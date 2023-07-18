WingetUI is een programma dat als grafische gebruikersinterface dient voor de bekendste softwarebeheerprogramma's voor Windows, namelijk WinGet, Chocolatey en Scoop. Met die packagemanagers kan software vanaf de commandline worden geïnstalleerd, bijgewerkt en verwijderd worden, en WinGetUI probeert dat dus eenvoudiger te maken. Het programma is open source, in veel talen te gebruiken waaronder in het Nederlands, heeft een donker thema en geeft notificaties als er nieuwe versies van geïnstalleerde programma's beschikbaar zijn. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in WingetUI 2.0.2 The share component is now called through a native, pythonnet DLL import, rather than by calling an executable. - Improve cancel buton functionality

Reliability improvements across the interface

Logs can now be properly exported as files

Fixed issues with the persistence of some settings

Fixed a hang when scoop was not installed

There is now an experimental feature that enables arm64 winget executables to be used on arm64 devices.

An arrow has been added to guide users to the search box on the discovery packages tab. This arrow will show only once

In-window notifications have been added to provide feedback on some buttons that were not providing any kind of feedback upon pressed, which caused confusion.

NOTE: This release does NOT include the icon tags from #1212