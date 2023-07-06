Software-update: Total Commander 11.00 bèta 10

Total Commander logo (75 pix)De tiende bètarelease van het bestandsbeheerprogramma Total Commander versie 11.00 is uitgekomen. Dit programma kan als vervanging voor Windows Verkenner worden gebruikt en doordat het scherm in tweeën is gesplitst, is het eenvoudig om bestanden te kopiëren. Het programma kan echter veel meer. Zo zijn er diverse manieren om bestanden aan te passen, zijn een ingebouwde ftp-client en een multirename-tool aanwezig, en is er ondersteuning voor een groot aantal compressieformaten. Verder kan de functionaliteit met plug-ins worden uitgebreid. De complete changelog voor de 11.00-serie is op deze pagina in te zien. De belangrijkste veranderingen die we in versie 11 aantreffen, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

What's new in beta 10:
  • cm_Edit now supports parameters
  • Show packing speed in second progress bar when packing with internal ZIP packer
General:
  • Show searchable list of all open tabs with Ctrl+Shift+A (as in the Chrome browser) or right clicking on the rightmost edge of the tab headers
  • Ignore list now supports entries for file system plugins and FTP servers (separate syntax)
  • Search with "Everything": Support search in indexed subfolders
  • Show full path with all parents in nested virtual folders, e.g. when accessing a phone
  • Show free and total space of Android devices in the base folder
  • Follow link files (*.lnk) pointing to directories relative to the current location, e.g. %WinDir%\explorer.exe ..\..\content
  • Inform other Total Commander instances on the same PC when the user changes the "Start" menu or button bars
  • In place rename, command line: Stop on Ctrl+Left/Right at extra non-alphanumeric characters
  • Standalone Lister, search, compare and synchronize dirs can be started maximized and minimized
File operations:
  • High speed packing and unpacking of ZIP and GZ files with modified libdeflate library
  • F5 copy: New overwrite mode "Rename older target files, skip newer"
  • F5 copy, ftp/plugin transfers: Show transfer speed of the entire copy operation in the second progress bar when available
  • File system plugins and FTP: Show new option "Finish copying the current file" when aborting copying
  • Unpack ZIP files with ZSTD (by Facebook) compression
  • Unpack .zst (ZSTD) and .br (BROTLI) files
Directory history:
  • New style directory history list which is no longer based on a Windows menu
  • Quick search and quick filter support
  • Quick search in whole path by starting search strings with an asterisk
  • Right click context menu support with many options like opening the directory in the other panel or a new tab
  • Context menu, option to copy path to clipboard
  • Context menu, option to remove entries from history
  • Context menu, option to show all items when history thinning is enabled
  • Keep track of most frequently used directories and show them in the directory history in addition to the history entries
  • Keep list of frequently used directories synchronized between multiple Total Commander instances on the same PC
Lister:
  • Hex mode: highlighting in both text and hex representation of file content
  • Copy the selection to the clipboard as hexadecimal characters, with Ctrl+Shift+C or via the right-click menu
Internal commands:
  • CM_COPY, CM_RENMOV, CM_CREATESHORTCUT support parameters to set dialog box options
  • New tab commands: cm_RenameTab, cm_SetTabOption*, cm_SetAllTabsOption*, cm_OpenNewTabOther, cm_OpenNewTabBgOther
  • New quick search commands: cm_QuickSearch, cm_QuickSearch 1, cm_QuickFilter
  • New drive commands: cm_DriveContextMenu, cm_OpenDriveByIndex
  • New command line commands: cm_ShowCmdLineHistory, cm_AddFileNameToCmdline, cm_AddPathAndFileNameToCmdline
  • New internal command OPENBARMENU opens the passed .bar file as a dropdown menu
Command line parameters in button bar/start menu:
  • New parameter %y (lowercase) keeps other parameters and skips only list file parameters if the list is empty
  • New parameter %a (lowercase) includes all selected files from both panels in list parameters like %L
  • New parameter %|envvar| inserts environment variable envvar, e.g. %|windir| or %|$DESKTOP|

Total Commander

Versienummer 11.00 bèta 10
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Ghisler
Download https://www.ghisler.com/1100_beta.htm
Licentietype Shareware

Door Bart van Klaveren

06-07-2023 06:59
submitter: novice.tweaker

06-07-2023 • 06:59

9

Submitter: novice.tweaker

Bron: Ghisler

Reacties (9)

P_Tingen
6 juli 2023 09:03
Zo, we zitten al ver in de beta's, wordt haast wel tijd voor de eerste RC zou je zeggen :)

