TechSmith heeft versie 23.0.2 van Camtasia voor Windows en macOS uitgebracht. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om op een eenvoudige manier video's te maken voor trainingen en presentaties. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan een video over de werking van een bepaalde applicatie die met een voice-over wordt toegelicht, of een PowerPoint-presentatie samengevoegd met een opname van een lezing. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de mogelijkheden op een rijtje worden gezet. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in Camtasia version 2023.0.2 Increased timeout for Camtasia sign-in to reduce failed sign-in attempts.

Improved error message when Camtasia sign-in does not succeed.

Added Learn More button to the sign-in error message dialog.

Added Edit in Audiate to the Edit menu.

Added Quit option to the Sign-in dialog.

Updated a graphic in the Trial Expired dialog.

Removed "Use software-only mode" from the Hardware Acceleration dropdown in Preferences. When troubleshooting video driver issues, please use Microsoft Basic Render Driver instead.

Improved performance for Background Removal (Beta) when using the GPU.

Improved audio rendering performance in projects that contain captions.

Launching an export from the command line or from Camtasia Add-in for PowerPoint will now utilize the modern export experience.

Exporting to YouTube now uses the project dimensions when exporting instead of imposing a maximum of 1080p.

Fixed a bug that could cause the digitaltrains Dynamic Background to render incorrectly on the canvas.

Fixed a bug that could cause the expiration date for maintenance licenses to display incorrectly.

Fixed a bug that could cause transfer of projects between Camtasia and Audiate to fail.

Fixed a bug that could prevent some templates from being updated when upgrading Camtasia.

Fixed a crash that could occur when Camtasia failed to show a toast notification.

Fixed a crash that could occur during batch production if source media were unavailable.