Software-update: Total Commander 11.00 bèta 4

Total Commander logo (75 pix)De vierde bètarelease van het bestandsbeheerprogramma Total Commander versie 11.00 is uitgekomen. Dit programma kan als vervanging voor Windows Verkenner worden gebruikt en doordat het scherm in tweeën is gesplitst, is het eenvoudig om bestanden te kopiëren. Het programma kan echter veel meer. Zo zijn er diverse manieren om bestanden aan te passen, zijn een ingebouwde ftp-client en een multirename-tool aanwezig, en is er ondersteuning voor een groot aantal compressieformaten. Verder kan de functionaliteit met plug-ins worden uitgebreid. De complete changelog voor de 11.00-serie is op deze pagina in te zien. De belangrijkste veranderingen die we in versie 11 aantreffen, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

What's new in beta 4:
  • Change compression rate for ZIP, GZ and TGZ directly in the pack dialog
  • CM_PACKFILES supports parameters to set dialog box options
General:
  • Show searchable list of all open tabs with Ctrl+Shift+A (as in the Chrome browser) or right clicking on the rightmost edge of the tab headers
  • Ignore list now supports entries for file system plugins and FTP servers (separate syntax)
  • Search with "Everything": Support search in indexed subfolders
  • Show full path with all parents in nested virtual folders, e.g. when accessing a phone
  • Show free and total space of Android devices in the base folder
  • Follow link files (*.lnk) pointing to directories relative to the current location, e.g. %WinDir%\explorer.exe ..\..\content
  • Inform other Total Commander instances on the same PC when the user changes the "Start" menu or button bars
  • In place rename, command line: Stop on Ctrl+Left/Right at extra non-alphanumeric characters
  • Standalone Lister, search, compare and synchronize dirs can be started maximized and minimized
File operations:
  • High speed packing and unpacking of ZIP and GZ files with modified libdeflate library
  • F5 copy: New overwrite mode "Rename older target files, skip newer"
  • F5 copy, ftp/plugin transfers: Show transfer speed of the entire copy operation in the second progress bar when available
  • File system plugins and FTP: Show new option "Finish copying the current file" when aborting copying
  • Unpack ZIP files with ZSTD (by Facebook) compression
  • Unpack .zst (ZSTD) and .br (BROTLI) files
Directory history:
  • New style directory history list which is no longer based on a Windows menu
  • Quick search and quick filter support
  • Quick search in whole path by starting search strings with an asterisk
  • Right click context menu support with many options like opening the directory in the other panel or a new tab
  • Context menu, option to copy path to clipboard
  • Context menu, option to remove entries from history
  • Context menu, option to show all items when history thinning is enabled
  • Keep track of most frequently used directories and show them in the directory history in addition to the history entries
  • Keep list of frequently used directories synchronized between multiple Total Commander instances on the same PC
Lister:
  • Hex mode: highlighting in both text and hex representation of file content
  • Copy the selection to the clipboard as hexadecimal characters, with Ctrl+Shift+C or via the right-click menu
Internal commands:
  • CM_COPY, CM_RENMOV, CM_CREATESHORTCUT support parameters to set dialog box options
  • New tab commands: cm_RenameTab, cm_SetTabOption*, cm_SetAllTabsOption*, cm_OpenNewTabOther, cm_OpenNewTabBgOther
  • New quick search commands: cm_QuickSearch, cm_QuickSearch 1, cm_QuickFilter
  • New drive commands: cm_DriveContextMenu, cm_OpenDriveByIndex
  • New command line commands: cm_ShowCmdLineHistory, cm_AddFileNameToCmdline, cm_AddPathAndFileNameToCmdline
  • New internal command OPENBARMENU opens the passed .bar file as a dropdown menu
Command line parameters in button bar/start menu:
  • New parameter %y (lowercase) keeps other parameters and skips only list file parameters if the list is empty
  • New parameter %a (lowercase) includes all selected files from both panels in list parameters like %L
  • New parameter %|envvar| inserts environment variable envvar, e.g. %|windir| or %|$DESKTOP|

Total Commander

Versienummer 11.00 bèta 4
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Ghisler
Download https://www.ghisler.com/1100_beta.htm
Bestandsgrootte 6,11MB
Licentietype Shareware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 24-05-2023 22:30
16 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

24-05-2023 • 22:30

16

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Ghisler

Update-historie

25-06 Total Commander 11.55 9
18-06 Total Commander 11.55 RC 7 4
12-06 Total Commander 11.55 RC 6 3
04-06 Total Commander 11.55 RC 5 11
28-05 Total Commander 11.55 RC 4 11
21-05 Total Commander 11.55 RC 3 8
15-05 Total Commander 11.55 RC 2 7
08-05 Total Commander 11.55 RC 1 6
19-02 Total Commander 11.51 3
12-02 Total Commander 11.51 RC 5 5
Meer historie

