Cura wordt ontwikkeld door Ultimaker om 3d-printen zo gemakkelijk en gestroomlijnd mogelijk te maken. Cura bevat alles wat je nodig hebt om een 3d-bestand te kunnen printen. Het werkt met alle Ultimaker-printers, maar ook met die van RepRap en Printrbot. Cura laat zich gemakkelijk installeren en bevat zowel de laatste firmware als de kalibratiebestanden voor de 3d-printer. De finalrelease van Cura versie 5.3.0 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
UltiMaker Cura 5.3.0
This release does not yet contain the new tree support implementation. You can download a special Cura version for that here.Interlocking Structure Generation
This new setting enables you to interlock multiple materials together, even if those materials are not compatibleBrim per Material
A brim can now be printed with multiple materials in the same modelUpdated Recommended Print Settings Menu
The number of settings available in the recommended has expanded. The redesign will make it easier to use intent profiles or save custom profiles.Other new features and improvements.
Bug fixes:
- Improved the Zseam behavior so Hide Seam is generated less randomly.
- Fixed the order in which concentric top/bottom patterns are printed.
- Replaced mentions of Ultimaker by UltiMaker to correctly reflect the merger.
- Updated Load Project window with a new design.
- Added tooling to automatically generate translation files to reduce the chance of human error.
- Added quality type to slice meta-data so it can be displayed in the Ultimaker Digital Factory.
- Added a new way to update profiles by adding a Save/Compare Settings Button in custom window.
- Improved onboarding so it is easier to add your first cloud printer or a non-UltiMaker printer.
- Included options to download .MSI and .PKG for easier software distribution.
- Smoothed some support generation, so support is generated less jittery.
- Reduced unnecessary support generation for small overhang regions, like textures.
- Improved support generation so the support doesn't fold around the model.
- Reduced stringing for Lift Head setting by removing the move in XY.
- Added a Minimum Layer Time Temperature setting.
- Added settings for Support Interface Wall Line Count, Support Roof Line Count, and Support Floor Line Count.
- Added Brim Inside Avoid Margin setting
- Added prefix 'Printing' to post processing plugin script "DisplayFilenameAndLayerOnLCD"
- Added Enable, G-code Before, and G-code After To Filament Change
- Added support for per-object retraction settings
- Updated PauseAtHeight so M18 becomes M84 when disarming
- Added an option to keep stepper motors engaged to Pause At Height
- Added an option to Beep at Pause to Pause At Height
- Added Additional Gcode Fields to Pause At Height
- Make Layer Number the default in Pause At Height
- Added more information when rotating a model using the arrows
- Added the "CTRL +" shortcut to open Preferences window
- Added the option to add Machine Action buttons in the Printer Preferences
Bugs resolved in the Beta Release
- Fixed a slicing crash if models were placed in the center of the buildplate.
- Fixed a slicing crash that would happen if Adaptive Layers Maximum Variation had a negative value.
- Fixed a bug where an "object of type SettingFunction is not JSON serializable" error would prevent users from using certain plug-ins.
- Fixed a bug where hole expansion would affect interlocking holes.
- Fixed a bug where fuzzy skin would also apply to interlocking structures.
- Fixed a bug where you could not load gcodes in Cura in some cases
- Fixed a bug where some models would slice slower with Skin-Edge Support Layers
- Fixed a bug where layers were skipped by inserting a support interface on a raft
- Fixed a bug where Relative Extrusion was not calculated correctly when using Retract Continue.
- Fixed a bug that would prevent advanced users from slicing a batch with multiple STLs in a script.
- Fixed a bug where skirt lines would not follow the convex contours of models.
- Fixed a bug where Exclusing Slicing Tolerance was not applied correctly to bottom-layer(s).
- Fixed a bug where small travels were not retracted correctly.
- Fixed a bug where the printjob time showed 0 minutes if adaptive layer height was enabled.
- Fixed a bug with Skin Overlap where the skin would overlap with the roofing.
- Fixed a bug where Support Interface would be generated on top of support.
- Fixed a bug where the Floor Support Interface would not be generated in certain models.
- Fixed a bug where a long material list would disappear from the screen.
- Fixed a bug where support is not generated correctly if Support Pattern is Concentric.
- Fixed a bug where an increased Skin Removal Width would cut off part of the skin area.
- Fixed a bug where Support Towers would be generated but would support nothing.
- Fixed a bug where Small Feature Size would also be applied to inner-wall loops.
