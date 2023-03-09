Cura wordt ontwikkeld door Ultimaker om 3d-printen zo gemakkelijk en gestroomlijnd mogelijk te maken. Cura bevat alles wat je nodig hebt om een 3d-bestand te kunnen printen. Het werkt met alle Ultimaker-printers, maar ook met die van RepRap en Printrbot. Cura laat zich gemakkelijk installeren en bevat zowel de laatste firmware als de kalibratiebestanden voor de 3d-printer. De finalrelease van Cura versie 5.3.0 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

This release does not yet contain the new tree support implementation. You can download a special Cura version for that here.

This new setting enables you to interlock multiple materials together, even if those materials are not compatible

A brim can now be printed with multiple materials in the same model

The number of settings available in the recommended has expanded. The redesign will make it easier to use intent profiles or save custom profiles.

Improved the Zseam behavior so Hide Seam is generated less randomly.

Fixed the order in which concentric top/bottom patterns are printed.

Replaced mentions of Ultimaker by UltiMaker to correctly reflect the merger.

Updated Load Project window with a new design.

Added tooling to automatically generate translation files to reduce the chance of human error.

Added quality type to slice meta-data so it can be displayed in the Ultimaker Digital Factory.

Added a new way to update profiles by adding a Save/Compare Settings Button in custom window.

Improved onboarding so it is easier to add your first cloud printer or a non-UltiMaker printer.

Included options to download .MSI and .PKG for easier software distribution.

Smoothed some support generation, so support is generated less jittery.

Reduced unnecessary support generation for small overhang regions, like textures.

Improved support generation so the support doesn't fold around the model.

Reduced stringing for Lift Head setting by removing the move in XY.

Added a Minimum Layer Time Temperature setting.

Added settings for Support Interface Wall Line Count, Support Roof Line Count, and Support Floor Line Count.

Added Brim Inside Avoid Margin setting

Added prefix 'Printing' to post processing plugin script "DisplayFilenameAndLayerOnLCD"

Added Enable, G-code Before, and G-code After To Filament Change

Added support for per-object retraction settings

Updated PauseAtHeight so M18 becomes M84 when disarming

Added an option to keep stepper motors engaged to Pause At Height

Added an option to Beep at Pause to Pause At Height

Added Additional Gcode Fields to Pause At Height

Make Layer Number the default in Pause At Height

Added more information when rotating a model using the arrows

Added the "CTRL +" shortcut to open Preferences window

Added the option to add Machine Action buttons in the Printer Preferences

Fixed a slicing crash if models were placed in the center of the buildplate.

Fixed a slicing crash that would happen if Adaptive Layers Maximum Variation had a negative value.

Fixed a bug where an "object of type SettingFunction is not JSON serializable" error would prevent users from using certain plug-ins.

Fixed a bug where hole expansion would affect interlocking holes.

Fixed a bug where fuzzy skin would also apply to interlocking structures.

Fixed a bug where you could not load gcodes in Cura in some cases

Fixed a bug where some models would slice slower with Skin-Edge Support Layers

Fixed a bug where layers were skipped by inserting a support interface on a raft

Fixed a bug where Relative Extrusion was not calculated correctly when using Retract Continue.

Fixed a bug that would prevent advanced users from slicing a batch with multiple STLs in a script.

Fixed a bug where skirt lines would not follow the convex contours of models.

Fixed a bug where Exclusing Slicing Tolerance was not applied correctly to bottom-layer(s).

Fixed a bug where small travels were not retracted correctly.

Fixed a bug where the printjob time showed 0 minutes if adaptive layer height was enabled.

Fixed a bug with Skin Overlap where the skin would overlap with the roofing.

Fixed a bug where Support Interface would be generated on top of support.

Fixed a bug where the Floor Support Interface would not be generated in certain models.

Fixed a bug where a long material list would disappear from the screen.

Fixed a bug where support is not generated correctly if Support Pattern is Concentric.

Fixed a bug where an increased Skin Removal Width would cut off part of the skin area.

Fixed a bug where Support Towers would be generated but would support nothing.

Fixed a bug where Small Feature Size would also be applied to inner-wall loops.