Lees meer

Total Commander

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
Systeem- en netwerkutility's

Reacties (16)

-Moderatie-faq
16
16
8
1
0
8
Wijzig sortering
xiphoid 25 mei 2023 08:50
De enige app die ik echt al eeuwen mis op macOS. Tis niet te evenaren.
Jim80 @xiphoid25 mei 2023 09:42
En Linux.... alle alternatieven (Midnight, Krusader, ....) missen zoveel details die TC wél bevat en ik regelmatig gebruik. Gebruik het af en toe met Wine maar is niet hetzelfde als native.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jim80 op 29 juli 2024 01:30]

Joop banaan @Jim8025 mei 2023 12:40
Anders geef Double Commander eens een kans; Je moet even wat rommelen met de instellingen om het tekstformaat gelijk te krijgen, maar daarna is het zo'n goede total commander kloon dat ik het verschil niet eens merk op het werk.
Jim80 @Joop banaan25 mei 2023 13:38
Waw.... hoe kon ik die gemist hebben! Ziet er fantastisch uit, ben hem nu al aan het testen :)
Server.1968 24 mei 2023 23:50
Gebruik 't al twee decennia met dezelfde licentie. Puik programma!
RRRobert
@Server.196825 mei 2023 07:34
Dito hier. Ik heb zelfs de 3,5" floppy disk nog ergens liggen die me destijds vanuit Zwitserland werd toegezonden.

Ik blijf me verbazen dat de makers toch weer nieuwe functionaliteit weet toe te voegen. Zoals deze:
[F5] copy: New overwrite mode "Rename older target files, skip newer"
Die zal ik niet dagelijks gebruiken, maar geweldig weer dat zoiets kan.
beuki 25 mei 2023 09:12
Top programma! Kan niet zonder ;) Ergens in de jaren 90 gaan gebruiken, toen nog Windows Commander. En inderdaad, nog steeds met dezelfde aangeschafte licentie van toen.
josje22 @beuki25 mei 2023 11:28
norton commander
RRRobert
@josje2225 mei 2023 12:00
Het woord 'commander' refereert hieraan, maar vooral om de functionaliteit weer te geven, verder zijn ze nul komma nul gerelateerd aan elkaar.

Ik was trouwens fan van PC Tools, in het DOS tijdperk de facto de enige concurrent van Norton Commander.
beuki @josje2226 mei 2023 15:07
Norton commander gebruikte ik idd ook, zelfs in een dos venster in windows 95 nog.. maar toen toch een Windows alternatief gevonden met toen Windows commander wat nu dus Total commander is qua naam. Volgens mij omdat Norton commander geen lange bestandsnamen aan kon dacht ik.
beuki @beuki13 juni 2023 11:19
Precies dat! Norton commander blijven gebruiken in een dos venster onder w95, maar ging i.d.d. niet goed met de lange bestandsnamen. Die werden afgekort naar 8 karakters met een tilde op het einde of iets meen ik me te herinneren..
P_Tingen
25 mei 2023 09:21
Topprogramma, maar er zijn zo gruwelijk veel instellingen dat het soms wel heel erg zoeken is als je iets specifieks wil. Ik gebruik het al lang, maar soms voel ik me echt een beginner met TC...
venema.w 28 mei 2023 10:35
Gebruik het programma ook al vanaf het prille begin. En inderdaad werd de floppy je vanuit Zwitserland toegestuurd.
Vraag mij wel af wanneer het een keer mogelijk wordt om files tussen twee (S)FTP servers te kopiëren. Krijg altijd de melding dat de server dat niet ondersteunt.
Gerard001a 25 mei 2023 11:43
Echt een programma dat doet wat het moet doen, ik gebruikt het werkelijk dagelijks.
Het is al jaren het eerste programma wat ik installeer bij een schone Windows :)
En al jaren blij met mijn betaalde licentie :)
Echt een programma wat de prijs waard is.
Saffie01 25 mei 2023 13:17
Dito hier, heb de floppy ook nog liggen en inderdaad na een clean instal het 1e wat erop komt.
Was ook altijd al fan van Norton Commander, verliet de helpdesk niet zonder een floppy (3,5 of 5,25 ;) met NC erop. PC tools had niet zo'n intuitief UI als NC vond ik.
Hoop dat de SFTP client bijgewerkt word.
jmk 3 juni 2023 18:16
Als je TC gebruikt op 3 computers thuis, waarvan je er altijd maar 1 tegelijkertijd gebruikt tenzij je misschien een computer bedient via RDP, mag je dan 1 licentie kopen en op al je 3 computers onbeperkt gebruiken zelf?

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq