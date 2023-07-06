De tiende bètarelease van het bestandsbeheerprogramma Total Commander versie 11.00 is uitgekomen. Dit programma kan als vervanging voor Windows Verkenner worden gebruikt en doordat het scherm in tweeën is gesplitst, is het eenvoudig om bestanden te kopiëren. Het programma kan echter veel meer. Zo zijn er diverse manieren om bestanden aan te passen, zijn een ingebouwde ftp-client en een multirename-tool aanwezig, en is er ondersteuning voor een groot aantal compressieformaten. Verder kan de functionaliteit met plug-ins worden uitgebreid. De complete changelog voor de 11.00-serie is op deze pagina in te zien. De belangrijkste veranderingen die we in versie 11 aantreffen, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

What's new in beta 10: cm_Edit now supports parameters

Show packing speed in second progress bar when packing with internal ZIP packer General: Show searchable list of all open tabs with Ctrl + Shift + A (as in the Chrome browser) or right clicking on the rightmost edge of the tab headers

+ + (as in the Chrome browser) or right clicking on the rightmost edge of the tab headers Ignore list now supports entries for file system plugins and FTP servers (separate syntax)

Search with "Everything": Support search in indexed subfolders

Show full path with all parents in nested virtual folders, e.g. when accessing a phone

Show free and total space of Android devices in the base folder

Follow link files (*.lnk) pointing to directories relative to the current location, e.g. %WinDir%\explorer.exe ..\..\content

Inform other Total Commander instances on the same PC when the user changes the "Start" menu or button bars

In place rename, command line: Stop on Ctrl + Left / Right at extra non-alphanumeric characters

+ / at extra non-alphanumeric characters Standalone Lister, search, compare and synchronize dirs can be started maximized and minimized File operations: High speed packing and unpacking of ZIP and GZ files with modified libdeflate library

F5 copy: New overwrite mode "Rename older target files, skip newer"

copy: New overwrite mode "Rename older target files, skip newer" F5 copy, ftp/plugin transfers: Show transfer speed of the entire copy operation in the second progress bar when available

copy, ftp/plugin transfers: Show transfer speed of the entire copy operation in the second progress bar when available File system plugins and FTP: Show new option "Finish copying the current file" when aborting copying

Unpack ZIP files with ZSTD (by Facebook) compression

Unpack .zst (ZSTD) and .br (BROTLI) files Directory history: New style directory history list which is no longer based on a Windows menu

Quick search and quick filter support

Quick search in whole path by starting search strings with an asterisk

Right click context menu support with many options like opening the directory in the other panel or a new tab

Context menu, option to copy path to clipboard

Context menu, option to remove entries from history

Context menu, option to show all items when history thinning is enabled

Keep track of most frequently used directories and show them in the directory history in addition to the history entries

Keep list of frequently used directories synchronized between multiple Total Commander instances on the same PC Lister: Hex mode: highlighting in both text and hex representation of file content

Copy the selection to the clipboard as hexadecimal characters, with Ctrl + Shift + C or via the right-click menu Internal commands: CM_COPY, CM_RENMOV, CM_CREATESHORTCUT support parameters to set dialog box options

New tab commands: cm_RenameTab, cm_SetTabOption*, cm_SetAllTabsOption*, cm_OpenNewTabOther, cm_OpenNewTabBgOther

New quick search commands: cm_QuickSearch, cm_QuickSearch 1, cm_QuickFilter

New drive commands: cm_DriveContextMenu, cm_OpenDriveByIndex

New command line commands: cm_ShowCmdLineHistory, cm_AddFileNameToCmdline, cm_AddPathAndFileNameToCmdline

New internal command OPENBARMENU opens the passed .bar file as a dropdown menu Command line parameters in button bar/start menu: New parameter %y (lowercase) keeps other parameters and skips only list file parameters if the list is empty

New parameter %a (lowercase) includes all selected files from both panels in list parameters like %L

New parameter %|envvar| inserts environment variable envvar, e.g. %|windir| or %|$DESKTOP|