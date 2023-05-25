Astonsoft heeft versie 11.5.3 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze personal information manager maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan er niet met de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Microsoft, Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in EssentialPIM version 11.5.3: Enhanced Responsiveness during Search: We have optimized EPIM to be more responsive while a search is running in the background. Now, you can seamlessly navigate through your data while the search process continues.

Improved Synchronization with iCloud: This means smoother and more reliable syncing of your data across devices, ensuring that you always have the latest information at your fingertips.

Enhanced Highlighting of Search Results: When searching through plain text emails, we have improved the highlighting of found results. This makes it easier than ever to locate the exact information you're looking for within your email correspondence.

Persistent Order of Calendar and Tasks Accounts: We have addressed an issue where the order of calendar and tasks accounts was not remembered between EPIM restarts.

Improved Grouping in Detailed View: In the tasks module, the detailed view now displays the grouping of items as expected.

Various Optimizations and Bug Fixes: These improvements ensure a smoother and more reliable experience across the app.