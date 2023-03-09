Software-update: AdGuard Home 0.107.26

Adguard Home logo (79 pix)AdGuard Home versie 0.107.26 is uitgekomen. Met deze software kan er thuis een dns-server worden opgezet om zo onder meer advertenties en malware te blokkeren op het gehele netwerk. Het is daarmee dus vergelijkbaar met Pi-hole. AdGuard Home werkt op een machine met Windows, macOS, Linux of FreeBSD, is ook in staat om tegen phishing te beschermen en heeft parental control. Op ons eigen forum kan over het programma worden gediscussieerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

AdGuard Home v0.107.26

Today’s one features further customization options for outbound queries, new option to drop requests based on their question types, and various bugfixes.

Security
  • Go version has been updated to prevent the possibility of exploiting the CVE-2023-24532 Go vulnerability fixed in Go 1.19.7.
Added
  • The ability to set custom IP for EDNS Client Subnet by using the new dns.edns_client_subnet.use_custom and dns.edns_client_subnet.custom_ip fields (#1472). The UI changes are coming in the upcoming releases.
  • The ability to use dnstype rules in the disallowed domains list (#5468). This allows dropping requests based on their question types.
Configuration Changes

In this release, the schema version has changed from 16 to 17.

  • Property edns_client_subnet, which in schema versions 16 and earlier used to be a part of the dns object, is now part of the dns.edns_client_subnet object: 
    # BEFORE:
'dns':
  # …
  'edns_client_subnet': false

# AFTER:
'dns':
  # …
  'edns_client_subnet':
    'enabled': false
    'use_custom': false
    'custom_ip': ''

    To rollback this change, move the value of dns.edns_client_subnet.enabled into the dns.edns_client_subnet, remove the fields dns.edns_client_subnet.enabled, dns.edns_client_subnet.use_custom, dns.edns_client_subnet.custom_ip, and change the schema_version back to 16.

Fixed
  • Obsolete value of the Interface MTU DHCP option is now omitted (#5281).
  • Various dark theme bugs (#5439, #5441, #5442, #5515).
  • Automatic update on MIPS64 and little-endian 32-bit MIPS architectures (#5270, #5373).
  • Requirements to domain names in domain-specific upstream configurations have been relaxed to meet those from RFC 3696 (#4884).

Adguard Home 0.103.2 screenshot

Versienummer 0.107.26
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AdGuard Team
Download https://github.com/AdguardTeam/AdGuardHome/releases/tag/v0.107.26
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 09-03-2023 14:55
32 • submitter: TheCeet

09-03-2023 • 14:55

32

Submitter: TheCeet

Bron: AdGuard Team

Update-historie

13-07 AdGuard Home 0.107.78 9
02-06 AdGuard Home 0.107.77 27
19-05 AdGuard Home 0.107.75 32
16-04 AdGuard Home 0.107.74 5
11-03 AdGuard Home 0.107.73 16
19-02 AdGuard Home 0.107.72 11
08-12 AdGuard Home 0.107.71 33
03-12 AdGuard Home 0.107.70 4
10-'25 AdGuard Home 0.107.69 0
10-'25 AdGuard Home 0.107.68 16
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Reacties (32)

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Woohooo 9 maart 2023 16:46
Ik heb van de week weer eens de moeite genomen om een adblocker op te zetten via debian als vm op mn synology nas. Heb jaren terug wel eens Pi Hole geprobeerd, toen had ik uiteindelijk best veel problemen met dat sommige streaming diensten niet meer gestart konden worden waardoor ik de boel weer heb ontmanteld. Waarschijnlijk had dit meer te maken met de DNS list dan met PiHole maargoed.

Nu AdGuard eens geprobeerd en met alleen de DNS list van mede tweaker https://oisd.nl/ en moet zeggen dat het tot nu toe super werkt. 15 a 20% van al het DNS verkeer geblokkeerd. Met de default adguard lijsten werd ook de ads van google shopping geblokkeerd wat toch soms wel handig kan zijn. De vrouw ook helemaal blij dat ze bij de Kijk streaming diensten niet eerst 7 reclames af moet wachten. Geen Ads meer bij free games op de ipad bij mijn dochter. Wat een verademing.

Van het weekend nog even verder knutselen met DNS-over-HTTP of DNS-over-QUIC en het feest is compleet.
PageFault @Woohooo9 maart 2023 18:56
Je kunt ook Adguard in een docker draaien op je NAS. Dan hoef je er niet een hele VM aan te wijden.
RSB 9 maart 2023 15:19
Welke is tegenwoordig beter? Pi-hole of AdGuard?
arbraxas @RSB9 maart 2023 15:28
Ik gebruik Adguard omdat het native onder windows draait, hoef ik er niet apart een vm voor te draaien of een rasberry oid.
En ik kan er heel snel specifieke services zoals tiktok, youtube etc blokkeren. Erg handig met vervelende tieners.

https://www.smarthomebeginner.com/pi-hole-vs-adguard-home/
cadsite @arbraxas9 maart 2023 15:40
Maar dan moet er 24/7 een windows bak draaien.
Die zijn toch heel wat energie slurpender dan een rPi?
PageFault @cadsite9 maart 2023 15:50
Je kunt het ook op een (Synology) NAS draaien, als je die al 24/7 hebt staan.
henkkeumus @PageFault9 maart 2023 15:58
Of als addon in HomeAssistant op je RPi ;)
PageFault @henkkeumus9 maart 2023 16:01
Zoveel opties :)
Videopac @PageFault9 maart 2023 15:59
Of op een OPNsense router.
Hansie9999 @PageFault9 maart 2023 18:52
Ik heb hem bij mij op de Synology NAS draaien (met eigen sub IP net)

