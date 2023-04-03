Software-update: IntelliJ IDEA 2023.1

IntelliJ IDEA logo (79 pix)JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals CLion gericht op C en C++, DataGrip gericht op sql, PhpStorm gericht op php en IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java. IntelliJ Idea biedt slimme codecompletion, deep static analysis, intelligent refactorings, een debugger en een testrunner, en kan ook overweg met Kotlin, Groovy, Coffee- en Actionscript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. IntelliJ Idea is beschikbaar in twee smaken, een gelicentieerde Ultimate-smaak met meer functionaliteit en een gratis opensource-Community-smaak. Voor de Ultimate-smaak zal voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik betaald moeten worden, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft kort geleden IntelliJ Idea 2023.1 uitgebracht en de belangrijkste veranderingen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Key updates
  • We’ve implemented a number of updates for the IDE’s new UI to address the most popular requests. Check out this blog post for further details on them.
  • The Scanning files to index process is now performed in smart mode, which makes the IDE’s full functionality available much earlier in the startup process.
  • The IDE’s performance when importing Maven projects has been notably improved.
  • Commit checks for Git and Mercurial are now performed in the background after you commit but before you push, which speeds up the overall commit process.
  • IntelliJ IDEA Ultimate 2023.1 provides easy navigation to security matchers from Spring controllers.

These are the most notable improvements introduced in IntelliJ IDEA 2022.3. You can find a more detailed list of updates in the release notes.

IntelliJ IDEA 2023.1

Versienummer 2023.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website JetBrains
Download https://www.jetbrains.com/idea/download
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Reacties (3)

ari3 3 april 2023 18:57
The Scanning files to index process is now performed in smart mode, which makes the IDE’s full functionality available much earlier in the startup process.
Dat hele indexeren van alles is wat Intelli-J onbruikbaar traag maakt. Projecten met 15.000 (gegenereerde) classes zijn gewoon onmogelijk in Intelli-J. Ook het continu alles willen hercompileren en zelfs dan niet alle bouwfouten in één keer rapporteren maken het gewoon onbruikbaar.

Er zitten goede ideeën in Intelli-J, maar op voorgenoemde punten is Eclipse nog steeds koning.
Luuk2015 @ari33 april 2023 23:07
[...]
Projecten met 15.000 (gegenereerde) classes zijn gewoon onmogelijk in Intelli-J.
Als je voor deze classes geen autocompletion nodig hebt en ze zitten allemaal in dezelfde map, dan zou je eventueel de map uit kunnen sluiten van indexeren:
https://www.jetbrains.com...-exclude-directories.html
twiet 3 april 2023 15:44
Vergeet niet dat met deze versie ook een security vulnerability wordt gefixt: https://advisories.ncsc.nl/advisory?id=NCSC-2023-0151