Ondanks dat gebruik ik de beta's eigenlijk ook altijd. Ik heb maar zelden dat ik een fout daarin ontdek omdat de meesten vrij obscuur zijn. In deze reeks van beta's had ik dat wel een keer waardoor ik in b7 terug moest naar b6.
novice.tweaker @P_Tingen6 juli 2023 11:15
Het wordt pas tijd voor de eerste Release Candidate als er gedurende week slechts enkele bugs verholpen worden waardoor meneer Ghisler langer gaat wachten met het uitbrengen van de volgende beta.
P_Tingen
@novice.tweaker6 juli 2023 12:10
Hmm, kweet niet. Ik heb eens even alle release notes doorgeplozen en ik herken dat toch niet zo. Zie onderstaand overzicht van de laatste paar grote versies (er zaten een paar kleinere versies tussen, zoals 10.51 en 10.52 die wat acute bugs moesten oplossen)

Je ziet dan toch niet het aantal bugs significant opdrogen vlak voor de eerste RC

Release (Bugs)
05.07.23 TC 11.00 beta 10 ( 27 )
29.06.23 TC 11.00 beta 09 ( 35 )
21.06.23 TC 11.00 beta 08 ( 36 )
14.06.23 TC 11.00 beta 07 ( 32 )
07.06.23 TC 11.00 beta 06 ( 28 )
31.05.23 TC 11.00 beta 05 ( 22 )
24.05.23 TC 11.00 beta 04 ( 46 )
17.05.23 TC 11.00 beta 03 ( 30 )
10.05.23 TC 11.00 beta 02 ( 37 )
03.05.23 TC 11.00 beta 01 (292 )

06.07.22 TC 10.50 final ( 10 )
29.06.22 TC 10.50 RC 4 ( 14 )
22.06.22 TC 10.50 RC 3 ( 24 )
15.06.22 TC 10.50 RC 2 ( 14 )
08.06.22 TC 10.50 RC 1 ( 21 )
01.06.22 TC 10.50 beta 8 ( 18 )
25.05.22 TC 10.50 beta 7 ( 27 )
18.05.22 TC 10.50 beta 6 ( 23 )
11.05.22 TC 10.50 beta 5 ( 24 )
04.05.22 TC 10.50 beta 4 ( 24 )
27.04.22 TC 10.50 beta 3 ( 29 )
20.04.22 TC 10.50 beta 2 ( 38 )
12.04.22 TC 10.50 beta 1 (201 )

10.06.21 TC 10.00 final ( 6 )
03.06.21 TC 10.00 RC 3 ( 7 )
27.05.21 TC 10.00 RC 2 ( 8 )
20.05.21 TC 10.00 RC 1 ( 14 )
13.05.21 TC 10.00 beta 10 ( 13 )
06.05.21 TC 10.00 beta 09 ( 16 )
29.04.21 TC 10.00 beta 08 ( 18 )
22.04.21 TC 10.00 beta 07 ( 22 )
15.04.21 TC 10.00 beta 06 ( 17 )
08.04.21 TC 10.00 beta 05 ( 15 )
01.04.21 TC 10.00 beta 04 ( 25 )
25.03.21 TC 10.00 beta 03 ( 30 )
18.03.21 TC 10.00 beta 02 ( 48 )
10.03.21 TC 10.00 beta 01 (210 )

05.02.20 TC 9.50 final ( 9 )
29.01.20 TC 9.50 RC 1 ( 22 )
22.01.20 TC 9.50 RC 2 ( 20 )
15.01.20 TC 9.50 beta 13 ( 22 )
08.01.20 TC 9.50 beta 12 ( 18 )
30.12.19 TC 9.50 beta 11 ( 15 )
18.12.19 TC 9.50 beta 10 ( 23 )
11.12.19 TC 9.50 beta 9 ( 20 )
04.12.19 TC 9.50 beta 8 ( 24 )
27.11.19 TC 9.50 beta 7 ( 30 )
20.11.19 TC 9.50 beta 6 ( 30 )
13.11.19 TC 9.50 beta 5 ( 38 )
06.11.19 TC 9.50 beta 4 ( 33 )
30.10.19 TC 9.50 beta 3 ( 38 )
21.10.19 TC 9.50 beta 2 ( 38 )
16.10.19 TC 9.50 beta 1 ( 73 )
26.05.19 TC 9.50 pre 3 ( 9 )
17.05.19 TC 9.50 pre 2 ( 3 )
15.05.19 TC 9.50 pre 1 (202 )

Disclaimer: voor het overzicht heb ik tussenliggende versies weggelaten en er waren een paar quick-fix releases die ik bij de daaropvolgende ingeteld heb, bv 10.00 beta 1a heb ik bij 10.00 beta 2 gerekend.

Disclaimer 2: layout-technisch is hier zo ongeveer niks mogelijk ;(

[Reactie gewijzigd door P_Tingen op 26 juli 2024 05:07]

novice.tweaker @P_Tingen7 juli 2023 10:51
Gezien de historie heb je denk ik gelijk dat het niet zo is dat Ghisler op een gegeven moment langer gaat wachten met het uitbrengen van een nieuwe versie.

Voor wat betreft het aantal bugs dat je noemt per release, het lijkt erop dat je het aantal regels in HISTORY.TXT heb geteld. Dit omvat niet alleen fixes maar ook toevoegingen. Verder is de ene bug de andere niet. Sommige bugs kunnen met een kleine aanpassing in de code verholpen worden, waarbij de kans op nieuwe bugs en de kans op het niet goed verholpen zijn van de bug, klein is. Er worden ook altijd veel oude bugs gevonden die niet nieuw zijn sinds de laatste final release. Er zullen altijd bugs gerapporteerd blijven worden, maar het soort bugs verandert wel. Momenteel werken aangebrachte verbeteringen en bugfixes nog niet goed en deze zijn zodanig dat Ghisler nog niet met een release candidate zal komen. Hij zal pas met een release candidate komen als hij geen dingen meer wil toevoegen en voldoende vertrouwen heeft dat alle veranderingen sinds de laatste final release voldoende getest zijn.
P_Tingen
@novice.tweaker7 juli 2023 13:57
Voor wat betreft het aantal bugs dat je noemt per release, het lijkt erop dat je het aantal regels in HISTORY.TXT heb geteld. Dit omvat niet alleen fixes maar ook toevoegingen. Verder is de ene bug de andere niet. Sommige bugs kunnen met een kleine aanpassing in de code verholpen worden, waarbij de kans op nieuwe bugs en de kans op het niet goed verholpen zijn van de bug, klein is.
Ja klopt, ik heb puur de regels geteld. Ik heb het script nog een keer gedraaid met een aanpassing om alleen de "fixes" te tellen, maar zie geen significant verschil. Toch voel ik wel met je mee dat hij vanwege de ernst van de fouten op een zeker moment bedenkt dat het tijd is voor de eerste RC. Zijn installed base is wel dusdanig groot en TC ook wel zo belangrijk dat Ghisler daar voorzichtig mee om zal springen, is mijn inschatting.

Release (Fixes)
05.07.23 TC 11.00 beta 10 ( 20 )
29.06.23 TC 11.00 beta 9 ( 27 )
21.06.23 TC 11.00 beta 8 ( 32 )
14.06.23 TC 11.00 beta 7 ( 25 )
07.06.23 TC 11.00 beta 6 ( 20 )
31.05.23 TC 11.00 beta 5 ( 15 )
24.05.23 TC 11.00 beta 4 ( 33 )
17.05.23 TC 11.00 beta 3 ( 18 )
10.05.23 TC 11.00 beta 2 ( 26 )
03.05.23 TC 11.00 beta 1 ( 184 )

06.07.22 TC 10.50 final ( 10 )
29.06.22 TC 10.50 RC 4 (RC4) ( 14 )
22.06.22 TC 10.50 RC 3 (RC3) ( 24 )
15.06.22 TC 10.50 RC 2 (RC2) ( 15 )
08.06.22 TC 10.50 RC 1 (RC1) ( 19 )
01.06.22 TC 10.50 beta 8 ( 15 )
25.05.22 TC 10.50 beta 7 ( 23 )
18.05.22 TC 10.50 beta 6 ( 18 )
11.05.22 TC 10.50 beta 5 ( 20 )
04.05.22 TC 10.50 beta 4 ( 21 )
27.04.22 TC 10.50 beta 3 ( 20 )
20.04.22 TC 10.50 beta 2 ( 36 )
12.04.22 TC 10.50 beta 1 ( 123 )

10.06.21 TC 10.00 final ( 6 )
03.06.21 TC 10.00 RC 3 ( 7 )
27.05.21 TC 10.00 RC 2 ( 8 )
20.05.21 TC 10.00 RC 1 ( 14 )
13.05.21 TC 10.00 beta 10 ( 10 )
06.05.21 TC 10.00 beta 9 ( 14 )
29.04.21 TC 10.00 beta 8 ( 8 )
22.04.21 TC 10.00 beta 7 ( 20 )
15.04.21 TC 10.00 beta 6 ( 11 )
08.04.21 TC 10.00 beta 5 ( 14 )
01.04.21 TC 10.00 beta 4 ( 19 )
25.03.21 TC 10.00 beta 3 ( 21 )
18.03.21 TC 10.00 beta 2 ( 33 )
11.03.21 TC 10.00 beta 1a ( 1 )
10.03.21 TC 10.00 beta 1 ( 209 )