Fixed a bug where adhesion would be printed outside of the buildplate

Fixed a bug where a primetower brim was printed when it shouldn't

Fixed a bug where Ooze/Draft shields did not avoid prime tower

Fixed a bug where not all Mac users could not use USB printing

Fixed input value for platform offset when adding a logo

Fixed a bug where the travel move at the end of a layer unretracts

Fixed a bug where WallToolPaths are not simplified

Fixed a bug where iterators were moving out of range

Fixed a bug where the Maximum Area Deviation value was too small

Fixed a bug where we did not 'pickle' DefinitionContainers correctly

Fixed a bug where an airgap was present in Spiralized Outer Contour

Fixed a bug where speeds defined for slower layers would impact speeds accelerations and jerks for the whole print

Fixed a bug where materials with longer names in Materials Preferences were harder to read

Fixed a bug where no support would be generated for narrow ridges

Fixed a bug where Hole Horizontal Expansion would remove part of the model

Fixed a bug where Support Horizontal Expansion was broken

Fixed a bug where Enable Conical Support would prevent support from being generated

Fixed a bug where the brim would be printed from inside out

Fixed a bug where the brim width would not be respected in multi-extrusion

Fixed a bug where missing Geetech A10, Geetech Mizar S, and Geetech A30 definitions would cause a corrupt configuration error message

Fixed a bug where you could not resize the Recommended settings window

Fixed a bug where wiping in the walls (as opposed to infill) wasn't working

Support Towers are working again and enabled by default for all printers.

Updated Support Horizontal Expansion, Support Join Distance, and Minimum Support Area Settings for UltiMaker printers to improve support reliability.

Updated intent and quality files for UltiMaker printers to have more consistent file names.

Updated default Support Interface Pattern to ZigZag for UltiMaker printers

Updated Maximum Combing Distance for UltiMaker printers

Updated UltiMaker ABS Silver Metallic to the correct UltiMaker ABS Silver

Updated AnkerMake M5 definitions

Updated Anycubic i3 Mega S/Pro profile

Updated Creality Ender CR10 start Gcode

Updated Creality Sermoon V1 profiles to include hotend specifics

Updated Geetech A10M, A10, A20, A20M, A20T, A30M, MizarS

Updated PPGF30 temperature from 235 to 240

Updated Rigid3D machine definitions

Updated Sovol SV01, SV02, and SV03

Updated Sovol's SV01 and SV02 bed dimensions

Updated VzBot definition

Added AnkerMake M5

Added Anycubic Kobra Go

Added Artillery Hornet

Added Biqu Hurakan

Added Blocks ONE MKII, Blocks One, Blocks Pro S100, Blocks Pro S30, Blocks R21, Blocks RD50, and Blocks Zero

Added Creality CR-10 Smart

Added Creality Ender-3 S1 Plus, and Ender-3 S1 Pro

Added Creality Sermoon V1, and Sermoon V1 Pro

Added Dagoma Sigma, and updated Dagome Pro430

Added Elegoo Neptune 1, Neptune 2s, Neptune 3, Neptune 3 Max, Neptune 3 Plus, Neptune 3 Pro, and Neptune X

Added FablabBcn PastePrinter

Added Flsun V400

Added Fusion3 F410

Added Geetech A10Pro, A30Pro, A30T, E180, GiantArmD200, I3ProB, i3ProC, I3PrW, MeCreator, MeCreator2, MeDucer, Mizar, MizarM, MizarMax, MizarMax, MizarPro, and Thunder

Added Klema 180, Klema 250, Klema 250 Pro, Klema 250 Twin, and Klema 500

Added Modix V3 BIG-120X, V3 BIG-120Z, V3 BIG-180X, V3 BIG-40, V3 BIG-60, V3 BIG-Meter, V4 big 60, V4 120x, V4 120z, V4 180x, and V4 BIG-Meter

Added SnakeOil Standard 180, and SnakeOil Standard 250

Added Sovol SV01PRO, SV05, and SV06

Added UMO+ DXU

Added Voron Trident 250, Trident 300, and Trident 350

Community translations:

Updated French translations

Updated a typo in Japanese translations

Known critical issues: