JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals CLion gericht op C en C++, DataGrip gericht op sql, PhpStorm gericht op php en IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java. IntelliJ Idea biedt slimme codecompletion, deep static analysis, intelligent refactorings, een debugger en een testrunner, en kan ook overweg met Kotlin, Groovy, Coffee- en Actionscript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. IntelliJ Idea is beschikbaar in twee smaken, een gelicentieerde Ultimate-smaak met meer functionaliteit en een gratis opensource-Community-smaak. Voor de Ultimate-smaak zal voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik betaald moeten worden, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft kort geleden IntelliJ Idea 2023.1 uitgebracht en de belangrijkste veranderingen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Key updates We’ve implemented a number of updates for the IDE’s new UI to address the most popular requests. Check out this blog post for further details on them.

The Scanning files to index process is now performed in smart mode, which makes the IDE’s full functionality available much earlier in the startup process.

The IDE’s performance when importing Maven projects has been notably improved.

Commit checks for Git and Mercurial are now performed in the background after you commit but before you push, which speeds up the overall commit process.

IntelliJ IDEA Ultimate 2023.1 provides easy navigation to security matchers from Spring controllers. These are the most notable improvements introduced in IntelliJ IDEA 2022.3. You can find a more detailed list of updates in the release notes.