- Fixed a bug where adhesion would be printed outside of the buildplate
- Fixed a bug where a primetower brim was printed when it shouldn't
- Fixed a bug where Ooze/Draft shields did not avoid prime tower
- Fixed a bug where not all Mac users could not use USB printing
- Fixed input value for platform offset when adding a logo
- Fixed a bug where the travel move at the end of a layer unretracts
- Fixed a bug where WallToolPaths are not simplified
- Fixed a bug where iterators were moving out of range
- Fixed a bug where the Maximum Area Deviation value was too small
- Fixed a bug where we did not 'pickle' DefinitionContainers correctly
- Fixed a bug where an airgap was present in Spiralized Outer Contour
- Fixed a bug where speeds defined for slower layers would impact speeds accelerations and jerks for the whole print
- Fixed a bug where materials with longer names in Materials Preferences were harder to read
Printer definitions, profiles and materials:
- Fixed a bug where no support would be generated for narrow ridges
- Fixed a bug where Hole Horizontal Expansion would remove part of the model
- Fixed a bug where Support Horizontal Expansion was broken
- Fixed a bug where Enable Conical Support would prevent support from being generated
- Fixed a bug where the brim would be printed from inside out
- Fixed a bug where the brim width would not be respected in multi-extrusion
- Fixed a bug where missing Geetech A10, Geetech Mizar S, and Geetech A30 definitions would cause a corrupt configuration error message
- Fixed a bug where you could not resize the Recommended settings window
- Fixed a bug where wiping in the walls (as opposed to infill) wasn't working
- Support Towers are working again and enabled by default for all printers.
- Updated Support Horizontal Expansion, Support Join Distance, and Minimum Support Area Settings for UltiMaker printers to improve support reliability.
- Updated intent and quality files for UltiMaker printers to have more consistent file names.
- Updated default Support Interface Pattern to ZigZag for UltiMaker printers
- Updated Maximum Combing Distance for UltiMaker printers
- Updated UltiMaker ABS Silver Metallic to the correct UltiMaker ABS Silver
- Updated AnkerMake M5 definitions
- Updated Anycubic i3 Mega S/Pro profile
- Updated Creality Ender CR10 start Gcode
- Updated Creality Sermoon V1 profiles to include hotend specifics
- Updated Geetech A10M, A10, A20, A20M, A20T, A30M, MizarS
- Updated PPGF30 temperature from 235 to 240
- Updated Rigid3D machine definitions
- Updated Sovol SV01, SV02, and SV03
- Updated Sovol's SV01 and SV02 bed dimensions
- Updated VzBot definition
- Added AnkerMake M5
- Added Anycubic Kobra Go
- Added Artillery Hornet
- Added Biqu Hurakan
- Added Blocks ONE MKII, Blocks One, Blocks Pro S100, Blocks Pro S30, Blocks R21, Blocks RD50, and Blocks Zero
- Added Creality CR-10 Smart
- Added Creality Ender-3 S1 Plus, and Ender-3 S1 Pro
- Added Creality Sermoon V1, and Sermoon V1 Pro
- Added Dagoma Sigma, and updated Dagome Pro430
- Added Elegoo Neptune 1, Neptune 2s, Neptune 3, Neptune 3 Max, Neptune 3 Plus, Neptune 3 Pro, and Neptune X
- Added FablabBcn PastePrinter
- Added Flsun V400
- Added Fusion3 F410
- Added Geetech A10Pro, A30Pro, A30T, E180, GiantArmD200, I3ProB, i3ProC, I3PrW, MeCreator, MeCreator2, MeDucer, Mizar, MizarM, MizarMax, MizarMax, MizarPro, and Thunder
- Added Klema 180, Klema 250, Klema 250 Pro, Klema 250 Twin, and Klema 500
- Added Modix V3 BIG-120X, V3 BIG-120Z, V3 BIG-180X, V3 BIG-40, V3 BIG-60, V3 BIG-Meter, V4 big 60, V4 120x, V4 120z, V4 180x, and V4 BIG-Meter
- Added SnakeOil Standard 180, and SnakeOil Standard 250
- Added Sovol SV01PRO, SV05, and SV06
- Added UMO+ DXU
- Added Voron Trident 250, Trident 300, and Trident 350
Community translations:
- Updated French translations
- Updated a typo in Japanese translations
Known critical issues:
- Translations are not complete yet, we hope to resolve this before 5.4.
- Part of models are not being Fuzzified when Fuzzy Skin is enabled, we hope to resolve this before 5.4.
- The experimental setting Wire Printing seems to be broken in this release
- Reports have been coming in that Cura is running slow on Windows 11 #13820
- Multiple external monitors on Windows (especially if from the same brand) might be a problem under some circumstances.