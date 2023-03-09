AdGuard Home versie 0.107.26 is uitgekomen. Met deze software kan er thuis een dns-server worden opgezet om zo onder meer advertenties en malware te blokkeren op het gehele netwerk. Het is daarmee dus vergelijkbaar met Pi-hole. AdGuard Home werkt op een machine met Windows, macOS, Linux of FreeBSD, is ook in staat om tegen phishing te beschermen en heeft parental control. Op ons eigen forum kan over het programma worden gediscussieerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
AdGuard Home v0.107.26
Today’s one features further customization options for outbound queries, new option to drop requests based on their question types, and various bugfixes.Security
Added
- Go version has been updated to prevent the possibility of exploiting the CVE-2023-24532 Go vulnerability fixed in Go 1.19.7.
Configuration Changes
- The ability to set custom IP for EDNS Client Subnet by using the new
dns.edns_client_subnet.use_customand
dns.edns_client_subnet.custom_ipfields (#1472). The UI changes are coming in the upcoming releases.
- The ability to use
dnstyperules in the disallowed domains list (#5468). This allows dropping requests based on their question types.
In this release, the schema version has changed from 16 to 17.
Fixed
- Property
edns_client_subnet, which in schema versions 16 and earlier used to be a part of the
dnsobject, is now part of the
dns.edns_client_subnetobject:# BEFORE: 'dns': # … 'edns_client_subnet': false # AFTER: 'dns': # … 'edns_client_subnet': 'enabled': false 'use_custom': false 'custom_ip': ''
To rollback this change, move the value of
dns.edns_client_subnet.enabledinto the
dns.edns_client_subnet, remove the fields
dns.edns_client_subnet.enabled,
dns.edns_client_subnet.use_custom,
dns.edns_client_subnet.custom_ip, and change the
schema_versionback to
16.
- Obsolete value of the Interface MTU DHCP option is now omitted (#5281).
- Various dark theme bugs (#5439, #5441, #5442, #5515).
- Automatic update on MIPS64 and little-endian 32-bit MIPS architectures (#5270, #5373).
- Requirements to domain names in domain-specific upstream configurations have been relaxed to meet those from RFC 3696 (#4884).