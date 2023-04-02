Software-update: Double Commander 1.0.11

Double Commander logo (79 pix) Double Commander is een opensource en crossplatform bestandsbeheerprogramma. Voor zowel het uiterlijk als de functionaliteit is het welbekende Total Commander als inspiratiebron gebruikt. Dat gaat zelfs zo ver dat de plug-ins van Total Commander ook voor Double Commander werken. Er zijn ook enkele verschillen, waaronder een ingebakken teksteditor met ondersteuning voor syntax highlighting. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en FreeBSD. Versie 1.0.11 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Added: Updated: Fixed:

Double Commander

Versienummer 1.0.11
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Double Commander
Download https://sourceforge.net/p/doublecmd/wiki/Download/
Licentietype GPL

Update-historie

20-04 Double Commander 1.1.24 10
22-03 Double Commander 1.1.23 0
18-01 Double Commander 1.1.22 42
30-11 Double Commander 1.1.21 0
10-11 Double Commander 1.1.20 13
06-10 Double Commander 1.1.19 7
21-09 Double Commander 1.1.18 15
19-08 Double Commander 1.1.17 14
06-'24 Double Commander 1.1.16 21
06-'24 Double Commander 1.1.15 7
Double Commander

Reacties

barometz 3 april 2023 16:54
Oh nice! Ik gebruik Total Commander op Windows - betaald nog wel - maar miste een lekker werkende optie op Linux (behalve Midnight Commander dan, maar dat is wel erg karig). De grafische opties zijn het daar steeds net niet. Eens kijken of dit fijn werkt.

