Software-update: Home Assistant Core 2023.6.0

Home Assistant logo (75 pix) Versie 2023.6.0 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation gemaakt in Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie over Home Assistant verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons eigen Forum. De volledige releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hier te vinden; dit is de aankondiging daaruit:

2023.6: Network storage, favorite light colors, new integrations dashboard

Home Assistant Core 2023.6! Get ready for a classic, old-fashioned, jam-packed release! I am excited about so many things being shipped in this release that it is hard to pick a favorite. This release has it all. Being able to directly use and back up my Home Assistant configuration to my network storage is absolutely incredible! But I also really enjoy the new and clean integrations dashboard and pages.

The feature that greatly improved the Home Approval Factor in my household is definitely the addition of the new favorite colors in the light dialogs. Enjoy the release!

Home Assistant

Versienummer 2023.6.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Home Assistant
Download https://home-assistant.io/getting-started/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 07-06-2023 21:50
129 • submitter: Frenck

07-06-2023 • 21:50

129

Submitter: Frenck

Bron: Home Assistant

Update-historie

06-08 Home Assistant 2026.8.0 21
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Operations 7 juni 2023 22:43
Weet iemand hoe je die Sensors zo doet als in dat plaatje (begeleidende tekst over de update)? Ik heb ze gewoon als entiteiten onder elkaar (lijstje / rijtje ) staan en dan gedetecteerd/niet gedetecteerd ernaast.

Lijkt een beetje op de "knop" kaart met dan klikoptie uit. Alleen als ik dat doe krijg ik er 1 per kaart dus dat is het denk ik niet.
lenwar
@Operations8 juni 2023 10:39
Als je je dashboards een beetje 'sexyer' wilt hebben. Kijk dan is naar Mushroom cards in HACS
https://github.com/piitaya/lovelace-mushroom

Dat zijn een x-aantal kaarten waar je best makkelijk een mooi dashboard mee kan maken. Althans. Het is natuurlijk even wat werk, maar ik ben er best blij mee:

https://tweakers.net/foto...F63XiORBpHO6mYAoGRj44.jpg
https://tweakers.net/foto...JpgD9wZ0hxMUYKm2K5pIK.jpg
https://tweakers.net/foto...n8ztGYiCkZPMaCllWB4mW.jpg
https://tweakers.net/foto...tJzsNDv4WcXlYwRhgYU3F.jpg
https://tweakers.net/foto...6oT3O1ExFzE2GZ6PmiAlG.jpg

De icoontjes van bijvoorbeeld lampen en klimaat veranderen van vorm en kleur als er lampen of thermostaatknoppen aan/uit staan. Bovenin bij de 'chips' (die hele kleine plaatjes) zijn ook dynamisch gekleurd en/of ingevuld.

Je kan met die mushroom cards dus ook gewoon zo'n kaart maken met alleen een bewegingsensor.


Waar ik op het moment nog mee bezig ben is een soort 'beveiliging' stukje, waar alle bewegingsensoren, rookmelders e.d. samenkomen. Ook ben ik nog bezig met een stukje waar alle batterijstatussen samenkomen. Maar die zijn nog niet af.
Operations @lenwar8 juni 2023 11:56
Ja "beveiliging stukje" zoals jij het noemt wil ik uit eindelijk ook naar toe. Inclusief een fysieke keypad op de muur.

Zal is kijken naar die mushroom kaarten. Heb wel HACS op mijn HASS maar doe er eigenlijk niks mee.
bytemaster460 @Operations7 juni 2023 23:02
Is dat niet de Glance Card?
Operations @bytemaster4607 juni 2023 23:28
Lijkt er wel op :) morgen even goed bekijken. Thanks!
Ascathon @Operations7 juni 2023 23:12
Denk wat ouder plaatje dus veel styling is anders, maar volgens mij kun je dat wel bereiken met de grid card. Met daar in weer een card per sensor. Van type naar wens.
Muncher 7 juni 2023 22:22
Beetje off-topic maar toch. Wie heeft een tip voor een apparaatje om je stroomverbruik af te lezen in de meterkast? Ik had de slimmelezer+ maar die is helaas gesneuveld. (https://www.zuidwijk.com/product/slimmelezer-plus/)

Edit: meteen maar die P1 besteld. Dank!

[Reactie gewijzigd door Muncher op 22 juli 2024 14:35]

vosManz @Muncher7 juni 2023 23:21
Moet het via het netwerk? Ik heb mijn Home Assistant in de meterkast staan, en heb de P1 direct op Home Assistant aangesloten met een P1-USB kabel (bijv deze: https://www.nodo-shop.nl/...0-p1-meter-usb-kabel.html), dat werkt prima met de DSMR integratie.
wortelsoft @vosManz8 juni 2023 07:04
Blijft dat goed werken bij jou? Ik heb iedere keer na een os upgrade of een reboot dat ik me moet afvragen of het nog werkt. Nu al weer dagen dat, dat ding niks doet. Vermoed een soort sync issue tussen virtualisatie laag en dsmr reader, want als ik een andere usb poort gebruik gaat het soms ineens werken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door wortelsoft op 22 juli 2024 14:35]

vosManz @wortelsoft8 juni 2023 09:03
Ja hoor, ik gebruik het al jaren zo en nog nooit problemen mee gehad :)
tvtech @vosManz8 juni 2023 10:28
dank voor de tip! Ik gebruik ook al een paar jaar een kabel maar die geeft allemaal errors:

2023-06-08 10:26:18.800 WARNING (MainThread) [dsmr_parser.clients.protocol] Invalid telegram. The CRC checksum '4314' does not match the expected '44115'
2023-06-08 10:26:19.799 WARNING (MainThread) [dsmr_parser.clients.protocol] Invalid telegram. The CRC checksum '17360' does not match the expected '14820

Nu heb ik een Landis en Gyr 360 en daar hebben ze een aparte kabel voor. Gelijk maar besteld, kijken of deze de fouten niet geeft. De log loopt nl nogal vol
xirixiz @tvtech9 juni 2023 00:21
Ah, dat is eenvoudig op te lossen vermoed ik. Ik denk dat je de versie verkeerd hebt staan v4 ipv v5.

