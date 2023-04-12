Versie 24.30 van XYplorer is uitgekomen. Dit bestandsbeheerprogramma voor Windows heeft tabbladen, een uitgebreide zoekfunctie en een veelzijdige preview. Het is klein en hoeft niet te worden geïnstalleerd om zijn werk te kunnen doen. De gebruikersinterface is geheel naar eigen smaak in te stellen en er zijn diverse mogelijkheden om taken die vaak voorkomen, te automatiseren. Een standaardlicentie kost 35 dollar. Daarvoor mag het programma voor altijd worden gebruikt, maar word je slechts een jaar voorzien van updates. Voor het dubbele ontvang je de updates voor altijd. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

What’s New in 24.30? Event Sounds. Tired of staring at a progress bar until a file operation is finally finished? Starting from this version you can have a short sound playing that tells you when the operation is finished and if it was finished successfully.

There is also a pop sound for deletes, which are usually instantaneous. This was added just for fun. You may find that completing an operation with a sonic event generally gives you a strange sense of primal satisfaction. Custom Event Sounds. If you don’t like the default sounds, and/or have better ones, you can easily add them to the soundscape. Yes, you can have the application play an entire song when your backup is complete.

Background Dragging. Now you can drag files from a background XYplorer window to another application window in the foreground. A long awaited feature is finally implemented.

Go Now. If you’re a habitual scripter, you’ll love the new ability to launch a script from the address bar with a keyboard shortcut of your choice.

Many Other Improvements. See change log.