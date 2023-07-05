Software-update: Home Assistant Core 2023.7.0

Home Assistant logo (75 pix) Versie 2023.7.0 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation gemaakt in Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie over Home Assistant verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons eigen Forum. De volledige releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hier te vinden; dit is de aankondiging daaruit:

2023.7: Responding services

The previous release was a big one, and this one is no different! This release brings in a change to Home Assistant, which we consider to be one of the biggest game changers of the past years: Services can now respond with data! It is such a fundamental change, which will allow for many new use cases and opens the gates for endless possibilities. I’m so excited about this one!

But that is not all; there is a lot more in store for you! Some of my favorites: The Bluetooth proxies are now lightning fast, copy ’n paste in dashboards, a new sentence trigger, and I love that a broken automation no longer disappears into thin air but now shows up in the UI marked as problematic. All-in-all, a great release packed with many new features and a lot of quality-of-life improvements. Enjoy the release!

Roel1966 5 juli 2023 23:14
Misschien toch wel een projectje voor als de donkere dagen weer voor de deur staan. Begin mij eigenlijk wel meer en meer te ergeren aan zoiets als de Google Home Assitant. Net datgene wat je dan wilt dan kan dan weer niet of je zit een uur te zoeken waar het ergens verstopt zit.
langestefan @Roel19666 juli 2023 00:57
Als je er eenmaal aan begint wordt het verslavend. Want er is zoveel mogelijk. Ik ben er inmiddels al 6 jaar mee bezig en het is nooit af, er is altijd wel wat nieuws om te bouwen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door langestefan op 23 juli 2024 15:44]

haam @langestefan6 juli 2023 10:27
Dat kan ik bevestigen.

Een paar jaar geleden begonnen met een enkele lamp, vooral voor de spielerij. Maar ook omdat ik rolluiken in het vooruitzicht had die ik zelf wilde besturen.

Mijn laatste toevoeging is een robotstofzuiger (Dreame D9 met Valetudo) die op gezette tijden een rondje langs de velden doet. Kan ook met de app van Valetudo zelf, maar da's niet leuk. En bedenk net ter plekke nog een extra trigger. Als de achterdeur op 1 dag meer dan x keer open en dicht is geweest, dan de robotstofzuiger een extra rondje laten doen alleen in de woonkamer.

Kan me nog herinneren dat ik me hier anderhalf jaar geleden nog afvroeg wat de werkelijk toegevoegde waarde was (je kunt veel dingen ook gewoon zelf doen), maar die fase ben ik ondertussen wel voorbij
Aardedraadje @haam8 juli 2023 12:55
Ik had een jaartje geleden Hue in-wall switch modules gekocht, om met een normale inbouw lichtschakelaar de Hue-lampen te bedienen. Alleen.. Die werkten helemaal niet met Hue Bridge v1.

Me licht bedonderd voelend, bedacht ik me dat ik ergens een Zigbee dongle had liggen, en heb een oud media-PC'tje omgetoverd tot Home Assistant servertje. De Hue Bridge heb demonstratief in een bak gegooid en nooit meer naar omgekeken.

Ondertussen draait het halve huis op HA.
- Uitlezen van de P1 meter (gas/licht)
- Uitlezen van de Enphase omvormers (Zonnepanelen)
- Slimmer aansturen van lampen, zoals gedimd inschakelen van lampen 's nachts bij een druk op de wandschakelaar.
- Automatisch uitschakelen van grootverbruikers na een bepaalde timeout (vriendinlief vergat de badkamerkachel nog wel eens :'( )
- Aansturen en uitlezen van de CV en convectorboosters
- Uitlezen van de mechanische ventilatie

En, ik denk nog het belangrijkste,
HA bespaart me het gebruik van ten minste 5 verschillende apps én ik heb alles in eigen beheer, dus geen data naar (buitenlandse) bedrijven en geen afhankelijkheid van cloud infrastructuur en apps.
Knorretje- @Aardedraadje8 juli 2023 20:27
Welk alternatief voor de in wall switches gebruik je?
Aardedraadje @Knorretje-8 juli 2023 22:05
Dat had ik duidelijker mogen beschrijven :)

Die wall switches gebruik ik nu gewoon, maar dan dus met Home Assistant. Philips' oude bridge ondersteunt het niet. Vandaar dat ik dus over ben gegaan op HA en de bridge heb weggedaan.
switchboy 5 juli 2023 22:30
Het enige nadeel is dat het YAML gebruikt wat nou niet echt hele fijne taal is. Ik haat indentation gevoeligheid met een passie. Als het iets complexer wordt dan doe dit wanneer dat of als je staat veranderingen wilt bewerkstelligen afhankelijk van meerdere entiteiten en tijd is het echt een pain.

