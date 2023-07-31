Versie 29.1 van de teksteditor GNU Emacs is uitgekomen. Dit programma, dat beschikbaar is voor Linux, BSD, Windows en macOS, bestaat al ruim veertig jaar en de vraag is meer, wat kan het eigenlijk niet? De changelog voor versie 29.1 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Emacs 29.1 has a wide variety of new features, including: Supports "pure GTK" (PGTK) build

Uses XInput 2 on X for input events

Uses tree-sitter parsers for several programming modes

Includes LSP client called Eglot

Includes the use-package package

Can access SQLite databases using sqlite3 library

Can display WebP images using libwebp library

Faster editing of files with very long lines

Better support for drag-and-drop on X

Pixel-precise scrolling with touchpad support

Enhanced support for editing and displaying Emoji

Support for Unicode 15.0 and many new scripts

Many enhancements of help and completion commands

Numerous enhancements to Image Dired

Double-buffering on MS-Windows