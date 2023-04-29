Software-update: Serato DJ Lite / Pro 3.0.5

Serato DJ logo (79 pix) Serato heeft versie 3.0.5 van zijn diskjockeysoftware Serato DJ Pro en Serato DJ Lite uitgebracht. Beide zijn de verdere ontwikkeling van Serato DJ en Serato DJ Intro, die op hun beurt weer de verdere ontwikkeling van Serato Scratch Live en ITCH waren. Een overzicht van de mogelijkheden en de verschillen tussen de Pro- en Lite-uitgaven is op deze pagina te bekijken. De changelog voor Serato DJ Lite is op deze pagina te vinden; dit is de changelog voor Serato DJ Pro sinds versie 3.0.2:

Serato DJ Pro 3.0.5
  • Added support for the Reloop Flux
  • Improved crossfader cut in on software mixed devices.
  • Replace Pad Mode with Stems is supported for the Roland DJ-505.
  • Channel 3, 4 and mic recording options are now available for Rane FOUR.
  • Stem audio is output to master when in THRU/IN USE mode for software mixed devices.
  • Possible crash when using INT button on an Official Serato Accessory in combination with Rane FOUR in Stem Split mode.
  • Dual Deck mode message not translated correctly.
  • Windows crash reports are sometimes not generated correctly.
  • Pioneer DJ DJM-S7 displays duplicate hot cues when connected.
  • Serato Play keyboard shortcuts don't work correctly when keyboard focus is elsewhere.
  • No audio when a stem is muted and a finished playing song is wound back to start.
  • Roland DJ-505 TR/Sampler level knob does not work.
  • Pioneer DJ DDJ-FLX10 channel LEDs do not light correctly when 'FX PART SELECT" is off.
Serato DJ Pro 3.0.4
  • Added support for the Pioneer DJ DDJ-FLX10
  • Stems algorithm update
  • Replace Pad Mode with Stems is supported on the Roland DJ-707M
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when a track is ejected from decks in online or offline mode and when instant doubles are triggered
  • Fixed a crash on Windows computers that could occur when Serato DJ Pro is shut down while using the Rane SEVENTY-TWO
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when dragging a track from the sampler to a deck
Serato DJ Pro 3.0.3
  • Serato DJ Pro support for the RANE FOUR
  • Release latency has been improved significantly for all touch platters
  • Updated Loop Rolls so they no longer change Autoloop size when triggered
  • Fixed a bug where crossfader start would not work on some devices if crossfader assign switches have been used
  • Fixed a bug where moving the pitch slider on the Pioneer DJ DDJ-SZ and DDJ-SZ2 would cause audio issues
  • Fixed a bug where stems pad mode was not available in combo pad mode for the Pioneer DJ DJM-S11 and DJM-S7

Serato DJ Pro

Versienummer 3.0.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Serato
Download https://serato.com/dj/pro/downloads
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

29-04-2023
0 • submitter: Choenzer

29-04-2023 • 08:46

0

Submitter: Choenzer

Bron: Serato