Ja ja skill issues ik weet het. Ik zou gewoon graag TS, C# gebruiken.
Svrooij86 @switchboy5 juli 2023 23:12
Dan heb ik de app voor jouw…. https://netdaemon.xyz/

Met NetDeamon kan je al je automations maken in C#. En dat werkt dan in een losse docker container die via websockets real-time events van home assistant ontvangt.
GENETX @Svrooij865 juli 2023 23:41
En voor wie liever Python gebruikt: AppDaemon https://appdaemon.readthedocs.io/en/latest/
Rogers @Svrooij866 juli 2023 01:06
Jammer dat dat buiten HA moet draaien en een hoop gedoe lijkt. Als HA OS gebruiker dus ook geen optie.

Vind YAML ook een verschrikkelijke taal, C# zou een verademing zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Rogers op 23 juli 2024 15:44]

Vinnie.1234 @Svrooij866 juli 2023 09:50
Ik gebruik dit zelf ook en echt een verademing! Niks in dat Yaml gepruts, maar gewoon in code. Uiteindelijk kan je ook veel meer logica er in krijgen :)
douwepoel @switchboy5 juli 2023 22:34
YAML is inderdaad niet de meest fijne taal. Wat mij de laatste tijd echter veel helpt is 'kapotte' code/indentation even in ChatGPT gooien. Tot nu toe fixt 'ie alles wat er tegenaan gegooid wordt ;)
lenwar @douwepoel6 juli 2023 10:03
https://www.yamllint.com/
Of in een YAMLLint tool als je het niet in de cloud wil doen. (YAMLlint doet het lokaal in je browser met javascript)
Hij fixt het niet per se altijd, maar hij laat wel helder zien waar de fouten zitten.
r03n_d @switchboy5 juli 2023 22:32
Ik als leek kan beter met YAML omgaan dan met enig andere taal ook.
divvid @switchboy5 juli 2023 22:40
Tja, en TS of C#, daar heb ik dan weer een hekel aan… zo is er altijd wel wat.
JorisM @switchboy5 juli 2023 23:03
Ik vind als leek voor dit soort (voor mijn gebruik niet complexe) oplossingen YAML juist erg fijn werken:
- Duidelijk overzicht hoe alles genest is qua devices en services
- Je kunt alles makkelijk groeperen
- Als je configuration.yaml te lang wordt kun je het makkelijk opbreken in aparte YAML bestanden + mappen en deze includen in je configuration.yaml file.

Er zijn vast snellere en efficiëntere methodes en talen, maar daar is de leercurve dan weer hoger van lijkt mij.
MoonRaven @switchboy6 juli 2023 01:41
Gelukkig maar dat je steeds minder YAML hoeft te gebruiken. En ook voor automations kan je Node.RED gebruiken, wat het veel meer visueel maakt.
WizX @switchboy6 juli 2023 11:16
node-red al eens geprobeerd?
LittleWan @switchboy6 juli 2023 11:30
YAML is een superset van JSON. Ik heb het nog nooit in Home Assistant geprobeerd, maar in theorie kan je dus gewoon JSON gebruiken in plaats van YAML.
batteries4ever @switchboy7 juli 2023 15:29
Oops... ik zat aan HomeAssistant te denken, maar met YAML of C# ... laat maar zitten. Dat zou voor mij meteen reden zijn een Homey Pro te kopen als ik ooit uitgebreidere smart home zaken wil als mijn Hue lampen in sfeervolle scenes laten oplichten.
Serieus... dit is Tweakers dus iedereen mag zijn innere nerd volledige speelruimte geven ... maar vinden jullie het nou echt normaal dat je serieus gaat programmeren om een lamp aan te doen?