https://www.home-assistant.io/integrations/dsmr/
tvtech @xirixiz9 juni 2023 08:00
Dank voor de tip. Het blijkt dat je alleen de versie kunt kiezen bij het installeren dus de integratie verwijderd en opnieuw geïnstalleerd. Je hebt 5L 5S en ik dacht 5B en dan 5 en 4 enz. Bij 5 krijg ik een elektriciteit en gas meter, alleen heb ik geen gas. Kies ik 4 dan krijgt hij geen verbinding. Kies ik 5B dan heb ik alleen elektra. Maar in de log blijven de errors voorbij komen helaas. Vandaag komt het nieuwe kabeltje binnen dus ik ben benieuwd of dat wel werkt.
tvtech @xirixiz10 juni 2023 08:49
Nieuwe kabeltje krijgt op 1 settimg verbinding maar dan toch komt er niets binnen. De Landis en Gyr 360 is het probleem, blijkbaar heb ik nog geluk dat hij het uberhaupt doet
CAP-Team @wortelsoft8 juni 2023 11:12
P1 kabel rechtstreeks op HA (via Proxmox) werkt bij mij prima.
wortelsoft @CAP-Team8 juni 2023 13:58
Wat is proxmox? Ik heb een home assistant blue (odroid N2) met daarop Home assistant os.
Ryen @wortelsoft8 juni 2023 15:42
Proxmox is (o.a.) een virtualisatietool. Op de Odroid niet relevant.
dixet @wortelsoft8 juni 2023 15:15
Klinkt alsof je integratie naar de fysieke USB poort wijst. Die wil bij rebooten wel eens een ander nummertje krijgen. Dat had ik met m'n Zigbee dongel.

Verwijst hij naar /dev/ttyUSB0 oid? Dan kan dat de volgende keer /dev/ttyUSB1 zijn. Verklaart ook waarom wisselen van poort soms je probleem oplost

Permanente oplossing is verwijzen naar de USB poort met het apparaat ID, zoiets: /dev/serial/by-id/usb-id-of-P1
De ID kan je vinden zie je in het hardwareoverzicht van HA, bij de gekoppelde USB poort

[Reactie gewijzigd door dixet op 22 juli 2024 14:35]

wortelsoft @dixet8 juni 2023 15:42
Dat zou goed kunnen wat je zegt, moet alleen dan gaan zoeken of ik ook kan vinden wat je bedoelt.
wortelsoft @dixet8 juni 2023 17:26
Kom er achter dat mijn P1 kabel dus helemaal niet te bekennen is momenteel. Ik ga hem maar eens aan de pc hangen. Misschien is dat ding gewoon stuk.
lbuijk @wortelsoft9 juni 2023 22:53
Ik gebruik deze: http://www.esp8266thingies.nl/wp/shop/
Na een upgrade van 2022.9 naar een 2023 release kan ik deze via de DSMR integratie niet meer aan de praat krijgen. Iemand anders én deze ervaring én een oplossing?
hbt68 @vosManz8 juni 2023 12:45
ik heb een dsmr error na 2023.6.0 update. platform does not support setup ofzo iets zegt, moet het nog uitzoeken.
Oon @Muncher7 juni 2023 22:36
HomeWizard P1 meter. Er zijn DIY oplossingen, maar die van HomeWizard is niet duurder dan de meeste alternatieven en werkt gewoon goed, als je 'm via Home Assistant gebruikt dan heb je ook geen betaald abonnement nodig ofzo.
langestefan @Oon8 juni 2023 11:03
Als je HA server in de meterkast hangt dan kun je ook een P1 naar USB kabel gebruiken, werkt net zo goed.
Oon @langestefan8 juni 2023 11:06
Mijn 4U server van 50kg past niet in de meterkast, maar voor mensen met een kleine HA installatie die op een Pi draait is dat inderdaad prima :)

Maar ik zou toch altijd de HomeWizard P1-meter aanraden, die werkt met een app die je ook vanaf je telefoon kunt bereiken en je realtime inzicht geeft. Voor historische gegevens vind ik Home Assistant fijner, maar voor realtime inzicht wint de app toch wel. Zo'n bestaand consumentenproduct kun je ook zonder gedoe bij bijv. je ouders in de meterkast hangen (die geen Home Assistant hebben draaien) zodat zij ook inzicht hebben, want die heeft geen afhankelijkheden behalve stroom (via de P1-poort of een adapter) en wifi.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Oon op 22 juli 2024 14:35]

twiet @Oon8 juni 2023 13:19
Is de HomeWizard geen clouddienst? Dat is namelijk iets dat veel HA gebruikers nou net niet willen..
Oon @twiet8 juni 2023 13:20
Ligt er maar net aan wat je doel is. HomeWizard's P1-meter heeft een API die ook lokaal te benaderen is, maar komt standaard inderdaad met een clouddienst.
Jogai @twiet8 juni 2023 21:13
Het is cloud ja, maar als je niet betaald heb je inzicht in de laatste 365 dagen. Voor verder terug is integratie met HA fijn. Gaat via lokale api, dus kan je in je router de clouddiensten blokkeren als je dat echt wil voorkomen.
langestefan @Oon8 juni 2023 11:22
Heb een NAS, daar hangt de USB kabel aan en dat wordt dan uitgelezen door de DSMR integratie in HA.

Ik zou juist niet de homewizard aanraden, die werkt op wifi en is duurder dan een kabel. En wat heb je aan die app als je HA hebt, je kan die data gewoon live laten zien in een mooie apex charts card ofzo.
Lau1406 @Muncher7 juni 2023 22:25
Kan je niet nog een slimmelezer+ bestellen?
Muncher @Lau14067 juni 2023 22:31
Deze maakt slecht verbinding met WiFi (AP staat 4 meter verder op). Verder lijkt hij niet meer te booten, geen idee waarom. Heb hem aan USB-C gehangen, maakt ook geen verschil. Moet dan aan de slag met een seriële aansluiting. Daar heb ik even geen trek meer in. Ik zou niet zo snel nog 1 bestellen.
Aikon @Muncher7 juni 2023 22:38
Er is ook een ethernet variant beschikbaar, deze heb ik ook. Heb je uberhaupt al contact opgenomen om te kijken of je wellicht je oude kan fixen of omruilen?
mark0172 @Muncher7 juni 2023 22:24
Hier de P1 Meter van HomeWizard, werkt prima met HomeAssistant :)
dfader @mark01727 juni 2023 22:25
Same here, echt top!
!GN!T!ON @dfader7 juni 2023 22:38
Hier ook.
turkeyhakan @!GN!T!ON8 juni 2023 06:56
Ik begrijp niet waarom jullie gebruik maken van HomeWizard. Lekker makkelijk, maar vergeet niet dat je je data ook aan hun afgeeft. En je mag betalen voor sommige features terwijl het je eigen data is. Lekker geld verdienen is dat hoor.

Een Raspberry PI met HA heb je voor ongeveer € 100. Hier kun je vervolgens nog veeeeel meer mee.
DeDooieVent @turkeyhakan8 juni 2023 07:13
Als je de HW P1 lezer gebruikt icm HA dan hoef je niemand iets te betalen, behalve voor de P1 lezer zelf. De uitgebreide features heb je in HA gewoon beschikbaar.
turkeyhakan @DeDooieVent8 juni 2023 07:34
En waarom zou je HomeWizard combineren met HA? De meest onlogische combinatie m.i.

