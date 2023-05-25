Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 23.5.1

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn geschikt voor de RX 400 en hoger. De drivers worden alleen nog voor Windows 10 en hoger aangeboden, Windows 7 en 8 worden als legacy aangeduid. Verder zijn er ook geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. In versie 23.5.1 treffen we verbeteringen aan voor het spel The Lord of the Rings: Gollum en zijn weer enkele problemen verholpen. De optie om naar de fabrieksinstellingen terug te keren, is nog steeds uitgeschakeld om het onherstelbaar beschadigen van een Windows-installatie te voorkomen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Highlights
  • Support for:
    • The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
      • Up to 16% increase in performance in The Lord of the Rings: Gollum @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.5.1 on the Radeon️ RX 7900 Series GPUs, versus the previous software driver version 23.4.3
      • Up to 12% increase in performance in The Lord of the Rings: Gollum @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.5.1 on the Radeon️ RX 6000 Series GPUs, versus the previous software driver version 23.4.3
Fixed Issues
  • Application crash or driver timeout may be observed during video playback using DaVinci Resolve Studio.
  • Brief display corruption may occur when switching between video and game windows on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 6700 XT.
  • Higher than expected memory usage during shader compilation time when first launching THE LAST OF US Part I.
  • Intermittent system crash while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 580.
Known Issues
  • High idle power has situationally been observed when using select high-resolution and high refresh rate displays on Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs.
  • Video stuttering or performance drops may be observed during gameplay and video playback with some extended display configurations on Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs.
  • Some virtual reality games or applications may experience lower-than-expected performance on Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs.
  • Application crash may be intermittently observed while playing RuneScape on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 5700 XT.
Important Notes
  • Factory Reset has been temporarily disabled as a precautionary measure while we address isolated installation issues that have been reported during PC upgrades. Users may use AMD Cleanup Utility as a temporary option.

AMD Software

Versienummer 23.5.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support
Bestandsgrootte 596,00MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

25-05-2023 07:03
20

25-05-2023 • 07:03

20

Submitter: Korvaag

Bron: AMD

!GN!T!ON 25 mei 2023 09:22
Tijd terug geupgrade van een RX6700XT naar een RX6900XT. In game dikke prima. Maar heb nu al weken last van constante AMD driver timeouts als ik in Google Chrome bezig ben. Vooral als ik browse op youtube, of als ik met Google Meet mijn webcam wil gebruiken. Ik word er inmiddels echt hordendol van. MPO via registry al uitgezet, hardware acceleration in Chrome en Discord maar het helpt allemaal niks.

Hopelijk dat deze driver dit na maanden eindelijk een keer oplost maar ik heb er een erg hard hoofd in.

Edit: Voor e.v.t. anderen met dit probleem. Ik kom er net achter dat door de optie "Choose ANGLE graphics backend" onder flags te veranderen van Default of DX11 naar DX9 de problemen lijkt op te lossen. Nu half uurtje getest, waar Chrome eerst minimaal 1x per minuut vast liep en zodra je webcam aanzette direct. Zit ik nu al 30 minuten in een Google Meet sessie met HW Acceleration aan zonder driver timeouts. Ook op de Youtube homepagina lijk ik geen timeouts en chrome crashes meer te krijgen. Fingers crossed dat dit de oplossing is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door !GN!T!ON op 22 juli 2024 21:16]

Anonymoussaurus
@!GN!T!ON25 mei 2023 09:27
Heb je hardware acceleration overal uitgeschakeld? Oftewel: zowel als flag als in de instellingen?
!GN!T!ON @Anonymoussaurus25 mei 2023 09:51
Alleen in de instellingen. Welke flag moet ik daarvoor aanpassen?

chrome://gpu geeft het volgende aan:
Graphics Feature Status
Canvas: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable
Canvas out-of-process rasterization: Disabled
Direct Rendering Display Compositor: Disabled
Compositing: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled
Multiple Raster Threads: Enabled
OpenGL: Disabled
Rasterization: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled
Raw Draw: Disabled
Video Decode: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled
Video Encode: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled
Vulkan: Disabled
WebGL: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable
WebGL2: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable
WebGPU: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable
Problems Detected
Gpu compositing has been disabled, either via blocklist, about:flags or the command line. The browser will fall back to software compositing and hardware acceleration will be unavailable.
Disabled Features: gpu_compositing
Die GPU compositing problem komt volgens mij omdat ik MPO heb uitgeschakeld maar die ga ik nog even nazoeken.

Sowieso wel vervelend, want zonder HW accel werkt in Meet de functie niet om je achtergrond te blurren of een privacy achtergrond te gebruiken. Denk dat ik maar eens ga proberen te switchen naar Firefox, misschien dat die beter werkt...

[Reactie gewijzigd door !GN!T!ON op 22 juli 2024 21:16]

Anonymoussaurus
@!GN!T!ON25 mei 2023 09:56
Volgens mij gaat het om zowel video encode als video decode. Kan je dat eens proberen?
!GN!T!ON @Anonymoussaurus25 mei 2023 10:01
Heb het in de flags extra uitgezet. Kijken of dat het probleem iets verhelpt dan. Echt een oplossing is het helaas ook niet aangezien in Google Meet een aantal functies wegvallen die ik eigenlijk wel nodig heb.