Ja je kunt je verwarming 2 graden lager zetten als je robotgrasmaaier klaar is en de koffie nog niet doorgelopen of je tante voor de voordeur staat maar precies hoe ver wil je daarin gaan? Ik heb het gevoel dat programma's die dergelijke scenario's bevatten weliswaar soms heel slimme complexe dingen kunnen doen, maar net zo vaak zaken fout, zodat er later nog een statement bij moet van ... of je tante en je neef voor de deur, behalve op woensdag want dan kijken jullie graag samen TV.
SemTecS @batteries4ever7 juli 2023 18:57
Gelukkig zijn de meeste zaken grafisch te doen. Als je daar niet uitkomt kun je met YAML verder. Dus in de basis zeker geen geprogrammeer om een lamp aan te doen, of een automatisering in elkaar te zetten hoor :)
Aardedraadje 5 juli 2023 21:50
Die responses zouden wel eens heel gaaf kunnen zijn, maar ik vind het concept nog een beetje lastig om te begrijpen.

Als ik het goed begrijp, krijg je nu dus de mogelijkheid om bij bepaalde commando's/services weer een trigger te genereren die andere automations weer op kunnen pakken.
langestefan @Aardedraadje5 juli 2023 21:57
Zie het als een GET call. Service calls waren eigenlijk altijd simpele commando's, nu kun je ook informatie opvragen. Dus in plaats van dat je al die informatie in entities zet (die wellicht out of date zijn) kun je de data nu async opvragen.
Joostlek @Aardedraadje6 juli 2023 01:05
Je kan hem ook gebruiken voor bijvoorbeeld dure API calls, denk aan Google maps route berekening, als je je (uit mijn hoofd) meer dan twee routes erin zet zit je al vol over de API limiet heen (want die checkt hij momenteel dan 24/7). Met deze aanpassing kan je bijvoorbeeld een automation maken die ziet dat je afspraak op locatie x is, en dan het direct even voor je uitzoekt. Eenmalig.
Splorky @Aardedraadje6 juli 2023 08:01
Misschien heb ik het mis, maar dit maak ik er uit op, bijvoorbeeld:

Commando: lamp aan (slider gaat visueel naar een staat die niet aan of uit is)
Response: ik ben aan (slider gàat visueel naar aan stand) on plaats van een standaard 'ok ik heb je berecht ontvangen, zonder status feedback'

Hier voor zou er extra communicatie nodig zijn geweest waarbij het 'ik ben aan' een eigen tcp bericht zou zijn.
wlang @Aardedraadje6 juli 2023 08:23
Ik ben heel blij met deze nieuwe service.
Normaal met een calender zie je de status van het eerstvolgende/huidige evenement.
Dus als ik bijv een evenement heb van 7:00-9:00 dan zie ik om 8:30 niet wat hierna komt (dan geeft hij -90 minuten aan).
Nu kan ik dit wel opvragen waardoor ik anders kan acteren met mn verwarming / verlichting.
JaapB 6 juli 2023 07:39
Een aantal keren me gewaagd aan een start met home-assistant als vervanger van domoticz maar op de één of andere manier loop ik al bij de eerste stappen aan tegen dingen die niet herkend worden en stappen die gemaakt moeten worden bij implementatie.

Voorlopig maar geen nieuwe poging doen, misschien is het iets om in de wintermaanden maar weer eens uit te testen.
Pixelmagic @JaapB6 juli 2023 08:20
Side by side installeren en stapje voor stapje devices en automations overzetten, zo is het mij gelukt. Ging achteraf gezien best goed, zelfs na 5+ jaar Domoticz. Ben gezien de huidige staat van Domoticz en gebrek aan nieuwe dingen er erg blij mee dat ik over ben, zeker nu afgelopen maanden er erg veel nieuws komt.
pc_freak1 @Pixelmagic6 juli 2023 09:51
hoe heb je je tasmota devices in HA gekregen?
ik loop er tegen aan dat ik ze graag tegelijkertijd in HA en DZ wil hebben draaien voor de overgangsperiode. maar HA wil ze niet herkennen.
Hs82H @pc_freak16 juli 2023 12:09
Dat kan het makkelijkste via MQTT. Laat je tasmota devices daar naartoe schrijven/lezen en Home Assistant en Domoticz kunnen dat ook allebei benaderen
pc_freak1 @Hs82H6 juli 2023 12:35
dat heb ik ook, maar homeassistant discovert ze helaas niet
Xenir @pc_freak16 juli 2023 21:30
Home assistant Tasmota integratie geladen en in je Tasmota device /Setoption 19 0 uitgevoerd?

