2Brightsparks heeft versie 10.2.112.0 van SyncBackFree uitgebracht. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een cd-rw of usb-stick, of naar een ftp-server of ziparchief. Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 44 en 60 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

New: %ACTUALSOURCE% and %ACTUALDEST% variables

Can scroll Advanced tab of Restore Wizard using mouse wheel Fixed: Main window not maximizing on start

Stack overflow (and crash) when scanning (due to getting symbolic link last access date and time)

SyncBack would sometimes raise an error that a SyncBack Touch drive did not exist

(Pro): Change in SharePoint to try redirecting downloads with more than one redirections

(Pro): Do not invalidate access token if error is 403 Forbidden as it may end in a loop and cause the server to invalidate the refresh token (OneDrive)

Advanced tab of Restore Wizard sometimes did not show scroll bars unless resized

Windows shortcut configured to start SyncBack minimized or maximized was not starting SyncBack correctly

If Windows shortcut starts SyncBack minimized then no splash windows displayed