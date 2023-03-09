AdGuard Home versie 0.107.26 is uitgekomen. Met deze software kan er thuis een dns-server worden opgezet om zo onder meer advertenties en malware te blokkeren op het gehele netwerk. Het is daarmee dus vergelijkbaar met Pi-hole. AdGuard Home werkt op een machine met Windows, macOS, Linux of FreeBSD, is ook in staat om tegen phishing te beschermen en heeft parental control. Op ons eigen forum kan over het programma worden gediscussieerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Today’s one features further customization options for outbound queries, new option to drop requests based on their question types, and various bugfixes.

Go version has been updated to prevent the possibility of exploiting the CVE-2023-24532 Go vulnerability fixed in Go 1.19.7.

The ability to set custom IP for EDNS Client Subnet by using the new dns.edns_client_subnet.use_custom and dns.edns_client_subnet.custom_ip fields (#1472). The UI changes are coming in the upcoming releases.

and fields (#1472). The UI changes are coming in the upcoming releases. The ability to use dnstype rules in the disallowed domains list (#5468). This allows dropping requests based on their question types.

In this release, the schema version has changed from 16 to 17.

Property edns_client_subnet , which in schema versions 16 and earlier used to be a part of the dns object, is now part of the dns.edns_client_subnet object: # BEFORE: 'dns': # … 'edns_client_subnet': false # AFTER: 'dns': # … 'edns_client_subnet': 'enabled': false 'use_custom': false 'custom_ip': '' To rollback this change, move the value of dns.edns_client_subnet.enabled into the dns.edns_client_subnet , remove the fields dns.edns_client_subnet.enabled , dns.edns_client_subnet.use_custom , dns.edns_client_subnet.custom_ip , and change the schema_version back to 16 .