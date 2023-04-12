Software-update: XYplorer 24.30

XYplorer logo (79 pix)Versie 24.30 van XYplorer is uitgekomen. Dit bestandsbeheerprogramma voor Windows heeft tabbladen, een uitgebreide zoekfunctie en een veelzijdige preview. Het is klein en hoeft niet te worden geïnstalleerd om zijn werk te kunnen doen. De gebruikersinterface is geheel naar eigen smaak in te stellen en er zijn diverse mogelijkheden om taken die vaak voorkomen, te automatiseren. Een standaardlicentie kost 35 dollar. Daarvoor mag het programma voor altijd worden gebruikt, maar word je slechts een jaar voorzien van updates. Voor het dubbele ontvang je de updates voor altijd. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

What’s New in 24.30?
  • Event Sounds. Tired of staring at a progress bar until a file operation is finally finished? Starting from this version you can have a short sound playing that tells you when the operation is finished and if it was finished successfully.
    There is also a pop sound for deletes, which are usually instantaneous. This was added just for fun. You may find that completing an operation with a sonic event generally gives you a strange sense of primal satisfaction.
  • Custom Event Sounds. If you don’t like the default sounds, and/or have better ones, you can easily add them to the soundscape. Yes, you can have the application play an entire song when your backup is complete.
  • Background Dragging. Now you can drag files from a background XYplorer window to another application window in the foreground. A long awaited feature is finally implemented.
  • Go Now. If you’re a habitual scripter, you’ll love the new ability to launch a script from the address bar with a keyboard shortcut of your choice.
  • Many Other Improvements. See change log.

XYplorer 22.50

Versienummer 24.30
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website XYplorer
Download https://www.xyplorer.com/download.php
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 12-04-2023 20:59
0 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

12-04-2023 • 20:59

0

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: XYplorer

Update-historie

15-03 XYplorer 27.00 0
17-02 XYplorer 26.90 6
19-01 XYplorer 26.80 0
26-11 XYplorer 26.70 0
02-11 XYplorer 26.60 0
07-10 XYplorer 26.50 0
05-09 XYplorer 26.40 0
07-'24 XYplorer 26.30 3
07-'24 XYplorer 26.20 0
06-'24 XYplorer 26.10 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

XYplorer

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
0
0
0
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq