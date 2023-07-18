Software-update: WingetUI 2.0.2

WingetUI logo (79 pix)WingetUI is een programma dat als grafische gebruikersinterface dient voor de bekendste softwarebeheerprogramma's voor Windows, namelijk WinGet, Chocolatey en Scoop. Met die packagemanagers kan software vanaf de commandline worden geïnstalleerd, bijgewerkt en verwijderd worden, en WinGetUI probeert dat dus eenvoudiger te maken. Het programma is open source, in veel talen te gebruiken waaronder in het Nederlands, heeft een donker thema en geeft notificaties als er nieuwe versies van geïnstalleerde programma's beschikbaar zijn. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in WingetUI 2.0.2
  • The share component is now called through a native, pythonnet DLL import, rather than by calling an executable. - Improve cancel buton functionality
  • Reliability improvements across the interface
  • Logs can now be properly exported as files
  • Fixed issues with the persistence of some settings
  • Fixed a hang when scoop was not installed
  • There is now an experimental feature that enables arm64 winget executables to be used on arm64 devices.
  • An arrow has been added to guide users to the search box on the discovery packages tab. This arrow will show only once
  • In-window notifications have been added to provide feedback on some buttons that were not providing any kind of feedback upon pressed, which caused confusion.
  • NOTE: This release does NOT include the icon tags from #1212

WingetUI

Versienummer 2.0.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website WingetUI
Download https://github.com/marticliment/WingetUI/releases/tag/2.0.2
Licentietype GPL

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Update-historie

07-05 UniGetUI 3.2.0 12
14-03 UniGetUI 3.1.8 4
01-03 UniGetUI 3.1.7 3
06-02 UniGetUI 3.1.6 9
21-12 UniGetUI 3.1.5 14
17-12 UniGetUI 3.1.4 22
28-10 UniGetUI 3.1.3 12
20-10 UniGetUI 3.1.2 10
07-'24 UniGetUI 3.1.1 17
07-'24 UniGetUI 3.1.0 16
Meer historie

Reacties (27)

Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
18 juli 2023 11:04
Een niet zo heel spannende update. Ik ben nog steeds niet heel erg onder de indruk. Voor Winget is de tool min of meer onnodig in mijn ogen (meer dan winget upgrade doet het niet echt) en de installer bestaat nog steeds uit unsigned bestanden (scripts en dll's) wat een mogelijk security risico is. Tot nu toe adviseer ik deze tool niemand.
jimmy_dg @Bor18 juli 2023 12:36
Notificaties bij nieuwe updates kan handig zijn
Verder voegt het alleen wat toe als je een GUI wellicht makkelijker vindt werken dan een CLI tool.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@jimmy_dg18 juli 2023 13:02
Dat klopt maar wel met de opmerking dat je de tool dan continu of gescheduled moet draaien.
Xion @Bor18 juli 2023 12:59
Met je eens, vooralsnog gebruik ik de commandline want het is niet heel veel werk om met de search, install en upgrade --all commands je packages te beheren. Ja ik ben lui. ;)

Ik zie wel de meerwaarde van deze tool, iets meer overzicht en minder typen (persoonlijk). Echter houdt het runnen van python scripts en de unsigned installatie install file mij tegen. Misschien kan iemand van het tegenovergestele overtuigen.
Caedendi @Bor18 juli 2023 14:56
Same, en bij mij werkte de laatste keer dat ik het gebruikte bij een groot deel van mn applicaties de updates niet. Zou graag een GUI gebruiken voor een package manager, maar voor nu houd ik het lekker op winget import/upgrade.
youridv1 18 juli 2023 11:13
Vraagje: kan winget ook software beheren die het niet zelf heeft geinstalleerd? ik heb het nu nog niet. Als ik het op een bestaand systeem installeer, kan het dan programmas updaten die ik al had maar ook in winget staan?
Amiga3000 @youridv118 juli 2023 11:14
Ja bij de meeste wel, soms krijg je een melding dat de installer niet compatible is.
youridv1 @Amiga300018 juli 2023 11:16
Ah, tof. Dan ga ik er toch een keer naar kijken. Ik mis een central package manager op windows wel ontzettend tov van linux. Dit is een begin
Amiga3000 @youridv118 juli 2023 13:40
Tot nu toe krijg ik met TeamViewer problemen, maar dat ligt denk ik aan de afwijkende installatie van TeamViewer.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@youridv118 juli 2023 12:41
Ja hoor:

winget install <applicatienaam>

Meer is er niet nodig.

Hier vind je meer informatie: Use the winget tool to install and manage applications

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bor op 22 juli 2024 15:39]

!GN!T!ON 18 juli 2023 14:17
Dacht het eens te proberen, maar ik loop tegen allemaal fouten en issues aan. Bitvise die niet update maar zichzelf deinstalleert. Updates die falen, 20x op allow drukken, bergen notificaties en geluidjes, knipperen met windows focus op random momenten tijdens updates, stroom pop-ups.

Uiteindelijk 27 updates gevonden, 16 gefaald, of door setup checksum error, of een ondeduidelijke reden (discord bijvoorbeeld).