HA heeft een ingebouwde DSMR reader. Je hebt hier alleen een kabel voor nodig: https://www.bol.com/nl/nl...5EDg.2_15.20.ProductTitle
icecreamfarmer @turkeyhakan8 juni 2023 07:55
Omdat je, je server dan in de meterkast moet plaatsen en dat moet maar net kunnen.
turkeyhakan @icecreamfarmer8 juni 2023 08:04
Server? Een Raspberry PI is ter grootte van een zeepblok. En volgens mij heeft bijna iedereen een router in de meterkast, dus het enige wat je nodig hebt is een extra stopcontact.

https://cdn.webshopapp.co...-bio-zeep-honing-100g.jpg

[Reactie gewijzigd door turkeyhakan op 22 juli 2024 14:35]

icecreamfarmer @turkeyhakan8 juni 2023 08:36
Ja ik heb er een. Maar niet iedereen gebruikt de PI.
Plus mijn internet komt nu niet uit in de meterkast.
Rouwette @turkeyhakan8 juni 2023 09:53
Precies, ik heb er een oude Zero W voor opgeofferd, werkt prima!
turkeyhakan @Rouwette8 juni 2023 10:13
Gaaf! Die kende ik nog niet, maar die is goedkoop zeg :-)
Rouwette @turkeyhakan8 juni 2023 10:19
p1minitor image staat erop, wordt niet ondersteund maar werkt prima
!GN!T!ON @turkeyhakan8 juni 2023 10:30
Lang niet iedereen heeft de router in de meterkast, ik zou zelfs willen stellen dat meer mensen de router/modem niet in de meterkast hebben dan wel. tienduizenden jaren 60 en 70 woningen (incluus mijn huidige woning, en de hele wijk hier) komt COAX / ADSL etc in de woonkamer binnen en staat de router / modem in de woonkamer en niet in de meterkast. Meterkastje in mijn huis is piepklein en daar zit alleen de gasaansluiting en de elektrameter en de stoppenkast, verder niks, ook geen stopcontacten. (Ja die zou ik erbij kunnen laten plaatsen, maar dan moet ik een elektricien gaan betalen, ben zelf niet handig genoeg hiermee dat ik zelf met 220 wil gaan prutsen.)

[Reactie gewijzigd door !GN!T!ON op 22 juli 2024 14:35]

.SnifraM @turkeyhakan8 juni 2023 13:03
Aangezien niet iedereen een spare pi heeft liggen is die meest onlogische combinatie ineens toch niet meer zo onlogisch.
hottestbrain @turkeyhakan8 juni 2023 07:55
Voor mij is het gegeven dat dit wireless werkt hetgeen wat me overtuigde over te gaan tot aanschaf.
DeDooieVent @turkeyhakan8 juni 2023 09:39
Dat is inderdaad louter jouw eigen inziens.
kw_nl @turkeyhakan8 juni 2023 16:35
Volkomen logisch, HomeWizard doet het gewoon altijd. Ook als HA een probleem heeft. Daarnaast gewoon geen zin in gezeur en gepiel met hobby oplossingen.
!GN!T!ON @turkeyhakan8 juni 2023 10:22
Ik heb ook een Pi met Home Assistant. De P1-meter is lokaal (via Wifi) gekoppeld aan de Pi. Heb verder geen abonnement van homewizard, ook niet nodig, alle data staat lokaal in de DB van homeassistant. Als homewizard de stekker eruit trekt (uit hun online dienst) dan blijft alles gewoon door draaien.

Ik zou nog een firewall / VLAN kunnen aanmaken dat de P1-meter helemaal niet met homewizard kan communiceren, maar tot nu toe nog geen noodzaak voor gehad. Had hiervoor (andere woning) een eigen PCBtje met zelf gemaakte kabel die gekoppeld zat op een Pi in de meterkast. Nieuwe woning zit meterkast op wat aparte plek waardoor ik mijn HA pi daar niet wil plaatsen i.v.m. bereik zigbee / bluetooth in rest van het huis (ja ik zou een tweede pi in meterkast kunnen hangen, maar dat is weer meer stroom, meer apparaten, meer onderhoud, etc), daarnaast is de meterkast(je) bomvol en geen vrije stopcontacten (uberhaubt geen stopcontacten daar). Dus wou iets makkelijkers hebben die z'n voeding direct van de meter kan pakken. Dan kom je al vrij snel bij homewizard uit. Het is ook een stuk stabieler dan de zelfbouw die ik in mijn vorige woning had.

Ik heb er geen klachten over.

[Reactie gewijzigd door !GN!T!ON op 22 juli 2024 14:35]

holoX @Muncher7 juni 2023 22:25
Ik heb de Homewizard P1, werkt prima.
https://www.home-assistant.io/integrations/homewizard/
ehtweak @Muncher7 juni 2023 22:26
Gesneuveld? Hoezo; heb je er geen garantie op?
Ik gebruik al een poosje de 'P1 reader ethernet' en die doet het prima.

E.e.a. in combinatie met HA draaiend op een Intel NUC. En alle devices zo veel mogelijk rechtstreeks via een vaste ethernet verbinding (geen WiFi).

[Reactie gewijzigd door ehtweak op 22 juli 2024 14:35]

Byte @Muncher7 juni 2023 22:26
Als je met meterkast 'direct op je meter' noemt dan kun je waarschijnlijk de HomeWizard P1 Monitor gebruiken. Deze gebruik ik zelf en is aangesloten op de P1 poort. Omdat ik een recente versie slimme meter heb geeft de P1 port ook meteen stroom aan het apparaat.
vinx77 @Muncher7 juni 2023 22:30
Voor de Tweaker: https://dsmr-reader.readthedocs.io/en/v5/ op een RaspPi en communicatie via mqtt
r03n_d @Muncher7 juni 2023 22:36
Ik heb de P1 lezer van smartgateways; werkt perfect.
Slevin @Muncher7 juni 2023 23:33
Ik gebruik een Shelly EM Clamp.
https://www.home-assistant.io/integrations/shelly/

schuif je over de gewenste draad die je wil uitlezen. in mijn geval die van de hoofdzekering om het hele huis te lezen. Wat ik van het net afneem, of wat de zonnepanelen overproductie aan het net geven.

