geen probleem maar ik haat Google. En Firefox rendert de sites prima, het wordt echt moedwillig kapot gemaakt door de Cloudflare front.
Hentailord @GekkePrutser27 september 2023 20:29
Echt verveelt dat Cloudflare breekt na een update.
Ik ben ook geen fan Google, ik heb een Chrome browser, maar ik gebruik het alleen als het nodig is.
En ik ook geen grote fan Firefox foundation wat ze allemaal doen, maar hun browser blijft het beste optie voor mij.
Jazco2nd
26 september 2023 20:09
Volgens deze uitgebreide test van 118beta:
https://www.phoronix.com/review/mercury-firefox-perf/4
Was de bèta zelfs sneller dan de speciaal geoptimaliseerde versies zoals Mercury! :9~
Gendji 27 september 2023 09:03
The visibility of fonts to websites has been restricted to system fonts and language pack fonts to mitigate font fingerprinting in Private Browsing windows.
Iemand een idee of dit uit te schakelen is? Of hoe het aan te passen is zodat het de ingestelde fonts onder settings gebruikt?
Alex3 @Gendji27 september 2023 18:00
Instellingen, Algemeen, Lettertypen, Geavanceerd, uitvinken: Pagina’s toestaan om hun eigen lettertypen te kiezen, in plaats van uw selecties hierboven.
Gendji @Alex328 september 2023 01:41
Dat is nou net mijn vraag. Dat werkt niet meer met de nieuwe versie.

Zoals ik zei:
Of hoe het aan te passen is zodat het de ingestelde fonts onder settings gebruikt?
Die instellingen werken alleen nog in een normale tab maar door:
The visibility of fonts to websites has been restricted to system fonts and language pack fonts to mitigate font fingerprinting in Private Browsing windows.
niet meer in private tabs. Dat werkte in versie 117 nog wel.
Gendji 28 september 2023 02:16
Oplossing gevonden om
The visibility of fonts to websites has been restricted to system fonts and language pack fonts to mitigate font fingerprinting in Private Browsing windows.
weer te laten werken als voorheen.

about:config
privacy.fingerprintingProtection.overrides
-FontVisibilityLangPack invullen en opslaan

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq