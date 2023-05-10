Versie 1.4.5 van XnView MP is uitgekomen. Met dit gratis programma kunnen afbeeldingen worden bekeken en bewerkt. MP staat voor Multi Platform, wat betekent dat er versies zijn voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met elk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. XnView MP gebruikt dezelfde broncode voor Windows, Linux en macOS; functionaliteit en uiterlijk van de afzonderlijke versies zijn dan ook nagenoeg gelijk. Zo is er onder andere ondersteuning voor unicode, afbeeldingen met full bit depth, een eenvoudigere manier voor vertalingen en een betere database. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
New:
Fixed:
- 2740: Batch convert logs - more info.
- 2738: Batch convert: Import IPTC template - more info.
- 2737: Paint: UI - more info.
- 2731: Ftp: logs written in xnview_ftp_log.txt - more info.
- 2730: 'Save as' dialog with 'ask again' - more info.
- 2728: Embedded comment/description in status bar - more info.
- 2739: Video not shown in Browser are shown in Viewer - more info.
- 2736: Batch convert: HLS wrong range - more info.
- 2735: Batch Convert: Actions stretched down - more info.
- 2734: White balance crash - more info.
- 2733: Status bar does not update after ratio change - more info.
- 2732: Paint: Imported watermark not in original size
- 2701: Windows: Change timestamp & long path - more info.
- 2729: Histogram must fill window size - more info.
- 2727: Batch convert - Enabled checkbox - more info.
- 2726: Enhance colors ui - more info.
- 2725: 'Fit none' & fullscreen - more info.
- 2724: DDS compression - more info.
- 2723: Batch convert: Text with blurred shadow - more info.
- 2722: Oriented HEIF - more info.
- 2721: 'High zoom quality' menu item - more info.
- 2720: Batch convert: Canvas resize and cm - more info.
- 2719: AVIF and HEIC - more info.
- 2718: Batch convert: 'Border' remove metadatas - more info.
- 2717: TIFF with extra samples - more info.
- 2716: Edit XMP: Import template with keywords - more info.
- 2715: Filter by rating & tab - more info.
- 2714: Edit IPTC on PNG - more info.
- 2713: Show information in fullscreen with only 1 instance - more info.
- 2712: IPTC shortcut should merge datas - more info.
- 2711: Edit IPTC: Problem with Date&time - more info.
- 2710: 2709: Batch convert: Border - width- more info.
- 2709: Batch convert: Border - antialias - more info.
- 2708: Missing shortcut for labels - more info.
- 2707: Effects dialog: crash - more info.
- 2687: Edit XMP: Missing field - more info.
- 2706: Sort by 'Exposure time' - more info.