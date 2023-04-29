Software-update: WingetUI 1.7.0

WingetUI logo (79 pix)Versie 1.7.0 van WingetUI is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt het vinden, installeren, bijwerken en verwijderen van softwarepakketten eenvoudig. WingetUI is echter alleen een grafische gebruikersinterface, want onder de motorkap wordt het werk door WinGet, Chocolatey en Scoop gedaan, die standaard alleen via de commandline werken. Het programma is open source, in veel talen te gebruiken waaronder in het Nederlands, heeft een donker thema en geeft notificaties als er nieuwe versies van geïnstalleerde programma's beschikbaar zijn. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New features:
  • A new interface is available to ignore updates. It allows:
    • Pinning packages
    • Skipping a version of a package.
    • Viewing and removing single packages from the blacklist
  • The Package Details window has a new section that allows to customize the install:
    • All the options are under a collapsable widget
    • User can modify:
      • Architecture to install
      • Installation environment (user or machine, local or global, etc.)
      • Version to install (can automatically blacklist packages when installed, so older versions don't get updated when installed manually)
      • Custom parameters to pass to the installer. There is now a textbox to be able to do that
    • The Command label has been improved to adapt to the new options and toggles.
  • Notifications have been reworked:
    • Notifications will now show buttons on them, to make quick actions easier to reach.
    • Notifications can now be enabled/disabled depending on their category.
  • A new, system-integrated share popup has been implemented
  • Administrator preferences have been reworked:
    • Package managers can be automatically elevated.
    • The user has the option to cache administrator rights.
Improvements
  • WingetUI Interface has been improved:
    • Context menus have more options, and more organized
    • Toolbars show more relevant actions, removing some redundancies with the context menus
    • Scrolling has been improved, featuring:
      • Smooth mouse scrolling
      • Better support for keyboard scrolling
      • Reurn to top buttons
    • The launch popup has been improved.
    • TreeWidgets StyleSheets have been improved to use more efficiently the space available on the window
    • Transparencies have been reworked across the interface, in a way where the interface is now much more responsive
  • Chocolatey support has been improved:
    • Installations won't show a 20-second delay anymore
    • More information is available in the details window
  • Scoop support has been improved:
    • Packages are now cached, so loading times are notably faster.
    • More information is available in the details window
    • Error handling has been improved on already-installed updates.
    • Auto-elevation has been improved on uninstalls
  • Winget support has been improved:
    • Packages are now cached, so loading times are notably faster.
    • Error handling has been improved on already-installed updates.
    • "Unknown" updates are now properly handled (thanks to the new version skipping feature)

Other minor improvements and bugfixes are present, but they haven't been listed here. See the Full Changelog for more details: 1.6.5...1.7.0

WingetUI

Versienummer WingetUI 1.7.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website WingetUI
Download https://github.com/marticliment/WingetUI/releases/tag/1.7.0
Bestandsgrootte 49,98MB
Licentietype GPL

Bron: WingetUI

Reacties (19)

Erendiz 29 april 2023 15:08
Winget is heel fijn, maar de grootste irritaties zijn mijns inziens toch het volgende:
  • Er zijn veel packages waarvan die aangeeft dat er een update is, en dan vervolgens update en zegt het is succesvol geïnstalleerd of niet succesvol geïnstalleerd, maar in beide gevallen bij de volgende upgrade weer toont. (Teams en Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributable versie zijn daar goede voorbeelden van)
  • Pakketten die je via de eigen installer installeert, verschijnen alsnog in Winget, dat hoort niet, a) hij kan het niet en b) het valt buiten de package manager om.
  • Je kan packages (nog) niet vastzetten, zodat ze niet meegenomen worden met de upgrade.
  • De packages zijn niet altijd up to date, maar lopen gelukkig niet ver achter.
  • Er is nog steeds veel werk aan de winkel, om het niveau van i.h.b. apt van Debian of yum van RedHat repositories te bereiken. Wel triest dat een miljarden bedrijf dat niet voor elkaar krijgt terwijl de open source Linux projecten dat wel lukt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Erendiz op 22 juli 2024 17:48]

