Home Assistant Core 2023.7.0

Versie 2023.7.0 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation gemaakt in Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie over Home Assistant verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons eigen Forum. De volledige releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hier te vinden; dit is de aankondiging daaruit:

The previous release was a big one, and this one is no different! This release brings in a change to Home Assistant, which we consider to be one of the biggest game changers of the past years: Services can now respond with data! It is such a fundamental change, which will allow for many new use cases and opens the gates for endless possibilities. I’m so excited about this one!

But that is not all; there is a lot more in store for you! Some of my favorites: The Bluetooth proxies are now lightning fast, copy ’n paste in dashboards, a new sentence trigger, and I love that a broken automation no longer disappears into thin air but now shows up in the UI marked as problematic. All-in-all, a great release packed with many new features and a lot of quality-of-life improvements. Enjoy the release!