Hass integreerd er goed mee, de energie-tab maakt zelf de berekening van zelfgeconsumeerde zonne-energie (omdat die vn de zonnepanelen weet hoeveel ze produceren)
MoonRaven @Muncher8 juni 2023 01:40
Ik heb zelf een lezer van connectix, zowel via http als mqtt te gebruiken. Ook regelmatig updates en super stabiel.
Team-RiNo @Muncher8 juni 2023 09:32
Ik gebruik zelf de Youless, meet zowel mijn P1 (electra + gas) als m'n tussenmeter voor de zonnepanelen. Kan dus 2 dingen tegelijk meten.
LCP @Muncher8 juni 2023 12:44
Ik heb de kW-uur meter van HomeWizard. Deze verbindt met WiFi en kun je direct koppelen in HA. Deze meet ook wat je zonnepanelen terugleveren.
Ik heb gisteren overigens ook de Watermeter van HomeWizard geïnstalleerd. Werkt ook als een zonnetje! :)
MWerts @Muncher8 juni 2023 13:36
Kijk hier eens na, Heb deze ook werkt perfect met HA
smartgateways
Sinester @Muncher8 juni 2023 16:41
Ik gebruik ook de Slimmelezer+ en werkt echt ideal, dit komt waarschijnlijk omdat dit in samenwerking met HomeAssistant is gemaakt dus compleet automatisch kan configureren zonder moeite

Zat toen te twijfelen tussen de Home Wizard en Slimmelezer+ maar de vele slechte ervaringen die ik las over de HomeWizard heb ik toch voor de Slimmelezer+ gekozeb

Hopen dat de hij het nog een tijdje volhoud

[Reactie gewijzigd door Sinester op 22 juli 2024 14:35]

Oon 7 juni 2023 22:25
Jammer dat steeds meer versimpeld wordt en een extra klik nodig heeft om de volledige informatie te tonen. Ik vond het scrollen in die kaartjes in het integrations scherm eigenlijk wel prima, perfect is het zeker niet maar je hebt altijd het devices/entities scherm waarin je kunt filteren als dat nodig is. Nu moet ik dus ook voor een integration met maar één apparaat eerst een extra keer klikken om het apparaat te bekijken?

Ook erg jammer dat steeds meer integrations alleen via de UI te configureren zijn, dat maakt het allemaal erg ingewikkeld en ontransparant. Fijn dat de optie er is, maar m.i. zou YAML altijd mogelijk moeten blijven..
Ortep @Oon7 juni 2023 22:47
Ik ben juist blij dat we de yaml spaghetti kwijt raken. Ik heb uren besteed aan zoeken naar fouten die optraden omdat er ergens een, niet zichtbare, spatie stond.
Juist yaml vind ik ondoorzichtig. Het voelt heel erg 1997 aan.
HA is er om mijn huis zo simpel mogelijk te automatiseren, niet om dagen lang code te kloppen.
Ik programmeer ook niet meer in machine code.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ortep op 22 juli 2024 14:35]

Oon @Ortep7 juni 2023 22:49
Met de VS Code integratie die automatische syntax checks doet en een goed gestructureerde config die gebruik maakt van includes valt het allemaal wel mee.

Maar zoals ik zei, fijn dat de optie er is, maar het zou een optie moeten zijn en geen verplichting. Voor mensen die wat laagdrempeliger in de UI dingen willen instellen is dat prima, maar ik heb graag mijn config in versiebeheer en dan is YAML toch wel een stuk beter
Crew One @Oon8 juni 2023 07:15
Maar waarom dan YAML, en niet een veel leesbaarder formaat als JSON?
Cartman! @Crew One8 juni 2023 07:20
Smaken verschillen, ik vind yaml overzichtelijker dan json: geen accolades, quotes, etc.
Oon @Crew One8 juni 2023 08:09
Niet iedereen weet dat, maar YAML === JSON. YAML zou een leesbaardere versie moeten zijn, en is 1:1 om te zetten.

Wat mij betreft is allebei prima, als ik maar zelf kan zien wat ik in aan het stellen ben, dat in versiebeheer kan gooien, en direct in het bestand aanpassingen kan doen zonder een wizard te doorlopen.
lenwar
@Oon8 juni 2023 10:13
En toch zitten er een aantal fundamentele verschillen in YAML en JSON, waardoor ze niet per definitie goed heen en terug om te zetten zijn. (meestal wel, maar niet altijd)

Er wordt wel is gesteld dat YAML een superset is van JSON.
Je kan in principe wel altijd van YAML naar JSON, maar niet altijd van JSON naar YAML:

Één kollosaal ding is dat in JSON mapping keys niet per se uniek moeten zijn. In YAML 'moet' wel. Ofwel. Je kan op dit vlak wel altijd van YAML naar JSON, maar niet altijd per se andersom. Nou is het bij het gebruik van JSON wel gebruikelijk en geadviseerd om te doen, dus in de praktijk zal het loslopen, maar het kan dus wel voor gedoe zorgen.

https://www.ietf.org/rfc/rfc4627.txt
The names within an object SHOULD be unique.
daft_dutch @Crew One8 juni 2023 10:05
Omdat je misschien comment kwijt wilt.
GekkePrutser @Oon8 juni 2023 07:31
Helaas werkt die weer niet op de raspberry pi, en dat is nou juist het aanbevolen platform, dat ze zelf verkopen (de home assistant yellow)

Er verdwijnen zelfs steeds meer addons op het raspberry platform, zoals ook die van unifi :-(

Edit: Dank aan @Yukkie en @Chopper_Rob, je moet daar tegenwoordig de 64-bit arm versie voor hebben. Toen ik het installeerde werkten alle addons nog wel (en was 32 bit inderdaad aanbevolen) dus ik dacht dat ze van het hele pi platform werden gehaald. Er verdwijnen er steeds meer.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GekkePrutser op 22 juli 2024 14:35]

Yukkie @GekkePrutser8 juni 2023 07:59
Kan het zijn dat je een x86 versie van HAOS gebruikt op je Pi? Voor de Unifi addon heb je namelijk de x64 variant nodig.
GekkePrutser @Yukkie8 juni 2023 08:02
x86? Nee dat is alleen intel. Dat kan sowieso niet op een pi.

En unifi draaide er eerst wel op, maar opeens was hij "greyed out". Ik had hem toen ook niet meer geinstalleerd omdat ik mijn unifi verhuisd had naar een eigen pi.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GekkePrutser op 22 juli 2024 14:35]

Yukkie @GekkePrutser8 juni 2023 08:05
Deels correct, de aanduiding x86/x64 is inderdaad voor Intel. Ik had het 32bit en 64bit moeten noemen.
Er zijn weldegelijk 32bit en 64bit varianten van HAOS.
GekkePrutser @Yukkie8 juni 2023 08:09
Ja je hebt gelijk. Dat was het dus.

Ik kan me niet eens herinneren dat ik die keuze had. Ik had de pi 4 nog maar net, het is al lang geleden.