CH4OS
@Erendiz29 april 2023 23:35
Het eerste punt komt omdat de repositories niet centraal beheerd wordt, iedereen is verantwoordelijk voor eigen repository, sommigen doen daarnaast rolling releases. Wat ik ook veel zie, is dat veel apps die ik heb (Blue software voor mijn mic, maar ook Discord bijvoorbeeld, maar er zijn er meer) een onbekende versie hebben. Installeer je de bekende versie waar winget mee komt, blijft het versienummer onbekend en blijft de app dus terugkomen als update.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@CH4OS30 april 2023 09:47
ook Discord bijvoorbeeld, maar er zijn er meer) een onbekende versie hebben. Installeer je de bekende versie waar winget mee komt, blijft het versienummer onbekend en blijft de app dus terugkomen als update.
Dit herken in niet, ook niet bij Discord. Heb je dit ook wanneer je Discord verwijderd en hem opnieuw vanuit de winget repository installeert?
CH4OS
@Bor30 april 2023 13:50
Nog niet geprobeerd. Maar ook handmatig met Winget heb ik er last van, het blijft zeggen dat de lokaal geïnstalleerde versie unknown is, waardoor er zogenaamd altijd een update is.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@CH4OS30 april 2023 13:53
Een unknown versie laat Winget standaard niet zien? Daarvoor is de " --include-unknown" switch.
CH4OS
@Bor30 april 2023 16:03
Hij laat het hier op zich wel zien, maar met die switch doet hij inderdaad ook de unknown versies updaten. Maar ook dan blijft veel software een onbekende versie houden bij mij. O.a. Blue (voor mijn microfoon), Discord en GOG o.a.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@CH4OS30 april 2023 18:21
"--include-unknown" geeft de software weer waar winget geen versie kan bepalen. Standaard toont het deze software niet. Dit staat nog los van het updaten.

Voorbeeld:
2 package(s) have version numbers that cannot be determined. Use --include-unknown to see all results.
CH4OS
@Bor30 april 2023 18:27
Klopt. Maar ik verwacht wel als ik dan via Winget bijwerk, dat het versienummer dan wél bekend is, maar dat is dus niet zo, het versienummer blijft onbekend.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@CH4OS30 april 2023 18:39
Als je de applicatie deinstalleert en via winget installeert is het nummer bekend.
beerse
@Erendiz29 april 2023 15:22
De minpunten die jij voor winget opnoemt worden in Chocolatey.org voor een groot deel ingelost. En deze winget-ui kan beide aan. Misschien een idee om met winget-ui langzaam over te stappen op chocolatey (of scoop).

Het is inderdaad triest dat een organisatie als microsoft het niet eens kan worden over de repositories die ze bied en dat ze voor iedere tool een eigen repository gebruikt en voor elke repository een eigen tool.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@Erendiz30 april 2023 09:46
Er is nog steeds veel werk aan de winkel, om het niveau van i.h.b. apt van Debian of yum van RedHat repositories te bereiken. Wel triest dat een miljarden bedrijf dat niet voor elkaar krijgt terwijl de open source Linux projecten dat wel lukt.
Nou, nou, dat is wel heel erg stellig. Je gaat er wel even aan voorbij dat de opties die jij noemt jaren en jaren oud zijn en een lange ontwikkelperiode hebben gekend. Daarbij zijn het de standaard installatiemethoden onder de genoemde distributies. Dat is bij winget niet het geval: het is redelijk nieuw, onbekend en voor de meeste Windows users niet de standaard installatiemethode. Daar zie ik dus een groot verschil. Microsoft ontwikkeld winget overigens gewoon actief dus de kans dat er nog veel verbeterd gaat worden is aanwezig :)
freerk1972 30 april 2023 13:31
Mijn virus scanner loopt gelijk op tilt bij in stal.?
Jogai 29 april 2023 09:12
Van package managers op windows is https://scoop.sh/#/ de underdog voor mijn gevoel. Terwijl het toch heel veel 'apps' in de officiële repo's heeft zitten. De laatste keer dat ik keek was dat meer als bij de anderen.
sweetdude @Jogai29 april 2023 11:10
Dit is geen package manager hoor. Dit is alleen een (G)UI voor mensen die niet liever in de CLI liggen te typen. Maar onder water is dit gewoon de winget die door microsoft bijgehouden wordt.

scoop ken ik inderdaad niet, maar lijkt mij juist niet handiger voor de mensen die al liever niet met winget in de command prompt willen knutselen.

Wel typisch dat wingetUI zijn eigen update niet ziet :o

[Reactie gewijzigd door sweetdude op 22 juli 2024 17:48]

CH4OS
@sweetdude29 april 2023 23:30
In dat op zicht is WingetUI best ironisch: winget is de cli tool voor (zover bij mij bekend) de Microsoft Store. Deze tool (ook al kan het met meerdere package managers praten) dan wel wat gemakkelijker in gebruik tov de Store en in combinatie met Winget.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@sweetdude30 april 2023 09:50
Scoop is voor de normale gebruiker denk ik niet interessant. Het is relatief ingewikkeld, de installatie gaat bijvoorbeeld al via Powershell waar veel mensen geen weet van hebben. Het voordeel van winget is juist dat dit een standaard OS onderdeel is welke out of the box gewoon direct werkt.
Jogai @sweetdude29 april 2023 11:59
Dat zeg ik ook niet. Het is een gui bovenop package managers, zoals in de tekst staat:
voor de bekendste softwarebeheerprogramma's voor Windows, namelijk WinGet, Chocolatey en Scoop.
En daarvan is m.i. scoop dus de underdog.
wimhey 30 april 2023 10:26
Werkt bij mij voor geen meter. Direct er terug afgegooid

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