Zie hier.
batteries4ever @Xenir7 juli 2023 15:41
Deze discussie laat precies zien waarom ik nog niet tegen betaling naar HA zou overstappen. Geinig als hobby maar werkelijk volslagen onpraktisch.
Pixelmagic @pc_freak16 juli 2023 21:56
Wat @Xenir zegt, integratie gebruiken en het werkt, mqtt kan ook maar is meer werk.
JaapB @Pixelmagic6 juli 2023 11:32
Naast rolluiken volgens RTS, temperatuursensoren en schakelaars op zigbee en zwave ook nog eens lichtmetingen en regenmeter. Al met al bleef het lastig om te installeren en als dat al niet netjes lukt dan is het programmeren al niet nodig.
Domoticz draait hier dan ook al zo ongeveer vanaf het begin met alle nukken en grillen en soms onlogische keuzes.

Maar wie weet eens naast elkaar zetten en dan de tijd nemen om dingen over te zetten.
JorisM @JaapB6 juli 2023 14:57
Als het doet wat het doen moet, het stabiel draait, je weet hoe het werkt en er op kunt vertrouwen is er niet direct aanleiding om over te stappen naar HA, toch? 🙂

Tenzij de (consequent logisch onlogisch) logica je tegen gaat gaat staan of gek maakt, of dat je echt tegen beperkingen aan loopt of dingen mist die in HA wel kunnen, maar niet in Domoticz.
JaapB @JorisM8 juli 2023 07:43
Is ook zeker waar. En na 8 jaar ben ik grotendeels aan de nukken gewend, kan ik met Dashticz mooie dashboards maken en werkt datgene wat moet werken ook gewoon.
holoduke51 5 juli 2023 21:37
Home assistant is echt zo goed geworden. Er is echt geen enkele concurrent die ook maar een beetje in de buurt komt. Toegankelijk en super veel ondersteuning. Zwave, zigbee, wifi alles kan je door elkaar draaien met super veel hardware support.
Daftman380 @holoduke516 juli 2023 00:14
Het is absoluut een prettig pakket om als starter mee te beginnen en voor je het doorhebt, voel je je een hele specialist. Paar simpele tutorials en je hebt een leuk dashboard. Heb je het op een Pi draaien, usb naar P1 kabel om je slimme meter aan te sluiten en je hebt een volwaardig energie dashboard (na wat instellingen).

Wat ik echter wel jammer vind is dat het toch niet echt volledig zorgeloos is.
Nadeel is dat ik het allemaal anderhalf jaar geleden heb ingesteld en Honeywell (grmbl) heeft koppeling met Evohome systeem wat ik heb, kapot gemaakt/weggehaald (ouder systeem wat via cloud liep).
2 rolgordijnmotortjes speciaal geprogrammeerd dat het niet via de cloud ging, werken ineens niet meer want integratie is niet goed meer ofzo.
Lijkt niet de schuld te zijn van HA maar als eindgebruiker werkt het gewoon niet meer. En omdat het anderhalf jaar geleden is, zit ik er niet meer diep genoeg in om het snel op te lossen.

Mijn punt is, je moet ermee bezig blijven, om bij te blijven. Het is niet iets om aan te zetten en niet meer naar om te kijken.
Ondanks dat het een leuke hobby is, zie ik ook zeker de waarde van een "niet meer naar omkijken" systeem.
Pjotter87 @Daftman3806 juli 2023 10:35
Ik denk dat de kunst is om Home Assistant zoveel mogelijk lokaal te laten draaien.
Toen ik met HA ben begonnen heb ik mij zelf altijd voor gehouden om er voor te zorgen dat het kan draaien zonder internet verbinding.
Dus geen apparaten die via een cloud lopen. Het moet allemaal via de lokale wifi of zigbee werken.
Automatische updates van alles uit. Als het werkt werkt het en ik kijk zelf wel wanneer ik tijd heb dat ik een keer iets update.
Op betrouwbare hardware. (dus geen sd kaartjes)

Draait hier al een aantal jaren zonder problemen
!GN!T!ON @Pjotter876 juli 2023 14:54
Ik probeer hetzelfde principe te volgen. Over het algemeen werkt dit ook veel prettiger in dagelijks gebruik. Dingen reageren veel sneller als het niet eerst over het internet naar een cloud omgeving gestuurd hoeft te worden.
Daftman380 @Pjotter8710 juli 2023 09:06
Alles lokaal was ook mijn uitgangspunt. Alles zo veel mogelijk lokaal.

Bij de radiator knoppen lukte me dat niet (gemis aan kennis of compatibiliteit (of beiden)).
Bij rolgordijn motortjes komt door mn onbedwongen updatedrang.
Ik had niet moeten (hoeven) updaten.

Nadeel van niet updaten is dat sommige functionaliteiten er nog niet zijn. Naast dat ik oude en chinese rommel wil aansturen, wil ik ook een hip energiedashboard hebben. Die dualiteit is niet ideaal als je niet full-time ermee bezig wil zijn. 8)7
Pjotter87 @Daftman38010 juli 2023 09:27
Ik vindt dat dus juist een voordeel als je niet automatisch update.
Ik kan nu zelf inplannen wanneer ik tijd heb om er weer even in te duiken. Bij automatisch moet je meteen wat doen als er iets weer niet werkt. Met soms het probleem dat bijv. addons nog niet up to date zijn met de nieuwste HA versie.
langestefan @Daftman3806 juli 2023 00:54
De development van HA draait grotendeels op vrijwilligers. Dat heeft nadelen en voordelen, zoals je al gemerkt hebt. Grote voordeel is dat er enorm veel features toegevoegd worden iedere release, ik las dat er iets van 800 pull requests per maand zijn. Groot nadeel is dat een developer soms stopt (en helaas soms zelfs door overlijden), en als de integratie niet onderhouden wordt dan gaat deze al vrij snel kapot want HA staat niet stil. Je zou er voor kunnen kiezen om wat minder vaak te updaten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door langestefan op 23 juli 2024 15:44]

batteries4ever @Daftman3807 juli 2023 15:36
Hier ligt precies het probleem van smart homes... het zou handig zijn en tijd en moeite moeten besparen, maar dingen zijn snel zo complex en werken niet probleemloos, dat je nu meer tijd kwijt bent aan je rolgordijnmotorbesturing (leuke voor Scrabble) dan je de rest van je leven zou besteden aan het handmatig rolgordijnen op en neer halen.
Ik heb Hue en redelijk complexe besturing via iConnectHue ... maar niet vergeleken met HA en iets wat altijd werkt, terwijl animaties al helemaal niet met de hand gaan, en het werkt vrijwel altijd, soms bereikt een Zigbee signaal een lamp niet en is duidelijk minder werk dan elke avond zo'n 20 lampen in de woonkamer aan te doen... daar levert de effort meer resultaat als de handelingen die het vervangt.
Xypod13 5 juli 2023 21:54
Elke release krijg weer super nuttige features die het constant verbeteren. Ben vooral benieuwd naar Assist, ben Google Assistant helemaal beu: reageert niet, reageert verkeerd, langzaam, etc. Als assist wake word detection krijgt switch ik onmiddelijk.
JorisM @Xypod135 juli 2023 23:13
Dit dus.

Als er in de toekomst nog een kant-en-klaar opensource USB microfoon / speaker kitje zoals b.v. ReSpeaker uit komt dan ben ik weer om om weer stem gestuurd mijn smarthome aan te sturen.
Xypod13 @JorisM6 juli 2023 01:12
De Atom Echo is een superkleine ESP met een speaker en microfoon. Lijkt me geweldig om deze rond het huis te hebben en overal een snelle en correcte stemassistent te hebben.
slelieveld @Xypod136 juli 2023 05:13
Superleuk drama ding. Zeer zacht geluid en microfoon is ook van 'slechte' kwaliteit
JorisM @Xypod136 juli 2023 10:35
Zag deze voorbij komen bij een demo video van Home Assistant. Leuk om goedkoop voice activated dingen mee te testen, maar vziw moet je eerst een knopje of schakelaar indrukken voordat je er in kunt praten en is het eenrichtingsverkeer, dus zonder dat ie tegen je terug praat.

Er zijn vast legio mogelijkheden waarvoor zo'n apparaatje handig is, maar voor mijn gebruik (handsfree met wakeword op een afstand van max. 6 meter) ga ik denk ik toch iets anders zoeken 🙂

Het liefste zou ik iets willen gebruiken dat lijkt op een Amazon Echo Dot, maar dan met USB (geen WiFi) aangesloten op m'n Pi 4, met als bonus dat HA dit native en lokaal (zonder cloud) ondersteunt.
Afspelen van muziek of extra cloud functionaliteit zoals het weer opvragen hoeft dan voor mij niet zo.