Ik ga het dan maar upgraden binnenkort want VS Code is wel heel fijn om te hebben en naar Matter wil ik ook toe.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GekkePrutser op 22 juli 2024 14:35]

icecreamfarmer @GekkePrutser8 juni 2023 07:52
Waarom werkt die daar niet op?
GekkePrutser @icecreamfarmer8 juni 2023 07:54
Is niet beschikbaar op het platform in de addon store. Alleen op intel blijkbaar. Ik heb zelf niet de HA Yellow maar een gewone raspberry pi 4 (met externe USB SSD) en de addon is grijs bij mij. Op de makerspace hebben we een HA op een intel NUC en daar is hij wel beschikbaar. Waarom weet ik ook niet, ik ben niet in de changelog gedoken ofzo.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GekkePrutser op 22 juli 2024 14:35]

Chopper_Rob @GekkePrutser8 juni 2023 08:03
Of je hebt de 32bit versie van HA geinstalleerd op je Rpi. Dat was ooit de recommended optie.

Vscode vereist de 64bit versie
GekkePrutser @Chopper_Rob8 juni 2023 08:05
Oooooh nu snap ik wat @Yukkie hieronder bedoelt. Dat zou kunnen dan ja, want ik heb hem al zeker 3 jaar. Ik ga even kijken.
icecreamfarmer @GekkePrutser8 juni 2023 07:57
Oh dat is wel apart. Zelf gebruik ik een hp t630 voor dit doeleinde.
langestefan @Oon7 juni 2023 22:55
Jammer dat steeds meer versimpeld wordt en een extra klik nodig heeft om de volledige informatie te tonen. Ik vond het scrollen in die kaartjes in het integrations scherm eigenlijk wel prima, perfect is het zeker niet maar je hebt altijd het devices/entities scherm waarin je kunt filteren als dat nodig is. Nu moet ik dus ook voor een integration met maar één apparaat eerst een extra keer klikken om het apparaat te bekijken?
Jij vond het misschien prima, ik vond het vreselijk. Het was een heel klein scroll element waar soms wel 50 devices stonden (ESPHome of ZHA vooral). Vooral op mobile was ondoenlijk. Dus ik vind dit een hele goede verbetering.
Ook erg jammer dat steeds meer integrations alleen via de UI te configureren zijn, dat maakt het allemaal erg ingewikkeld en ontransparant. Fijn dat de optie er is, maar m.i. zou YAML altijd mogelijk moeten blijven..
Onder een steen geleefd? De priotisering van UI over yaml is 3 jaar geleden al aangekondigd: https://www.home-assistan...04/14/the-future-of-yaml/. Yaml is onbruikbaar voor de meeste normale mensen. Ik ben een HA power user (al 6+ jaar, tel kwijt geraakt) en ik mis persoonlijk niks in de UI. Zou niet weten waarom ik een integratie perse in yaml moet configureren, alleen maar lastig want dan moet ik weer de editor openen, config herladen etc. het is gewoon totaal niet gebruiksvriendelijk.
Oon @langestefan7 juni 2023 23:03
Jij vond het misschien prima, ik vond het vreselijk. Het was een heel klein scroll element waar soms wel 50 devices stonden (ESPHome of ZHA vooral). Vooral op mobile was ondoenlijk. Dus ik vind dit een hele goede verbetering.
Dat is een goede usecase voor het wel tonen van dat tweede niveau, maar je zou dan op z'n minst een limiet moeten kunnen instellen. De meeste integrations die ik heb, hebben maar één of twee devices/services. Die enkele die er 50 heeft is hiermee beter, de andere integrations hebben nu dus allemaal een extra onnodige klik nodig.
Zou niet weten waarom ik een integratie perse in yaml moet configureren, alleen maar lastig want dan moet ik weer de editor openen, config herladen etc. het is gewoon totaal niet gebruiksvriendelijk.
YAML is transparanter en kun je in versiebeheer gooien, zodat je aanpassingen makkelijk terug kunt rollen en exact kunt zien wat er ingesteld staat.
De meeste UI wizards zijn wat mij betreft een stuk minder gebruiksvriendelijk dan een YAML config, in veel gevallen ben ik al klaar met mijn YAML tegen de tijd dat de UI wizard is geladen..

Maar daarom zeg ik ook, prima om UI wizards toe te voegen, maar laat de YAML config gewoon ook beschikbaar. Kost niks extra, is alleen maar handig voor mensen die wat meer controle en overzicht willen en wél de nodige kennis hebben om met een simpele syntax te werken :)
langestefan @Oon7 juni 2023 23:16
Maar daarom zeg ik ook, prima om UI wizards toe te voegen, maar laat de YAML config gewoon ook beschikbaar. Kost niks extra, is alleen maar handig voor mensen die wat meer controle en overzicht willen en wél de nodige kennis hebben om met een simpele syntax te werken :)
Snap ik. Maar de keus is heel lang geleden al gemaakt om UI te prioriteren. Dus jullie leven óf allemaal onder een steen óf hebben klagen als hobby. Als je op het community forum zoekt vind je threads van duizenden reacties lang waar allerlei redenaties staan.

De architectuur beslissing staat hier: https://github.com/home-a...egration-configuration.md
En een mooi overzicht van Frenck staat hier: https://www.home-assistan...04/14/the-future-of-yaml/

Dusja, ben je het er niet mee eens, dikke pech, het gaat niet veranderen.
Oon @langestefan7 juni 2023 23:17
Prima, maar dan nog kan ik toch aangeven dat ik het jammer vind dat ze die keuze hebben gemaakt? 8)7
Dennahz @Oon8 juni 2023 05:36
Ik begrijp je standpunt helemaal. Zelf configureer ik het ook meestal via de UI, maar met YAML heb je net even wat meer controle en kan je zien wat er onder de motorkap gebeurt.

Zeker op een site als Tweakers zou je verwachten dat mensen dat belangrijk vinden.
bytemaster460 @Oon7 juni 2023 22:59
Wat is er ingewikkeld aan het configureren via de UI?
Oon @bytemaster4607 juni 2023 23:05
Niks ingewikkeld aan, maar het leent mijn voorkeur om zelf de controle te hebben over wat is ingesteld en niet een wizard te doorlopen die niet duidelijk laat zien welke waarde in aan het instellen ben.
bytemaster460 @Oon8 juni 2023 18:49
Ook erg jammer dat steeds meer integrations alleen via de UI te configureren zijn, dat maakt het allemaal erg ingewikkeld...
Vandaar mijn vraag. Je doorloopt de wizard waarna je alle settings gewoon overzichtelijk gepresenteerd krijgt, alleen niet in YAML. Ieder zijn ding uiteraard.
lenwar
@Oon8 juni 2023 10:00
Ik vind het juist heel fijn dat alles naar de UI gaat.
Ik vind het echt helemaal niks om in YAML-bestanden te moeten hacken. Het is uiteraard heel fijn dat je heel veel controle e.d. hebt, maar als de UI goed is en functioneel hetzelfde kan, heb ik toch echt de voorkeur voor de UI.

