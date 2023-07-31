Versie 29.1 van de teksteditor GNU Emacs is uitgekomen. Dit programma, dat beschikbaar is voor Linux, BSD, Windows en macOS, bestaat al ruim veertig jaar en de vraag is meer, wat kan het eigenlijk niet? De changelog voor versie 29.1 kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Emacs 29.1 has a wide variety of new features, including:
- Supports "pure GTK" (PGTK) build
- Uses XInput 2 on X for input events
- Uses tree-sitter parsers for several programming modes
- Includes LSP client called Eglot
- Includes the use-package package
- Can access SQLite databases using sqlite3 library
- Can display WebP images using libwebp library
- Faster editing of files with very long lines
- Better support for drag-and-drop on X
- Pixel-precise scrolling with touchpad support
- Enhanced support for editing and displaying Emoji
- Support for Unicode 15.0 and many new scripts
- Many enhancements of help and completion commands
- Numerous enhancements to Image Dired
- Double-buffering on MS-Windows