Versie 2023.6.0 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation gemaakt in Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie over Home Assistant verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons eigen Forum. De volledige releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hier te vinden; dit is de aankondiging daaruit:

Home Assistant Core 2023.6! Get ready for a classic, old-fashioned, jam-packed release! I am excited about so many things being shipped in this release that it is hard to pick a favorite. This release has it all. Being able to directly use and back up my Home Assistant configuration to my network storage is absolutely incredible! But I also really enjoy the new and clean integrations dashboard and pages.

The feature that greatly improved the Home Approval Factor in my household is definitely the addition of the new favorite colors in the light dialogs. Enjoy the release!