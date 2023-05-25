AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn geschikt voor de RX 400 en hoger. De drivers worden alleen nog voor Windows 10 en hoger aangeboden, Windows 7 en 8 worden als legacy aangeduid. Verder zijn er ook geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. In versie 23.5.1 treffen we verbeteringen aan voor het spel The Lord of the Rings: Gollum en zijn weer enkele problemen verholpen. De optie om naar de fabrieksinstellingen terug te keren, is nog steeds uitgeschakeld om het onherstelbaar beschadigen van een Windows-installatie te voorkomen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Highlights Support for: The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Up to 16% increase in performance in The Lord of the Rings: Gollum @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.5.1 on the Radeon️ RX 7900 Series GPUs, versus the previous software driver version 23.4.3 Up to 12% increase in performance in The Lord of the Rings: Gollum @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.5.1 on the Radeon️ RX 6000 Series GPUs, versus the previous software driver version 23.4.3

Fixed Issues Application crash or driver timeout may be observed during video playback using DaVinci Resolve Studio.

Brief display corruption may occur when switching between video and game windows on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 6700 XT.

Higher than expected memory usage during shader compilation time when first launching THE LAST OF US Part I.

Intermittent system crash while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 580. Known Issues High idle power has situationally been observed when using select high-resolution and high refresh rate displays on Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs.

Video stuttering or performance drops may be observed during gameplay and video playback with some extended display configurations on Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs.

Some virtual reality games or applications may experience lower-than-expected performance on Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs.

Application crash may be intermittently observed while playing RuneScape on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 5700 XT. Important Notes Factory Reset has been temporarily disabled as a precautionary measure while we address isolated installation issues that have been reported during PC upgrades. Users may use AMD Cleanup Utility as a temporary option.