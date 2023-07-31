Software-update: GNU Emacs 29.1

GNU Emacs logo (79 pix)Versie 29.1 van de teksteditor GNU Emacs is uitgekomen. Dit programma, dat beschikbaar is voor Linux, BSD, Windows en macOS, bestaat al ruim veertig jaar en de vraag is meer, wat kan het eigenlijk niet? De changelog voor versie 29.1 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Emacs 29.1 has a wide variety of new features, including:
  • Supports "pure GTK" (PGTK) build
  • Uses XInput 2 on X for input events
  • Uses tree-sitter parsers for several programming modes
  • Includes LSP client called Eglot
  • Includes the use-package package
  • Can access SQLite databases using sqlite3 library
  • Can display WebP images using libwebp library
  • Faster editing of files with very long lines
  • Better support for drag-and-drop on X
  • Pixel-precise scrolling with touchpad support
  • Enhanced support for editing and displaying Emoji
  • Support for Unicode 15.0 and many new scripts
  • Many enhancements of help and completion commands
  • Numerous enhancements to Image Dired
  • Double-buffering on MS-Windows

GNU Emacs

Versienummer 29.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website GNU Emacs
Download https://www.gnu.org/software/emacs/download.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

31-07-2023 • 08:53
13 • submitter: kartelchips

31-07-2023 • 08:53

13

Submitter: kartelchips

Bron: GNU Emacs

GNU Emacs

Reacties (13)

beerse 31 juli 2023 09:16
:o Wat kan het niet? }> Koffie zetten! :+

En laten we de strijdbijl begraven, ieder kan zijn eigen editor kiezen: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Editor_war ...

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 27 juli 2024 16:55]

Casplantje @beerse31 juli 2023 11:39
Uiteraard kan Emacs ook je dagelijkse bak ochtendgenot zetten https://www.emacswiki.org/emacs/CoffeeMode ;)

Ik had met de komst van evil mode(https://www.emacswiki.org/emacs/Evil) al niet meer de indruk dat er een heel heftige strijd gaande is; als je een lisp based OS met vi-keybindings wil hebben kan dat gewoon!
beerse @Casplantje31 juli 2023 12:31
:+ Okee, deze slag is voor emacs. }>
rbr320 @beerse31 juli 2023 09:28
:o Wat kan het niet? }> Koffie zetten! :+
Kan het dat nog steeds niet? Kom op hoor, het is 2023. :+
En laten we de strijdbijl begraven, ieder kan zijn eigen editor kiezen: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Editor_war...
Mee eens, iedereen mag de software gebruiken waar hij/zij de voorkeur aan geeft. Dat gezegd hebbende, als je Emacs verkiest boven (Neo)vi(m) zit er wel echt een steekje bij je los... 8)7
DigitalExorcist @beerse31 juli 2023 09:36
vi for the win! Maar geen zorgen, ik respecteer je mening (hoe foutief die ook moge zijn)

[Reactie gewijzigd door DigitalExorcist op 27 juli 2024 16:55]

metalmania_666 @beerse31 juli 2023 10:11
Je linkje werkt niet. Die puntjes doen het m.

Juiste link: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Editor_war
ArawnofAnnwn @beerse31 juli 2023 12:30
Begraven? Nee, VIM is beter! (geintje, kies je eigen editor, je moet er zelf mee werken)

Moet zeggen, ben als VIM gebruiker stieken wel benieuwd naar Emacs. Ik heb het in het verleden wel eens geprobeerd, maar ik ben zo gewend aan VIM dat het omschakelen op dat moment te lastig was. Ik zou er echt een keer tijd aan moeten besteden. Weet nog dat ik toen moeite had om Emacs uberhaupt te starten. Bleek later dat ik emacs-nox nodig had om Emacs te kunnen gebruiken.
Jerie @beerse31 juli 2023 14:24
Wat kan het niet?
Het kan geen KISS. :+
ViPER_DMRT @beerse9 augustus 2023 22:59
This
beerse @ViPER_DMRT10 augustus 2023 11:40
:o :+
robin1979 31 juli 2023 10:58
Mickeyp neemt je even mee door het changelog:
https://www.masteringemac...e/whats-new-in-emacs-29-1

Ikzelf ben erg blij dat tree-sitter en use-package er in zitten. Ben benieuwd welke toepassingen er allemaal komen in de toekomst die gebruik maken van de AST van tree-sit. Nu wordt het nog gebruikt voor highlighting en indentation, maar hiermee zijn extreem complexe refactoring technieken mogelijk.
jake1996 31 juli 2023 11:37
Zo rond 1988 had ik ooit een collega uit Zuid-Afrika, die toen vooral werkte met 68k micro processors assembly code waar toen één van onze systemen op draaide. Er was geen emacs voor 68k beschikbaar dus heeft hij het zelf maar geschreven of geporteerd. Sinds die tijd emacs verslaafd. Code schrijven, nroff/troff edits, lisp code, enz… Handigste editor ooit. (Samen met vi)
kwibox 31 juli 2023 20:29
Nano 4 life

Vim en emacs stinken

:+

