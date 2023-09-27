Versie 23.2.1 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere query's uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een opensource- CE -uitvoering en drie verschillende commerciële uitvoeringen. Deze voegen onder meer ondersteuning voor verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevatten verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver version 23.2.1: SQL Editor: Aliases proposals for tables with joins were improved SQL console can now be saved as a script Enhanced smart completion is enabled (configurable) Issue with big string contents (json, xml) edit was resolved JSON formatting in the separate editor was fixed Ctrl+Alt+6 shortcut was changed to Ctrl+Alt+T JSON functions keywords were added to the SQL Assist Representation of errors on query execution was fixed

ER Diagrams: issue with duplicate relations on the diagram was fixed

Data Editor: Big content representation end editing was limited to 1MB (configurable) User can now add a shortcut for setting row color Issue with hiding the wrong column from the context menu was resolved Grouping panel now shows actual executed SQL Decimal rounding error was fixed

General UI: When exporting a project, a warning about replacing an existing project was added (thanks to @MontejoJorge) Scroll bars were added on the connection page, and other wizards Issue with broken quotes in localization files was resolved

Connectivity: Driver download UI was improved: already downloaded driver files are colored in grey JDBC drivers maven artifacts resolve was fixed The “Propagate driver properties” option was added to the driver settings

New drivers: JDBCX driver was added (thanks to @zhicwu)

Databases: Clickhouse: IPv4 data representation was fixed Greenplum: External tables representation was fixed MySQL: Unsupported engine types are replaced with the default one Oceanbase: Views editor was supported Routines and procedure parameters read was fixed PostgreSQL: Foreign tables folder was added Enum data types reading performance was enhanced Redshift: Backup/Restore tools were deprecated and removed from UI Snowflake: Driver was updated to 3.13.25 Materialized views are now supported Schema create UI was enhanced was enhanced Trino: Views DDL support was added