Aan de andere kant is het natuurlijk ook, dat als de betreffende Integration eenmaal is geconfigureerd, dat hij er dan is. Ik verander zelden wat aan Integrations wanneer ze eenmaal zijn geconfigureerd, dus versiebeheer e.d. heb ik hier geen functie voor.

Ik sinds een paar releases terug ook m'n YAML-automations aan het migreren naar de UI (gewoon eens in de zoveel tijd een aantal als ik er is zin in he :) ). Er zijn uiteraard wat zaken waar ik templates heb en dat die dus een beetje rommelig in de UI zitten, maar ik heb dan in elk geval alles op één plek.

N.B. Ik ben ook eigenlijk van mening dat, data formats als YAML, JSON, XML, HCL, enz. (TOML in mindere mate) niet bedoeld zijn om met de hand in te hacken. Dit zou wat mij betreft alleen door software beheerd moeten worden. Vooral omdat het allemaal (doet alsof het) goed leesbaar is, maar zeer gevoelig is voor syntaxfouten. Uiteraard zijn daar hulpmiddelen voor (zoals je al elders aangeeft) die daarbij kunnen helpen, maar dat zou wat mij betreft niet nodig moeten zijn. Uiteraard puur mijn mening, want YAML is juist ontworpen met het oog op het feit dat mensen er ook mee moeten kunnen werken (in tegenstelling tot JSON, dat ontworpen is om snel en simpel parsable to kunnen maken)
Oon @lenwar8 juni 2023 11:01
Ik vind het echt helemaal niks om in YAML-bestanden te moeten hacken.
Precies daarom zou het dus mooi zijn als ze beide opties laten, want ik vind rommelen met halfwerkende UI wizards meer 'hacken' dan gewoon in een YAML uittypen wat ik wil. Mijn slagingspercentage in YAML is een stuk hoger dan met de wizards van de meeste integrations, omdat veel wizards gewoon niet goed werken of niet duidelijk zijn.
Ik sinds een paar releases terug ook m'n YAML-automations aan het migreren naar de UI (gewoon eens in de zoveel tijd een aantal als ik er is zin in he :) ).
Je weet dat automations gewoon in de automations.yaml geplakt worden? Je kunt die dus 1:1 overkopiëren en dan zijn ze in de UI bewerkbaar (mits ze een unieke ID hebben en alles)

Verder prima dat jij een mening hebt, mijn hele punt hier is ook vooral dat er verschillen van mening zijn. Ik vind YAML erg goed leesbaar en heb totaal geen moeite met syntaxfouten, voor mijn gevoel is een wizard juist vele malen foutgevoeliger omdat je totaal geen zicht hebt op welke waarden daadwerkelijk worden opgeslagen.
'Hacken' vind ik bij YAML dus ook helemaal niet van toepassing, het is wat mij betreft niet anders dan zoals hier een reactie in het Nederlands typen. Maar ik kan me voorstellen dat minder technisch aangelegde gebruikers liever een wizard gebruiken, en daar heb ik ook echt absoluut begrip voor. Ik vind het alleen jammer om te zien dat Home Assistant steeds meer de échte power users aan het wegduwen is om meer mainstream publiek te trekken.
lenwar
@Oon8 juni 2023 11:26
voor mijn gevoel is een wizard juist vele malen foutgevoeliger omdat je totaal geen zicht hebt op welke waarden daadwerkelijk worden opgeslagen.
En ik denk dat hier een essentieel stukje zit. 'je gevoel'. Als de wizards goed zijn ontworpen, gaat het gewoon goed. Ik heb persoonlijk (ik weet het. Anekdotisch) nooit problemen gehad met een UI-installatie in de vorm dat het niet werkt.
Het enige wat ik wel één keer heb gehad, is dat de UI nog niet 'feature complete' is. (de beveiligingscamera's).

Uiteraard valt bovenstaande om als de UI-interices niet goed ontworpen zijn, maar datzelfde geldt natuurlijk als de YAML-parsing niet goed gaat. (dus dat iets wel in de UI zit, maar niet in de YAML-parsing)

Ik ben zelf Linux Engineer bij een internationale financiele organisatie. Ik heb, qua techniek, helemaal geen problemen om YAML/JSON/enz te gebruiken, maar ben wel van mening dat dit soort applicaties gewoon een goede abstractielaag nodig hebben. Ik ervaar dit toch als prettiger voor mijn dagelijkse gebruik.
Je weet dat automations gewoon in de automations.yaml geplakt worden? Je kunt die dus 1:1 overkopiëren en dan zijn ze in de UI bewerkbaar (mits ze een unieke ID hebben en alles)
Klopt. Ik had al m'n automations verveeld over een veelvoud van bestanden waar ik ook veel had verwerkt met in de HACS-module hass-variables.
Sinds een aantal releases zijn de 'helpers' van zo'n niveau geworden dat ik die hass-variables niet meer nodig heb en gewoon de native helpers kan gebruiken voor "variabelen" die over de automations/scripts heen moeten gaan. Ik ben ze dus tegelijk aan het omsmurfen naar nieuwe inzichten.
Ik had ook allerlei automations die ik ondertussen aan het consolideren ben. (( Ik had dus een automation voor 'lamp aan' en een andere automation voor 'lamp uit' - Bij wijze van ))
Het is dus tegelijk een opschoonactie.
Ik vind het alleen jammer om te zien dat Home Assistant steeds meer de échte power users aan het wegduwen is om meer mainstream publiek te trekken.
Hoe uit zich dit in jouw perspectief? Je bent heel principieel in het stukje YAML dat gaat verdwijnen, maar zijn er ook nog andere zaken die dit voor je gevoel doen?
Oon @lenwar8 juni 2023 11:30
Hoe uit zich dit in jouw perspectief? Je bent heel principieel in het stukje YAML dat gaat verdwijnen, maar zijn er ook nog andere zaken die dit voor je gevoel doen?
De twee grootste dingen die in de laatste handjevol updates terug blijven komen is het steeds verder wegstoppen van de configuratie en het versimpelen van de hele UI. Zoals in mijn hoogste comment onder dit artikel; voor heel veel dingen moet je nu een extra keer klikken omdat de eerste weergave versimpeld is en maar heel weinig laat zien. Nu het integrations scherm; zelfs een integration met maar één apparaat laat niet meer direct zien om welk apparaat het gaat, maar alleen dát er een apparaat is.