[Reactie gewijzigd door JorisM op 23 juli 2024 15:44]

!GN!T!ON @Xypod136 juli 2023 14:51
Ik gebruik het momenteel nog niet omdat al mijn 'smart' devices met microfoon / luidspreker allemaal alleen werken met Google Assistant, Bixby of Siri (denk Sonos, galaxy watch, etc). Op al deze devices de assistenten dus ook uitgeschakeld, ik hoef die wiretaps niet in mijn huis.

Als ik de assistent lokaal kan draaien zou ik het direct gebruiken, maar ja die devices zijn niet in te stellen om met HA te werken. Kan nu gaan klooien met ESP bordjes en zelf wat bouwen, maar dat is weer extra devices, extra stroom, extra onderhoud. Zou graag zien dat die vendor lockin van de grote drie eraf gaat en je je eigen diensten kan koppelen, maar dit gaat denk ik nooit gebeuren.
Kroesss 6 juli 2023 08:49
Okee, ik wil beginnen met HomeAssistant. Ik heb jaren lang domoticz gehad met een paar leuke dingen (P1 poort uitlezen met een zelf geprogrammeerde Arduino, watermeter, een heleboel lampen via klik-aan-klik-uit, OTGW tussen de thermostaat en ketel).

Nou is die Domoticz-installatie al een paar jaar overleden, en het plan was toen al om HA te gaan gebruiken. Dat is door real-life situaties blijven liggen, maar inmiddels heb ik een Pi4, en ik heb maar gelijk een Skyconnect erbij gekocht, want klik-aan-klik-uit werkt ook niet altijd geweldig.

Wat is voor mij nu het beste punt om te beginnen met tutorial of pagina's lezen (of youtube kijken). Het schijnt namelijk qua concept wel totaal anders te werken als Domoticz, en ik merk dat ik er daarom toch wel tegenop kijk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Kroesss op 23 juli 2024 15:44]

ComputerGekkie @Kroesss6 juli 2023 09:15
Begin bij de getting started guide van Home assistant zelf. Die is echt super goed!
edterbak 5 juli 2023 22:17
Ik kan zelf vooral niet wachten tot dat de Alexa/Google speakers en straks ook HomeAssistant speakers AI gaan gebruiken om te snappen wat je bedoeld.
De intentie door context van de gebruiker.
Geen exacte phrases, waarbij als je 2 woordjes per ongeluk omwisselt, de speaker je niet meer snapt. OF wat anders doet.

Straks hopelijk met HomeAssistant deze intereactie, met privacy. Ik zeg, kom maar op :D
batteries4ever @edterbak7 juli 2023 15:44
Begrijp je... ik heb met voor Alexa een aantal commando's gedefinieerd met Macros eraan om dat soort dingen te vermijden. Alexa: "dark" "light" good morning" "good night" .
n0m0r3 5 juli 2023 21:32
ik wacht ff op de .1 release
DWattel @n0m0r35 juli 2023 22:07
Die is er al! En al weer weg.
Tijdens installatie gebeurde er niets, en na een herstart was het weer de 7.0 als update.

[Reactie gewijzigd door DWattel op 23 juli 2024 15:44]

witterholt @DWattel5 juli 2023 22:18
Wellicht was je in de war met de Supervisor update welke wel versie 7.1 heeft: https://github.com/home-a...or/releases/tag/2023.07.1
edterbak @witterholt5 juli 2023 22:20
Dat zal het zijn.
Ik zie ze beiden staan.
Home Assistant Core 2023.7.0
Home Assistant Supervisor 2023.07.1
langestefan @edterbak6 juli 2023 00:56
Supervisor update zichzelf trouwens automatisch, echter komt soms toch die melding voor korte tijd tevoorschijn. Verdwijnt vanzelf weer
AJediIAm @n0m0r35 juli 2023 22:36
De .0 is de best geteste release en bevat minder bugs dan de .1
MDXTweaker @n0m0r37 juli 2023 09:47
2023.7.1 is er nu
Hs82H 6 juli 2023 11:30
.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hs82H op 23 juli 2024 15:44]