Ik heb het maar weer verwijderd.
URSUS @!GN!T!ON19 juli 2023 01:13
Grote kans dat je eenzelfde succes-percentage zult behalen met de "reguliere" WinGet CLI, en dus valt dit niet direct te verwijten aan deze GUI applicatie.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@URSUS19 juli 2023 07:59
Er is een kans dat je een hogere succes rate haalt door gewoon winget via de commandline te gebruiken. Mijn ervaringen met Wingetui zijn ook dat een groter aantal failed en dat de applicatie nogal intrusive is wat betreft het vragen om aandacht maar ook vaak niet goed aangeeft waarom iets mislukt.
!GN!T!ON @URSUS19 juli 2023 10:51
Dat zou goed kunnen. Heb persoonlijk niet echt ervaring met Winget, klein beetje met Chocolatey. Ben zelf vooral Apt gewend en had hoop dat dit ongeveer gelijk daaraan zou werken maar dan voor Windows.

Los van het success percentage werd ik wel echt gek van WingetUI en hoe deze omgaat met privilege escalation, pop-ups, geluidjes, notificaties en window focus.

Update drukken met programma en lekker laten pruttelen ging bij mij niet. even alt-tab om in een docje te typen niet te doen, elke 5 seconden window focus weg, elke 20 seconden een UAC pop-up, windows notificatie en een geluidje en dat 30x achter elkaar. Los van de trits apps die geen -silent install kunnen doen (denk ik?) waardoor je random ook installshield popups krijgt en daar nog 4x next next next kan drukken. Na een update ronde 49 (!) notifications in de taskbar en mijn desktop stond ook ineens helemaal vol met iconen. Dat zijn toch allemaal dingen die mij lijken als specifiek WingetUI issues (m.u.v. de silent install), los van het wel of niet succesvol installeren van updates.

Ik zal wingetcli nog een poging geven, maar wingetUI is i.i.g. niks (voor mij dan).

[Reactie gewijzigd door !GN!T!ON op 22 juli 2024 15:39]

Roel1966 18 juli 2023 19:03
Voor wat ik zo lees en begrijp is dit meer een tool om software te installeren, de-installeren en te updaten maar het is mij even niet duidelijk wat voor voordelen dat dan bied. Voor de-installatie gebruik tot nu toe altijd Revo-uninstaller die ook meteen alle restanten weghaald. En ja het hele updaten doe ik altijd gewoon vanuit de software zelf of dan via Windows update.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@Roel196619 juli 2023 08:03
Het voordeel van het gebruik van bv winget en daarmee ook wingetui is dat je ook software kan updaten die zelf geen update checker hebt; software kan installeren zonder handmatig een download te starten; software gescript kan installeren etc. In de basis doet Winget dat allemaal voor je. Het gebruik van winget is simpel. WingetUI is alleen een grafische schil hier overheen met eigen voor- maar ook zeker eigen nadelen (o.a. beveiligingsissues, bugs etc). Jammer vind ik dat er geen officiële portable versie beschikbaar is.
Roel1966 @Bor19 juli 2023 18:14
WingetUI zal zeker voor bepaalde mensen handig zijn maar ik zelf houd er niet zo van als programma's dingen voor mij automatisch gaan doen. Zeker al dingen als updaten doe ik het liefste gewoon handmatig en check liever zelf of er nieuwere versies zijn.

Evenzogoed toch bedankt voor de uitleg.
URSUS 18 juli 2023 10:54
Toffe tool!
De toegevoegde waarde zit hem voor mij persoonlijk vooral in de mogelijkheid om naast WinGet en Chocolatey, ook Scoop, Pip en NPM te kunnen beheren met dit tooltje.
AibohphobiA BoB @URSUS18 juli 2023 12:53
Klopt. Persoonlijk vind ik de GUI ook een belangrijk voordeel.
Dyon_R 18 juli 2023 11:22
Hoe werkt het in het algemeen met Winget en voorkeuren tijdens de installatie van programma's?
Veel programma's hebben tijdens de installatie wel wat voorkeuren, bijvoorbeeld voor 'file association', automatisch zoeken naar updates, whatever.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@Dyon_R18 juli 2023 12:50
Winget doet doorgaans een standaard installatie. Die settings krijg je mee.
ShadLink @Dyon_R18 juli 2023 18:52
om een installer op winget aan te bieden moet die installer zonder verdere tussenkomst van de gebruiker (kunnen) werken. Dus zaken als bestandextenties en instellingen moeten automatisch ingesteld worden.
ronaldvr 18 juli 2023 12:59
Ik heb het ooit geïnstalleerd en later weer verwijderd vanwege de volkomen onbetrouwbaarheid welke route nu zou worden gekozen voor een upgrade (Werd een install via appstore ineens via chocolatey geupgrade dat -uiteraard- helemaal misging)
iCore @ronaldvr18 juli 2023 13:26
Was dat voor versie 1.60? Sinds 1.60 is er volledig support chocolatey, direct daarna ook veel chocolatey bugs gefixt -- Er is ook veel veranderd met versie 2.00, stuk sneller en hoop aantal minder bugs
MrMonkE 18 juli 2023 10:51
Een package manager manager :)
Strakke GUI. Nice.
Straks even in VM proberen.
Erendiz 18 juli 2023 12:55
Het is een tool dat andere packages update, maar zichzelf niet kan updaten...

Verder zijn de onderliggende Winget, Scoop en Chocolatey niet van het niveau als Apt. Met name Winget kan nog veel verbeterd worden. Dientengevolge moet Wingetui het doen met hoe deze packagemanagers het afhandelen.
iCore @Erendiz18 juli 2023 13:23
Het is een tool dat andere packages update, maar zichzelf niet kan updaten...
Wel, is tegenwoordig gewoon een optie voor in settings