Uiteindelijk zijn het allemaal minor dingen en is er geen (goed) alternatief voor Home Assistant, en ik vind het echt niet verkeerd dat ze de drempel voor nieuwe gebruikers verlagen, maar het zou toch fijn zijn als ze mensen die net dat beetje extra willen niet helemaal zouden vergeten :)
lenwar
@Oon11 juni 2023 14:46
Ik heb dit even laten bezinken om te denken wat ik hier nou van vind. Aldoende een wat latere reactie.

Ik kan hier je mening niet in delen.
Het versimpelen / schoner maken maken van een UI (dus altijd een keer doorklikken in de Integrations) zie ik nou niet echt als een belemmering voor power-users. Het klopt inderdaad dat je dan voor bepaalde zaken een keer extra moet klikken. Extra klikken is natuurlijk nooit fijn, maar een meer uniforme interface is denk ik eerder een gevolg van het volwassener worden van het product.
Ik heb nou ook niet het gevoel dat een 'power-user' erg veel moeite zou moeten hebben met een extra klikje ten faveure van een schonere interface.

(( N.B. Ik denk zelf overigens dat de echte 'power-users' die niet rond willen klikken eerder eenmalig op 'Instellingen'/'Settings' tikken. Dan een 'c' indrukken op hun toetsenbord en gewoon even intypen wat ze willen. Maar goed. Dat ben ik :) ))

Al met al snap ik je sentiment. Ik deel hem alleen niet :)


Ik krijg het gevoel dat jij liever meer low-level bezig bent met HA en dat je het gewoon onprettig vindt dat de abstractielaag (bij gebrek aan een betere term van mijn kant af) steeds groter wordt.
Ik denk dat je dan allicht beter naar een ander product als Node-Red (en dan niet als 'add-on' natuurlijk, maar gewoon 'plat Node-Red') kan kijken? Dat is echt super-low-level en mega-flexibel. Al is het in de praktijk qua platform een beetje overkill. (Node-Red laat complete fabriekshallen draaien)
aaahaaap @Oon7 juni 2023 22:34
+1

Het configureren via plain text files wordt met elke release minder en minder lijkt het helaas :(
Zit al vrij lang te wachten op een vervanger/fork van Home Assistant waarbij alles weer gewoon in plain text files geconfigureerd kan worden. Mocht iemand nog suggesties hebben hoor ik het graag :)
langestefan @aaahaaap7 juni 2023 22:59
De overgrote meerderheid van de gebruikers wil dit toch niet. HA is een gigantisch project, momenteel heeft het ongeveer 2.3M lines of code. Er zijn inmiddels 2476 integraties, ga jij daar allemaal een YAML config optie voor schrijven en onderhouden? Is toch totaal kansloos.
Oon @langestefan7 juni 2023 23:00
Waar denk je dat die config vanuit de UI uiteindelijk op neer komt? Dat zijn gewoon dezelfde waarden die je instelt, bijhouden van een UI wizard is vele malen meer werk dan het toestaan van het direct bewerken van een YAML config ;)
langestefan @Oon7 juni 2023 23:02
Dat komt allemaal in de .storage folder terecht in JSON formaat. Check die maar, daar staan al je configs.
Oon @langestefan7 juni 2023 23:04
YAML is ook gewoon JSON, maar dan in je eigen structuur. Achteraf naar git kopiëren van een ongestructureerd .storage mapje heb ik niks aan :)
langestefan @Oon7 juni 2023 23:07
Zou ik niet doen want daar staan ook al je wachtwoorden in.
Oon @langestefan7 juni 2023 23:09
Nee precies, daarom gebruik ik YAML, daarin kan ik gewoon secrets gebruiken zodat mijn wachtwoorden niet in git komen.

Ik raad je aan om je een keer in te lezen in hoe de YAML config opties werken voor je tegen-argumenten gaat geven, het is echt niet zo ingewikkeld als je eenmaal de basis kent.
langestefan @Oon7 juni 2023 23:19
Ik gebruik al jaren HA, vanaf versie 0.4 zo'n beetje dus ik ben inmiddels wel wat YAML gewend. Ik gebruik voor mijn eigen python projecten ook vaak YAML. Ik vind de UI veel fijner werken.

Hou vooral dit in je achterhoofd, want dat is het allerbelangrijkste:
Some contributors have decided to remove the YAML support to reduce their maintenance and support burden. The amount of energy that needs to be put in (to maintain both capabilities) can be too much and is complex. We have to understand and accept that. If we do not do that, a contributor could simply stop contributing.

Unfortunately, such a move creates breaking changes and often leads to a few pretty de-motivating comments, towards the contributor and the project in general. This is harmful to everybody, as the contributors get demotivated or, even worse, don’t want to implement new features or create a breaking change.

This halts our project goals, slows down innovation and induces the risk of losing contributors and maintainers. In the end, leads to a greater loss for everybody.
MoonRaven @Oon8 juni 2023 01:38
Echter zit er veel betere foutcontrole op.
Oon @MoonRaven8 juni 2023 01:40
Ik gebruik de VS Code extensie om gewoon volledige syntax checking te hebben op mijn YAML config, en via de developer tools kun je nog een extra config check doen. Ik heb meer problemen gehad met wizards die niet duidelijk zijn en daarmee de verkeerde instellingen opslaan, en dan daarna niet de optie geven om die aan te passen zonder de wizard helemaal opnieuw te doorlopen, dan die enkele keer dat ik tegen een zelfgemaakte syntaxfout aanloop.
MoonRaven @Oon8 juni 2023 01:45
Ik heb zelf echte vaak genoeg gehad met YAML dat of VS Code zegt dat iets niet klopt, terwijl dit wel juist is, of dat na een check config er dingen missen/niet juist zijn. De integraties via de UI geeft ook een beter overzicht. Is een edit functionaliteit iets wat welkom is? Zeker. Al weet ik niet of dat op de roadmap is, het is zeker een goede suggestie.
Goderic @langestefan8 juni 2023 07:42
Het zijn anders net de UI configuraties die ingewikkeld om te schrijven zijn. Een plugin met YAML configuratie schrijven is poepsimpel. Ik heb configflow een paar keer geprobeerd, maar ik kon er echt niet aan uit en heb het gewoon maar opgegeven.

Ik snap dat ze liever UI willen, en ik snap ook dat ze het liever niet met YAML willen combineren omdat beide ondersteunen natuurlijk wel ietsje meer werk vereist en het verwarrender maakt voor nieuwkomers. Persoonlijk vind ik het echt wel jammer want je configuratie in git steken is nu onmogelijk, je kunt ook geen mooi overzicht van je hele configuratie hebben, en ik vrees ook dat het op lange termijn HA net moeilijker te onderhouden maakt.