Eigenlijk ook belachelijk, topend videokaart van 100den euro's en dan werkt zoiets simpels als een browser niet normaal. Vraag mij af of dit nou de "schuld" is van AMD, Google of Microsoft.. Lees ook veel andere AMD users met gelijksoortige problemen, maar met mijn vorige RX6700XT had ik weer nergens last van...

Accelerated video encode has been disabled, either via blocklist, about:flags or the command line.
Disabled Features: video_encode
Accelerated video decode has been disabled, either via blocklist, about:flags or the command line.
Disabled Features: video_decode

Edit: Voor de volgende met dit probleem. Net een uur lopen testen met chrome flags en kwam uiteindelijk "Choose ANGLE graphics backend" tegen, deze van default op DX11 gezet, zelfde issue, DX12on11, zelfde issue, openGL zelfde issue, maarr als ik hem op DX9 zet lijkt het nu stabiel met HW acceleration ingeschakeld. Eerst klapte de browser er direct uit zodra ik Google Meet opende, nu (lijkt het, fingers crossed) wel te werken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door !GN!T!ON op 22 juli 2024 21:16]

nzall @!GN!T!ON25 mei 2023 23:03
Welke CPU gebruik je? Ik heb een vermoeden dat mensen die problemen hebben met AMD GPUs doorgaans een Intel CPU gebruiken...
!GN!T!ON @nzall25 mei 2023 23:04
5800X3D
BolusZeeuwMeeuw 25 mei 2023 11:57
Ik krijg nu 9/10 keer kort nadat ik in Windows inlog een time-out van de AMD drivers. Alles loopt even vast, het scherm wordt een paar seconden zwart en dan is alles weer normaal en krijg ik een foutmelding van de AMD-software met de mogelijkheid om een crashreport te sturen. Weet iemand of dit een bekend fenomeen is? Het valt me op dat het echt alleen kort na het opstarten gebeurt.
isacan92 @BolusZeeuwMeeuw25 mei 2023 12:07
heb precies dezelfde!
WhiteSnake76 @isacan9225 mei 2023 13:15
Zelfde hier ook
!GN!T!ON @BolusZeeuwMeeuw25 mei 2023 23:08
Heb er lang last van gehad specifiek in Chrome en vaker nog op specifieke sites zoals Google Meet, Google Docs, en Youtube. Dit eerder vandaag eindelijk na weken kunnen oplossen met een Chrome flag aan te passen (zie mijn comment hierboven).

Direct met inloggen van Windows heb ik zelf nog niet meegemaakt, ook nog niet na deze driver update. Is wel echt een AMD ding die driver timeouts heb ik het idee. Was voor mij echt even schering en inslag tot op het punt dat ik dacht dat mijn videokaart mogelijk kapot was.
neps @BolusZeeuwMeeuw26 mei 2023 11:24
Gebruik jij toevallig Wallpaper Engine? Ik merk dat bij het starten van een wallpaper scene soms een AMD driver timeout plaatsvind, bijvoorbeeld bij het starten van Windows, vooral voordat ik mijn CPU had geüpgraded. (Negeer de edits, mobile UI, slechte ogen en weinig slaap verwarden mij)

[Reactie gewijzigd door neps op 22 juli 2024 21:16]

BolusZeeuwMeeuw @neps29 mei 2023 14:18
Ik gebruik wel Wallpaper Engine, maar ik had het ook al voordat ik dat geinstalleerd had iirc. Ik ga even kijken of dat het zou kunnen zijn
DeBers 25 mei 2023 09:31
Brief display corruption may occur when switching between video and game windows on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 6700 XT.

Eindelijk!
henk717 @DeBers25 mei 2023 14:11
Dat was ook mijn reactie, maar nee hoor. Nog steeds geflicker in mijn browser bij videos als ik er met de muis op ga staan en een download manager element zichtbaar wordt over de video. Dus ze hebben deze nog steeds niet volledig gefixt. Het is wel gelukkig minder erg geworden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door henk717 op 22 juli 2024 21:16]

Propheticus 25 mei 2023 09:26
Bij mij liep de updater in 23.4.3 iedere keer stuk tijdens het downloaden en kwam niet verder dan 79%.
Downloaden van de AMD website zelf werkt wel.
gjkamstra @Propheticus25 mei 2023 10:23
Zelfde hier, ook exact op 79%.
SkyStreaker 25 mei 2023 11:01
Voorlaatste driver bleef het beeld zwart (geen signaal) na stand by van het scherm, op DP en HDMI, is dit voorbij?
krflyer 25 mei 2023 13:13
Ik ben benieuwd of corruptie in 3D preview in Sweethome3D eens een keer is opgelost. Vanavond maar eens testen.
hjstoit 27 mei 2023 08:20
Ik heb een 6700xt en heb nog nooit last gehad van driver issues. Hiervoor had ik een 970gtx en liep zo nu en dan ook tegen issues aan. Ik ben zeer tevreden over AMD. Nvidia was ik ook te vreden over. Beiden doen het in mijn ogen goed.

Maar denk dat Nvidia meer kleine issues heeft en AMD minder maar dan meteen issues die een grote impact hebben.

Voor mij zou het niet uitmaken of ik nu AMD of Nvidia gebruik. Intel moet ik nog proberen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

