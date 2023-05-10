Software-update: Total Commander 11.00 bèta 2

Total Commander logo (75 pix)De tweede bètarelease van het bestandsbeheerprogramma Total Commander versie 11.00 is uitgekomen. Dit programma kan als vervanging voor Windows Verkenner worden gebruikt en doordat het scherm in tweeën is gesplitst, is het eenvoudig om bestanden te kopiëren. Het programma kan echter veel meer. Zo zijn er diverse manieren om bestanden aan te passen, zijn een ingebouwde ftp-client en een multirename-tool aanwezig, en is er ondersteuning voor een groot aantal compressieformaten. Verder kan de functionaliteit met plug-ins worden uitgebreid. De complete changelog voor de 11.00-serie is op deze pagina in te zien. De belangrijkste veranderingen die we in versie 11 aantreffen, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

What's new in beta 2:
  • Hotkeys defined via Configuration - Options - Misc now support commands with parameters
  • Use internal commands in internal associations, .e.g. ***CM_LIST %1
  • Ukrainian language included, Ukrainian installer
General:
  • Show searchable list of all open tabs with Ctrl+Shift+A (as in the Chrome browser) or right clicking on the rightmost edge of the tab headers
  • Ignore list now supports entries for file system plugins and FTP servers (separate syntax)
  • Search with "Everything": Support search in indexed subfolders
  • Show full path with all parents in nested virtual folders, e.g. when accessing a phone
  • Show free and total space of Android devices in the base folder
  • Follow link files (*.lnk) pointing to directories relative to the current location, e.g. %WinDir%\explorer.exe ..\..\content
  • Inform other Total Commander instances on the same PC when the user changes the "Start" menu or button bars
  • In place rename, command line: Stop on Ctrl+Left/Right at extra non-alphanumeric characters
  • Standalone Lister, search, compare and synchronize dirs can be started maximized and minimized
File operations:
  • High speed packing and unpacking of ZIP and GZ files with modified libdeflate library
  • F5 copy: New overwrite mode "Rename older target files, skip newer"
  • F5 copy, ftp/plugin transfers: Show transfer speed of the entire copy operation in the second progress bar when available
  • File system plugins and FTP: Show new option "Finish copying the current file" when aborting copying
  • Unpack ZIP files with ZSTD (by Facebook) compression
  • Unpack .zst (ZSTD) and .br (BROTLI) files
Directory history:
  • New style directory history list which is no longer based on a Windows menu
  • Quick search and quick filter support
  • Quick search in whole path by starting search strings with an asterisk
  • Right click context menu support with many options like opening the directory in the other panel or a new tab
  • Context menu, option to copy path to clipboard
  • Context menu, option to remove entries from history
  • Context menu, option to show all items when history thinning is enabled
  • Keep track of most frequently used directories and show them in the directory history in addition to the history entries
  • Keep list of frequently used directories synchronized between multiple Total Commander instances on the same PC
Lister:
  • Hex mode: highlighting in both text and hex representation of file content
  • Copy the selection to the clipboard as hexadecimal characters, with Ctrl+Shift+C or via the right-click menu
Internal commands:
  • CM_COPY, CM_RENMOV, CM_CREATESHORTCUT support parameters to set dialog box options
  • New tab commands: cm_RenameTab, cm_SetTabOption*, cm_SetAllTabsOption*, cm_OpenNewTabOther, cm_OpenNewTabBgOther
  • New quick search commands: cm_QuickSearch, cm_QuickSearch 1, cm_QuickFilter
  • New drive commands: cm_DriveContextMenu, cm_OpenDriveByIndex
  • New command line commands: cm_ShowCmdLineHistory, cm_AddFileNameToCmdline, cm_AddPathAndFileNameToCmdline
  • New internal command OPENBARMENU opens the passed .bar file as a dropdown menu
Command line parameters in button bar/start menu:
  • New parameter %y (lowercase) keeps other parameters and skips only list file parameters if the list is empty
  • New parameter %a (lowercase) includes all selected files from both panels in list parameters like %L
  • New parameter %|envvar| inserts environment variable envvar, e.g. %|windir| or %|$DESKTOP|

Total Commander

Versienummer 11.00 bèta 2
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Ghisler
Download https://www.ghisler.com/1100_beta.htm
Bestandsgrootte 6,09MB
Licentietype Shareware

Door Bart van Klaveren

10-05-2023
danmark_ori

10-05-2023 • 16:47

4

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Ghisler

Reacties (4)

daaan 10 mei 2023 19:30
Het staat gewoon in de feature lijst, maar elke keer als ik het noem maak ik er weer iemand blij mee :)

Probeer de zoek/indexeer tool Everything eens (https://www.voidtools.com/). Dit integreert met TC en maakt o.a. het zoeken (héél) veel sneller.
P_Tingen
@daaan11 mei 2023 10:28
En dan voeg ik ook maar even toe dat er een 1.5 alpha versie is die dark-mode ondersteunt (hierrrr)
Je moet alleen wel een aanpassing doen om die alpha versie met TC te laten werken. Het kostte me wat zoekwerk maar lees hier hoe je het regelt.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
10 mei 2023 17:11
Alweer een nieuwe versie :) Hulde voor de ontwikkelaar. Na al die jaren is nog steeds een enkele licentie voldoende om de nieuwe versies te installeren en volgen de nieuwe features elkaar nog steeds in hoog tempo op. Dit is een ontwikkelaar om een voorbeeld aan te nemen!
Jim80 @Bor10 mei 2023 17:16
Volledig mee eens. Mijn 20 jaar oude licentie werkt nog steeds en op zoveel pc's je maar wil (zelfde gebruiker). Zelfs in Linux gebruik ik het nog via Wine omdat er geen enkel alternatief is met zoveel mogelijkheden.