Werkt heel goed, maar 1 probleem, ik krijg het niet in orde om tweakers op de witte lijst te zetten :(
Zelfs als ik de adguard bescherming uitschakel gaat het nog niet op tweakers, ik moet mijn PC geforceerd een andere DNS server laten gebruiken en dan werkt tweakers,

en ik heb het al in het adguard topic gezet op het tweakers forum, maar krijg geen antwoord :(
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@PageFault16 maart 2023 20:24
waardoor deze niet meer in slaapstand gaat en je alsnog onnodig veel verbruik hebt.
PageFault @Bor17 maart 2023 08:28
Zijn er dingen die dan minder verbruik hebben? Iets als een PiHole op een raspberry Pi?
Zer0 @cadsite9 maart 2023 15:48
Het draait ook native op een Pi, zonder dependencies, gewoon een single executable en kan met minder cpu-cycles af ten opzichte van Pihole.
theduke1989 @cadsite9 maart 2023 17:37
Dan is het beter op pi-hole toch gebruikt minder resources and power. Dan een compleet machine voor te gebruiken.
CH4OS
@theduke198915 maart 2023 12:58
Pi-Hole heeft (out of the box althans) geen DoH/DoT support, waar AdGuardHome dit wel heeft.
arbraxas @cadsite9 maart 2023 19:31
Die draait sowieso, daarom dat ik het er daar op zet. Anders moet er weer apart een Pi oid bijkomen.
Jazco2nd
@arbraxas9 maart 2023 20:59
Tijd voor een zuinig alternatief:
forumtopic: Het grote zuinige server topic - deel 3
mgroen81 @cadsite9 maart 2023 23:37
Draait hier op een Odroid in Home Assistant.

[Reactie gewijzigd door mgroen81 op 23 juli 2024 06:54]

KeizerH @arbraxas9 maart 2023 18:24
Goeie site, heeft mij toch overgehaald om op mijn oude Raspberry Pi adguard te installeren. Out of the box heeft het veel leuke toffe functies en is ook makkelijk om DoT te gebruiken. Thx :)!
lenwar
@RSB9 maart 2023 18:20
AGH heeft een bredere feature set. Het kan wat meer. (Onder andere native DoH enzo). Het draait ook native op meer platformen.

Pihole is in benchmarks sneller. Of je dat in de praktijk merkt in een thuissituatie is te bediscussiëren.

Het is net wat je nodig hebt.
Als je naar de reacties in vorige versies bekijkt zie je oeverloze discussies over de één of de ander.
Ik ben persoonlijk een groot voorstander van AGH, vanwege de simpliciteit, het native ondersteunen van DoH (intern en extern) en het feit dat het de efficiëntiere ABP-regels ondersteund.

Edit: wat voor jou beter is. Probeer het beiden. Het is gratis! :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door lenwar op 23 juli 2024 06:54]

cadsite 9 maart 2023 15:02
Heel sportief van jullie dat dit mooi pakket hier aandacht blijft krijgen. :P
arbraxas @cadsite9 maart 2023 15:09
Want?
Zie toch regelmatig hier de updates voor Adguard home benoemd worden.
dblazen @arbraxas9 maart 2023 15:14
Wellicht doelend op dat het origineel een russisch bedrijf was, maar nu (grotendeels) in cyprus zit zonder russische banden (dat adguard claimt)

https://www.reddit.com/r/...e_from_adguard_to_setapp/

[Reactie gewijzigd door dblazen op 23 juli 2024 06:54]

Kenhas @dblazen9 maart 2023 16:05
Of misschien iets simpeler. Het feit dat Tweakers advertenties wil tonen maar toch sportief genoeg is om tools te vermelden om die advertenties tegen te houden ;)
cadsite @arbraxas9 maart 2023 15:23
Inderdaad.
Dat bedoel ik juist.

Dit programma zorgt ervoor dat ik, zonder enige extra moeite, tweakers kan bezoeken zonder enige reclame te zien. Dankzij dit soort berichten wordt deze software bekender en krijgen ze extra gebruikers.

Waarom dit als "-1" gezien wordt, dat is me wel een graat vraagteken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door cadsite op 23 juli 2024 06:54]

Sieginator @cadsite9 maart 2023 20:11
Ik heb Tweakers op de white list gezet. Het is de enige website die ik gebruik, die moeite doet en heeft gedaan om de gebruiker niet te tracken. Ik lees hier elke dag gratis het tech nieuws, dus dat vindt ik dan wel zo netjes.

Ik gebruik Pi-hole ipv Adguard.
Cowamundo @cadsite9 maart 2023 15:08
Je krijgt er alleen wel elke keer meldingen door op Tweakers :)
beerse
@mutley6910 maart 2023 09:14
Het bestoken kan je ook bij je eigen tweakers.net account aangeven. Er is best redelijk/reëel in te stellen wat je wel of niet wilt: https://tweakers.net/instellingen/nieuwsbrief/, https://tweakers.net/instellingen/notificaties/ en de andere menu-punten aan de linker kant.

Voor de reclame's in beeld is er altijd een optimum... Je zou de price-watch pagina ook als reclame kunnen zien, dat doen de leveranciers daar waarschijnlijk ook.
CH4OS
@mutley6915 maart 2023 13:02
Wat ze al bijna een jaar niet meer doen: .plan: Tweakers stopt met thirdpartytracking en cookiemuur

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