De blog
langestefan @Goderic8 juni 2023 10:39
Persoonlijk vind ik het echt wel jammer want je configuratie in git steken is nu onmogelijk, je kunt ook geen mooi overzicht van je hele configuratie hebben, en ik vrees ook dat het op lange termijn HA net moeilijker te onderhouden maakt.
Dat is niet waar, je kunt je .storage map op git zetten want daar staat de config in en het zijn gewoon JSON tekst bestanden. Wel ff zorgen dat je je wachtwoorden niet meeneemt.
Goderic @langestefan8 juni 2023 11:04
En hoe ga je die wachtwoorden er uit halen? Met YAML kon je gewoon secrets gebruiken.

Ik heb dat geprobeerd en kwam tot de conclusie dat ja technisch gezien gaat het natuurlijk, maar het is niet de moeite waard. Het is al even geleden dus ik weet niet meer exact wat alle problemen waren.
langestefan @Goderic8 juni 2023 11:24
Het is idd niet heel praktisch, maar het kan wel. Het zijn allemaal tekstbestanden dus het is geschikt voor git. Dan zou ik het wel in een private repo doen. Verder moet je je backups gewoon doen via de HA backup functie.
Goderic @langestefan8 juni 2023 12:50
Het is niet omdat het text is dat het ook geschikt is voor git, dat is enkel een begin. Ik ben niet geïnteresseerd in backups, ik wil een config met history, comments, diffs, ... Dat gaat nu gewoon niet en dat vind ik jammer.
langestefan @Goderic8 juni 2023 13:17
Dan zul je naar een ander project op zoek moeten. HA heeft de keus gemaakt voor gebruiksvriendelijkheid voor iedereen, niet alleen de technisch onderlegden onder ons. Zowel YAML als UI ondersteunen is niet houdbaar. Ik gok dat 90% van HA gebruikers niet eens weet wat git is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door langestefan op 22 juli 2024 14:35]

Goderic @langestefan8 juni 2023 13:40
Zoals ik al zei, ik snap het wel. Zeker omdat ze nu geld willen verdienen (aan vooral niet technische mensen) met het verkopen van hun cloud. En dat is ook niet erg, een HA met inkomsten en veel gebruikers kan waarschijnlijk meer bereiken dan een zonder. Ik vind het vooral jammer, en ik hoop dat hun zoektocht naar geld het project niet kapot maakt. Hopelijk komt er ooit nog een mooi compromis.

Het heeft me wel al doen stoppen met nieuwe plugins maken, veel te veel gedoe voor iets dat me helemaal niet interesseert.
langestefan @Goderic8 juni 2023 13:50
Door de switch naar UI ben ik juist begonnen met het maken van integraties. Ja de configflow heeft een leercurve maar er zijn voorbeelden genoeg van hoe het moet. En aangezien er 1500 PR's per maand gemerged worden in HA (en dat worden er steeds meer) denk ik echt niet dat zó lastig is dat mensen er door weglopen. Het scheelt ook veel support omdat je mensen met weinig programmeerkennis niet meer hoeft uit te leggen hoe YAML werkt en waarom regel inspring afstand zo belangrijk is...
yalerta 8 juni 2023 09:57
Hier draait HAOS in een VMware-Esxi omgeving. Al bijna een jaar elke week (om de 2 a 3 dagen :? ) update aanklikken en daarna eventuele updates in de integraties erdoor klikken.

Nagenoeg nooit hickups ondervonden maar dit is de eerste keer dat er een melding kwam dat HA een herstart nodig had omdat er foutjes waren gevonden. Deze melding stond er direct na de update voordat er volledig opgestart was.

Nogmaals opstarten alles weer als vanouds zonder foutmeldingen. Ik wacht af
tvtech @yalerta8 juni 2023 10:30
Ik heb dezelfde situatie en kreeg exact dezelfde medlingen, van add ons die naar de default config moesten oid. Gedaan en alles werkt nog.
Joostlek @yalerta8 juni 2023 11:34
Dat kwam omdat er iets veranderde aan de manier hoe de addons werkte, en die aanpassing zit natuurlijk in de nieuwe update. Dus na het updaten komt pas de code binnen die dat initialiseert :)
poing @Joostlek8 juni 2023 21:27
Iets met KNX? Plots is er “meer” interface….
Joostlek @poing9 juni 2023 10:58
Wat bedoel je met KNX?
Robsato @Joostlek9 juni 2023 11:19
KNX is een professioneel home automation systeem wat, voor zover ik weet, door installateurs aangelegd wordt, niet echt doe het zelf.

Meer info:
https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/KNX
https://www.knx.org/knx-e...ef-introduction/index.php
Robsato @poing9 juni 2023 11:17
Ja, uit de release notes:

KNX now provides its own panel, allowing you to upload your KNX project file, and offers a group monitor for live bus diagnostics. Information from the project is also used for device triggers. Amazing @marvin-w and @farmio!
DCB87 8 juni 2023 00:34
Mooie update. Klik maar eens rond, browsen in HA gaat vele malen sneller sinds python 3.11 upgrade. External storage is ook een mooie toevoeging.
Operations @DCB878 juni 2023 01:37
External Storage? Waarom zie ik die zo snel niet? Ik gebruik daar Samba Share Addon voor.
retc @Operations8 juni 2023 18:02
StAt onder instellingen->storage.
Nu hoef je geen sambashare meer te gebruiken
Operations @retc8 juni 2023 20:11
Dank. Voorlopig heeft de update op de een of andere manier mijn SSL redirect gesloopt hahaha

Dus eerst even kijken hoe dat komt. Loopt via Traefik. Dat is niet aangepast, DNS/IP niet aangepast dus common sense zegt dat het in HASS zit. Dat is het enige waar iets aangepast is.

Edit: SSL redirect werkt op zicht weer. Alleen nu blijft hij hangen "aan het initialiseren" . Dit dus alleen als ik op DNS naam via browser verbinding maak. Op IP:8123 werkt wel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Operations op 22 juli 2024 14:35]

Operations @retc8 juni 2023 21:26
Ik heb onder instellingen geen storage...
Ranora 8 juni 2023 08:56
Wat ik meer vervelend vind is dat de update functie niet aangeeft dat er een update is.
Marokkoseletan 8 juni 2023 09:10
Ik heb zelf Home Assistant draaien op een Thin Client. Via Marktplaats heb ik een webshop gevonden die diverse types TC verkoopt en dat werkt prima. De HP t520. Vanavond maar eens testen met de nieuwe versie.
Revaes @KKveelcrypto8 juni 2023 05:54
Aldus ChatGPT?

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