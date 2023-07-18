TechSmith heeft versie 23.1.1 van Camtasia voor Windows en macOS uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen op een eenvoudige manier video's voor trainingen en presentaties worden gemaakt. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan een video over de werking van een bepaalde applicatie die met een voice-over wordt toegelicht, of een PowerPoint-presentatie samengevoegd met een opname van een lezing. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de mogelijkheden op een rijtje worden gezet. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Editor Added ability to filter typefaces by typing into the font menu.

Added support for opening Mac projects that were zipped instead of being Exported for Windows.

Improved hover preview performance for h.264 videos.

Project playback will now pause when starting a media preview from the Media Bin or Library. Dependency Updates Updated libexpat to v2.5.0.

Updated Microsoft.Rest.ClientRuntime to v2.3.24.

Updated Lua to v5.4.6.

Removed outdated D3DX9_42.dll.

Removed outdated Microsoft Visual C++ 2010 Redistributable files from installation. Bug Fixes Fixed a bug that could cause Speech to Text to stop before transcribing an entire media.

Fixed a bug that could cause auto-normalization settings for media to be out of sync with Project settings.

Fixed a bug that could cause a user to be prompted for a license key when one had already been entered.

Fixed a bug that caused images to be saved in PNG format when saved as a JPG.

Fixed a bug that could cause flickering in some MP4 source files.

Fixed a crash that could occur when online activation fails.

Fixed a crash that could occur when importing from Google Drive after a reinstallation.

Fixed a hang that could occur when closing the application while loudness calculations were taking place.