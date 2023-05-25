AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn geschikt voor de RX 400 en hoger. De drivers worden alleen nog voor Windows 10 en hoger aangeboden, Windows 7 en 8 worden als legacy aangeduid. Verder zijn er ook geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. In versie 23.5.1 treffen we verbeteringen aan voor het spel The Lord of the Rings: Gollum en zijn weer enkele problemen verholpen. De optie om naar de fabrieksinstellingen terug te keren, is nog steeds uitgeschakeld om het onherstelbaar beschadigen van een Windows-installatie te voorkomen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Highlights
Fixed Issues
- Support for:
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
- Up to 16% increase in performance in The Lord of the Rings: Gollum @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.5.1 on the Radeon️ RX 7900 Series GPUs, versus the previous software driver version 23.4.3
- Up to 12% increase in performance in The Lord of the Rings: Gollum @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.5.1 on the Radeon️ RX 6000 Series GPUs, versus the previous software driver version 23.4.3
Known Issues
- Application crash or driver timeout may be observed during video playback using DaVinci Resolve Studio.
- Brief display corruption may occur when switching between video and game windows on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 6700 XT.
- Higher than expected memory usage during shader compilation time when first launching THE LAST OF US Part I.
- Intermittent system crash while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 580.
Important Notes
- High idle power has situationally been observed when using select high-resolution and high refresh rate displays on Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs.
- Video stuttering or performance drops may be observed during gameplay and video playback with some extended display configurations on Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs.
- Some virtual reality games or applications may experience lower-than-expected performance on Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs.
- Application crash may be intermittently observed while playing RuneScape on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 5700 XT.
- Factory Reset has been temporarily disabled as a precautionary measure while we address isolated installation issues that have been reported during PC upgrades. Users may use AMD Cleanup Utility as a temporary option.