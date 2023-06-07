Software-update: Total Commander 11.00 bèta 6

Total Commander logo (75 pix)De zesde bètarelease van het bestandsbeheerprogramma Total Commander versie 11.00 is uitgekomen. Dit programma kan als vervanging voor Windows Verkenner worden gebruikt en doordat het scherm in tweeën is gesplitst, is het eenvoudig om bestanden te kopiëren. Het programma kan echter veel meer. Zo zijn er diverse manieren om bestanden aan te passen, zijn een ingebouwde ftp-client en een multirename-tool aanwezig, en is er ondersteuning voor een groot aantal compressieformaten. Verder kan de functionaliteit met plug-ins worden uitgebreid. De complete changelog voor de 11.00-serie is op deze pagina in te zien. De belangrijkste veranderingen die we in versie 11 aantreffen, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

What's new in beta 6:
  • 7z.exe or 7zg.exe can now also be used as an external zip packer
  • cm_OpenDriveByIndex supports negative parameters
  • The command line now also supports internal commands with parameters
General:
  • Show searchable list of all open tabs with Ctrl+Shift+A (as in the Chrome browser) or right clicking on the rightmost edge of the tab headers
  • Ignore list now supports entries for file system plugins and FTP servers (separate syntax)
  • Search with "Everything": Support search in indexed subfolders
  • Show full path with all parents in nested virtual folders, e.g. when accessing a phone
  • Show free and total space of Android devices in the base folder
  • Follow link files (*.lnk) pointing to directories relative to the current location, e.g. %WinDir%\explorer.exe ..\..\content
  • Inform other Total Commander instances on the same PC when the user changes the "Start" menu or button bars
  • In place rename, command line: Stop on Ctrl+Left/Right at extra non-alphanumeric characters
  • Standalone Lister, search, compare and synchronize dirs can be started maximized and minimized
File operations:
  • High speed packing and unpacking of ZIP and GZ files with modified libdeflate library
  • F5 copy: New overwrite mode "Rename older target files, skip newer"
  • F5 copy, ftp/plugin transfers: Show transfer speed of the entire copy operation in the second progress bar when available
  • File system plugins and FTP: Show new option "Finish copying the current file" when aborting copying
  • Unpack ZIP files with ZSTD (by Facebook) compression
  • Unpack .zst (ZSTD) and .br (BROTLI) files
Directory history:
  • New style directory history list which is no longer based on a Windows menu
  • Quick search and quick filter support
  • Quick search in whole path by starting search strings with an asterisk
  • Right click context menu support with many options like opening the directory in the other panel or a new tab
  • Context menu, option to copy path to clipboard
  • Context menu, option to remove entries from history
  • Context menu, option to show all items when history thinning is enabled
  • Keep track of most frequently used directories and show them in the directory history in addition to the history entries
  • Keep list of frequently used directories synchronized between multiple Total Commander instances on the same PC
Lister:
  • Hex mode: highlighting in both text and hex representation of file content
  • Copy the selection to the clipboard as hexadecimal characters, with Ctrl+Shift+C or via the right-click menu
Internal commands:
  • CM_COPY, CM_RENMOV, CM_CREATESHORTCUT support parameters to set dialog box options
  • New tab commands: cm_RenameTab, cm_SetTabOption*, cm_SetAllTabsOption*, cm_OpenNewTabOther, cm_OpenNewTabBgOther
  • New quick search commands: cm_QuickSearch, cm_QuickSearch 1, cm_QuickFilter
  • New drive commands: cm_DriveContextMenu, cm_OpenDriveByIndex
  • New command line commands: cm_ShowCmdLineHistory, cm_AddFileNameToCmdline, cm_AddPathAndFileNameToCmdline
  • New internal command OPENBARMENU opens the passed .bar file as a dropdown menu
Command line parameters in button bar/start menu:
  • New parameter %y (lowercase) keeps other parameters and skips only list file parameters if the list is empty
  • New parameter %a (lowercase) includes all selected files from both panels in list parameters like %L
  • New parameter %|envvar| inserts environment variable envvar, e.g. %|windir| or %|$DESKTOP|

Total Commander

Versienummer 11.00 bèta 6
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Ghisler
Download https://www.ghisler.com/1100_beta.htm
Bestandsgrootte 6,13MB
Licentietype Shareware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 07-06-2023 20:12
6 • submitter: danmark_ori

07-06-2023 • 20:12

6

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Ghisler

Update-historie

29-05 Total Commander 11.58 RC1 1
21-05 Total Commander 11.57a RC1 3
07-05 Total Commander 11.57 26
26-03 Total Commander 11.57 RC1 10
27-02 Total Commander 11.57 bèta 1 8
08-'25 Total Commander 11.56 16
08-'25 Total Commander 11.56 RC1 2
06-'25 Total Commander 11.55 10
06-'25 Total Commander 11.55 RC 7 4
06-'25 Total Commander 11.55 RC 6 3
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Gerard001a 7 juni 2023 20:30
Echt een programma dat doet wat het moet doen, ik gebruikt het werkelijk dagelijks.
Het is al jaren het eerste programma wat ik installeer bij een schone Windows :)
En al jaren blij met mijn betaalde licentie :)
Echt een programma wat de prijs waard is en onder de bekende layout erg up to date wordt gehouden 👍
FreshMaker @Gerard001a7 juni 2023 21:51
Vooral.dat laatste.
Niet onnodig de gui veranderen omdat we een jaar verder zijn.
Alleen aanpassen wat noodzakelijk is, en waar (wat) vraag naar is.
Na volgens mij al zo'n 25j gebruik blijven de features me verbazen.
Ooit de aftrap gemaakt met Norton Commander, en nooit meer teruggekeken.

Zelfs op mijn Linux apparaatjes installeer ik als eerste MC, gevolgd door tmux
Gerard001a @FreshMaker7 juni 2023 22:15
We zijn blijkbaar dus fan's van TC en dat al vele jaren 😀👍
Tijgert 7 juni 2023 23:53
Zelf ben ik fan van Total Commander Ultima Prime.
Dat is een heel pakket met allerlei extra’s en tweaks.
hvveen 8 juni 2023 09:38
Licentie #5301 ...... al jaren een zeer tevreden gebruiker. _/-\o_
DarkShaDows @hvveen8 juni 2023 15:26
#8121 hier, na al die jaren nog steeds door geen enkel programma geëvenaard _/-\o_

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