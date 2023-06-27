TechSmith heeft versie 23.1.0 van Camtasia voor Windows en macOS uitgebracht. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om op een eenvoudige manier video's te maken voor trainingen en presentaties. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan een video over de werking van een bepaalde applicatie die met een voice-over wordt toegelicht, of een PowerPoint-presentatie samengevoegd met een opname van een lezing. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de mogelijkheden op een rijtje worden gezet. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features Editor Variable Speed Playback Added Variable Speed Playback. Licensing Added option to purchase an individual subscription license. Visual Effects Added Reflection Visual Effect.

Changed the Open Visual Effects Tab Shortcut from “L” to “X”.

Updated tool panel previews for some Visual Effects. Exporter Added ability to Exporter Produce from Command Line.

Added ability to Export and import exporter presets via campackage.

Added ability to Show estimated production time in the progress dialog on export.

Added a warning to warn users about the upcoming retirement of the legacy export option.

Added a warning to warn users not to save projects on in cloud-backed directories. Editor Canvas Rulers Added ability to Hide/Show Canvas Rulers via right-click. Playhead Updated selection region behavior when interacting with the playhead. Bug Fixes Performance Improved timeline performance when cursor keyframes are shown.

Improved timeline performance when media contain stitches. Recorder Fixed a bug that could cause Bluetooth audio outputs to become silent when selected in the Recorder.

Fixed a bug that prevented users from unassigning more than one keyboard shortcut in the Recorder. Speech-to-Text Fixed a crash that could occur if Speech-to-Text was canceled.

Fixed a bug that could cause Speech-to-Text captions to be added at an incorrect time.- Miscellaneous Users are now prompted for a license key if Sign-In fails.

Fixed a crash that could occur when zooming out of the Canvas.

Fixed a crash that could occur if a system had a 32-bit version of WebView2 installed.

Fixed a bug that could cause the active cursor to be displayed with the wrong color.

Fixed a bug that could cause custom keyboard shortcuts to remain when Delete User Data was selected on uninstall.

Fixed a bug that could cause the selection handles to be rendered incorrectly during playback.