Double Commander is een opensource en crossplatform bestandsbeheerprogramma. Voor zowel het uiterlijk als de functionaliteit is het welbekende Total Commander als inspiratiebron gebruikt. Dat gaat zelfs zo ver dat de plug-ins van Total Commander ook voor Double Commander werken. Er zijn ook enkele verschillen, waaronder een ingebakken teksteditor met ondersteuning voor syntax highlighting. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en FreeBSD. Versie 1.0.11 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Added:
Updated:
- Lua - show error when script file not found
- DialogAPI - TDirectoryEdit control
- DialogAPI - DM_GETTEXT/DM_SETTEXT for TCheckBox
- DialogAPI - timer component
- DialogAPI - DM_LISTCLEAR message
- DialogAPI - DM_SETPASSWORDCHAR message
- AudioInfo - bit depth field
- DialogAPI - send DN_CLOSE message
- Zip - .tzst extension
- FTP - capability to create connection copy
Fixed:
- WinGet Releaser version
- DialogAPI - refactoring
- Auto shortcuts in the tree view (#854)
- TComboBoxAutoWidth - width calculation algorithm
- AudioInfo - return empty string instead ft_fieldempty
- Optimize resource strings translation
- Allow to use icon from pixmaps.txt for .ico
- Build script
- UPD: Version numberADD: Support parsing of /etc/os-release (#804)
- Optimize WEBP loading speed
- Ctrl+WheelUp bug when font size = MinValue (#898)
- Find files - find text in the drive root (issue #839)
- WFX-API functions prototypes
- DC ignores WDX plugin file detection string when searching (fixes …
- Zip - crash on compression when libzstd not found
- AudioInfo - read ID3v2.4 with UTF-16 encoding
- Locked tabs - reuse existing tab when possible (with archive)
- Incorrect .tar.gz archive reading: same directory appears multip…
- Unpacking file from zip with entering empty destination (fixes #826
- Combine Files - problems with combining to archive or the same f…
- Unconditional file overwrite on Shift + F4 when name has trailin…
- Viewer - Slow case insensitive backward search with single byte …