05.02.20 TC 9.50 final ( 9 )
29.01.20 TC 9.50 RC 2 (RC2) ( 22 )
22.01.20 TC 9.50 RC 1 (RC1) ( 17 )
15.01.20 TC 9.50 beta 13 ( 17 )
10.01.20 TC 9.50 beta 12a ( 3 )
08.01.20 TC 9.50 beta 12 ( 14 )
30.12.19 TC 9.50 beta 11 ( 14 )
18.12.19 TC 9.50 beta 10 ( 22 )
11.12.19 TC 9.50 beta 9 ( 18 )
04.12.19 TC 9.50 beta 8 ( 22 )
27.11.19 TC 9.50 beta 7 ( 24 )
20.11.19 TC 9.50 beta 6 ( 24 )
13.11.19 TC 9.50 beta 5 ( 32 )
06.11.19 TC 9.50 beta 4 ( 29 )
30.10.19 TC 9.50 beta 3 ( 26 )
21.10.19 TC 9.50 beta 2 ( 35 )
16.10.19 TC 9.50 beta 1 ( 36 )
26.05.19 TC 9.50 beta 1 pre 3 ( 4 )
17.05.19 TC 9.50 beta 1 pre 2 ( 3 )
15.05.19 TC 9.50 beta 1 pre 1 ( 16 )
novice.tweaker @P_Tingen7 juli 2023 18:15
Nog steeds niet erg nuttig. Kan je niet het aantal fixes tellen per feature. Ik bedoel zoek op de eerste dubbele punt en groepeer en sorteer op de term voor de dubbele punt. Iets als dit:

Release (Fixes)

05.07.23 Release Total Commander 11.00 beta 10
  • Fixed: Abort confirmation dialog (e.g. when copying a large file): (1)
  • Fixed: Command browser (e.g. button bar settings, click on magnifying glass): (1)
  • Fixed: Configuration - Options - History: (1)
  • Fixed: Configuration - Options - Operation: (1)
  • Fixed: Dark mode: (2)
  • Fixed: Directory history, list of open tabs: (2)
  • Fixed: External quick search with tcmatch.dll: (1)
  • Fixed: F4 edit: (1)
  • Fixed: File lists: (1)
  • Fixed: Find files, search in separate process: (1)
  • Fixed: Lister: (2)
  • Fixed: Synchronize dirs, dark mode: (2)
  • Fixed: Other: (4)
29.06.23 TC 11.00 beta 9
  • Fixed: Background transfer manager (F5-F2): (1)
  • Fixed: cm_UnpackFiles: (1)
  • Fixed: Create subdirectory in case sensitive directory: (1)
  • Fixed: Custom message dialog (e.g. when aborting copying in the middle of a big file): (1)
  • Fixed: Dark mode, internal English only: (1)
  • Fixed: Dark mode: (1)
  • Fixed: Files->Change Attributes, button to pick date/time: (1)
  • Fixed: Find files: (1)
  • Fixed: FTP upload files: (1)
  • Fixed: Lister: (1)
  • Fixed: Multi-rename tool, dark mode: (3)
  • Fixed: Multi-rename tool, Windows XP, classic theme: (1)
  • Fixed: Multi-rename tool: (1)
  • Fixed: New history window: (1)
  • Fixed: Synchronize dirs: (3)
  • Fixed: Zip packer: (1)
  • Fixed: Other (7)
P_Tingen
@novice.tweaker7 juli 2023 21:53
Nah, dan wordt het een te grote excercitie in tekst parsen, dat zou je dan beter handmatig kunnen doen, maar dat wordt me te gek
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@P_Tingen6 juli 2023 09:54
De ontwikkelingen gaan snel. De eerste RC zal waarschijnlijk niet lang op zich laten wachten. Ook ik kom zelden (grote) bugs tegen in beta's en RC's van Total Commander. Hulde voor deze ontwikkelaar.
Help!!!! 6 juli 2023 17:43
Beta 17 is ook wel een paar keer gehaald dus het kan nog ff duren..... :P

Zelf verwacht ik gevoelsmatig volgende week eigenlijk wel een RC.

Voor mijn persoonlijke usecase is mijn ervaring dat Beta's in principe veilig te installeren zijn. Echter heb nu toch de policy om te wachten tot tenminste de eerste RC.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Help!!!! op 26 juli 2024 05:07]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

